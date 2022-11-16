Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park

No reviews yet

500 N. Atlantic Blvd

Unit 112

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Popular Items

Strawberry
Brioche
8in Tiramisu

2022 Thanksgiving Cake Pre-Order

6'' Choco Oreo Cake

6'' Choco Oreo Cake

$29.70
6" Strawberry Cream Cake

6" Strawberry Cream Cake

$29.70
6" Black Forest w/Cherry

6" Black Forest w/Cherry

$29.70
6" Strawberry Custard Cake

6" Strawberry Custard Cake

$31.50
8" Fruit Paradise

8" Fruit Paradise

$32.40
8'' Matcha Tiramisu

8'' Matcha Tiramisu

$31.50
8" Strawberry Cream

8" Strawberry Cream

$31.50
8" Black Forest w/Cherry

8" Black Forest w/Cherry

$31.50
8" Taro Pudding

8" Taro Pudding

$32.40
8" Tiramisu

8" Tiramisu

$31.50
8" Mango Mousse

8" Mango Mousse

$31.50

CIR-CAKE

6" Spooky Oreo Cake

6" Spooky Oreo Cake

$32.00
6in Strawberry Custard Cake

6in Strawberry Custard Cake

$34.00
6in Blk Forest w/Cherry

6in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$32.00
6in Strawberry Cream Cake

6in Strawberry Cream Cake

$32.00
8in Fruit Paradise

8in Fruit Paradise

$35.00
8in Taro Pudding

8in Taro Pudding

$35.00
8in Mocha Walnut

8in Mocha Walnut

$34.00
8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$34.00
8in Strawberry Cream

8in Strawberry Cream

$34.00
8in Tiramisu

8in Tiramisu

$34.00
8in Mango Mousse

8in Mango Mousse

$34.00
Happy birthday Candle (each set)

Happy birthday Candle (each set)

$3.00
I love you Candle (each set)

I love you Candle (each set)

$3.00

Long Cake & Dessert

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$12.00

A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.

Hokkaido Cream Cake Single

Hokkaido Cream Cake Single

$2.50

Soft Hokkaido style sponge cake filled with custard and topped with powered sugar.

Hokkaido Cream Cake (4pcs)

Hokkaido Cream Cake (4pcs)

$10.00

Soft Hokkaido style sponge cake filled with custard and topped with powered sugar. Comes in a box of 4.

Cream Puff Single

Cream Puff Single

$2.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily.

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

$12.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily. Comes in a box of 6.

Boba Cream Puff (Single)

Boba Cream Puff (Single)

$2.50

Boba CREAM Puff Box (2pcs/box)

$5.00
Boba Cream Puff Box (6pcs/box)

Boba Cream Puff Box (6pcs/box)

$14.00

Strawberry Mousse Icebox Cake

$6.50

Tiramisu Icebox Cake

$6.50

Mango Mousse & Chocolate Icebox Cake

$6.50

Pudding

Caramel Pudding

Caramel Pudding

$3.30

Caramel Pudding Box (caramel x3 pcs)

$9.90

Euro

Chicken Cheddar

Chicken Cheddar

$3.70

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$2.00

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.

Mochi Black Sesame

Mochi Black Sesame

$2.70

Soft tofu bread filled with mochi and black sesame paste.

Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.60

European style bread filled with mochi and taro.

Walnut Cookie

Walnut Cookie

$3.50

Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.

Brioche

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$2.90

Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.

Bolo

Bolo

$1.80

Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.

Bolo Milk Butter

Bolo Milk Butter

$2.65

Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.

Brioche

Brioche

$3.50

Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.

Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$2.90

Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.

Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.90

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.

Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.90

Soft bread topped with green onions.

Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$2.90

Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

$2.75

Crispy Nutella flavored bolo with Nutella filling inside.

Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.75

Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Pudding Brioche

Pudding Brioche

$2.30

Soft bread filled with vanilla custard.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.00

Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.

Shiitake Mushroom Cheese

Shiitake Mushroom Cheese

$2.90

Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.50

Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

$2.90

Soft bread stuffed with shredded pork and topped with a puff pastry. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Tuna

Tuna

$2.75

Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.

Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$3.20

Danish

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Boba Egg Tart (x2)

Boba Egg Tart (x2)

$7.00

Earl grey flavored egg tart topped with fresh boba and chocolate wafer. (Pack of 2)

Custard Danish

Custard Danish

$2.40

Flakey danish filled with vanilla custard and topped with powdered sugar.

Danish Cheese Dog

Danish Cheese Dog

$2.85

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.

Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.55

Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.

Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.

Ham & Cheese Danish

Ham & Cheese Danish

$2.85

Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.

Portuguese Egg Tart

Portuguese Egg Tart

$2.80

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Portuguese Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

Portuguese Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

$5.50

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Rolls

Ham and Cheese Roll

$1.00

Taro Cream

$1.00

Chocolate Cream

$1.00

Strawberry Cream

$1.00

Mochi Donut Flavors

Black Sesame Donut

Black Sesame Donut

$3.00

Churro

$3.00
Matcha Mochi Donut

Matcha Mochi Donut

$3.00
Oreo Mochi Donut

Oreo Mochi Donut

$3.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.20
Sugar Donut

Sugar Donut

$3.00

Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Strawberry Cold Brew

$3.85+

Espresso (2 shot)

$3.50

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Boba Coffee Latte

$6.00+

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$5.25+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Hawaiian Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.00+

Black Sesame Coffee

$5.50+

Fresh Lemon Series

Squeezed Lemon Green Tea

$6.00+

Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

$6.00+

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Lemon Cooler Slush 5.0

$5.00

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea 1.5!

$5.50+

Oreo Milk Tea 1.5

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea /w Puff Cream 1.5

$5.80+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea 2.5

$5.00+

Purple Taro Milk Tea 1.5

$5.50+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Series

Green Tea w/ Salted Cheese 2.5!

$5.70+

Black Tea w/ Salted Cheese 2.5

$5.70+

Milk Tea w/ Salted Cheese 1.5

$6.00+

TEA Beverage

Jasmine Green Tea 3.0

$4.50+

Black Tea 3.0

$4.50+

Matcha Beverage

Matcha Latte 1.5

$5.50+

Specialty

Grapefruit Green Tea 4.0

$6.00

Golden Pineapple Green Tea 1.5!

$5.80

Brown Sugar Boba with Milk!

$6.00+

Taro Milk

$6.00+

Purple Taro Smoothie 1.5

$6.30

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie 1.5

$6.00

Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry BT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry GT with Salted Cheese 2.0

$6.00

Merry Milk Tea 2.0

$6.50

Tiger Coffee

$6.50

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.50+

Strawberry Milk

$4.50+

Books

ABCs for the American Born Chinese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Unit 112, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

Gallery
Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA image
Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA image
Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA image

