Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunmery Bakery

144 Reviews

$

18495 E. Colima Road #1

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Brioche
Chicken Cheddar
Blueberry Scone

Danish

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.60

Light and fluffy scone mixed with blueberries. Has a cake like consistency.

Custard Danish

Custard Danish

$2.40

Flakey danish filled with vanilla custard and topped with powdered sugar.

Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.55

Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.

Danish Cheese Dog

Danish Cheese Dog

$2.85

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.

Portuguese Egg Tart

Portuguese Egg Tart

$2.80

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Portuguese Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

Portuguese Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

$5.50

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Egg Tart Pack (x4 pcs)

Egg Tart Pack (x4 pcs)

$11.00

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top. Comes in 4 pcs.

Boba Egg Tart

Boba Egg Tart

$7.00

Earl grey flavored egg tart topped with fresh boba and chocolate wafer. (Pack of 2)

Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$2.85

Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.

Euro

Chicken Cheddar

Chicken Cheddar

$3.70

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$2.00

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.

Mochi Black Sesame

Mochi Black Sesame

$2.70

Soft tofu bread filled with mochi and black sesame paste.

Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.60

European style bread filled with mochi and taro.

Walnut Cookie

Walnut Cookie

$3.50

Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.

Brioche

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$2.90

Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.

Bolo

Bolo

$1.80

Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.

Bolo Milk Butter

Bolo Milk Butter

$2.65

Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.

Brioche

Brioche

$3.50

Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.

Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$2.90

Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.

Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.90

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.

Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.90

Soft bread topped with green onions.

Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$2.90

Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.

Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.75

Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

$2.75

Crispy Nutella flavored bolo with Nutella filling inside.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.00

Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.

Tuna

Tuna

$2.75

Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.

Shiitake Cheese

Shiitake Cheese

$2.90

Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.50

Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.

Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$3.20

Toast Package

Raisin Roll Pack

Raisin Roll Pack

$6.00

Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)

White Bread

White Bread

$4.00
Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$4.20
Thick Toast

Thick Toast

$4.00
Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

$4.80

Croissant shaped bread roll made with Japanese flour, topped with sea salt.

CIR-CAKE

6" Spooky Oreo Cake

6" Spooky Oreo Cake

$32.00
6" Strawberry Cream Cake

6" Strawberry Cream Cake

$32.00
6" Blk Forest w/Cherry

6" Blk Forest w/Cherry

$32.00
6" Strawberry Custard Cake

6" Strawberry Custard Cake

$34.00
8" Fruit Paradise

8" Fruit Paradise

$35.00
8" Mocha Walnut

8" Mocha Walnut

$34.00
8" Strawberry Cream

8" Strawberry Cream

$34.00
8" Blk Forest w/Cherry

8" Blk Forest w/Cherry

$34.00
8" Taro Pudding

8" Taro Pudding

$35.00
8" Tiramisu

8" Tiramisu

$34.00
8" Mango Mousse

8" Mango Mousse

$34.00
Cooler Bag

Cooler Bag

$5.00
Happy birthday Candle (each set)

Happy birthday Candle (each set)

$3.00
I Love You Candle (each set)

I Love You Candle (each set)

$3.00

Long Cake & Desserts

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$12.00

A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.

Green Tea Red Bean

Green Tea Red Bean

$12.00

Green tea flavored sponge cake filled with red bean and a thin layer of fresh cream.

Taro Milk Cake

Taro Milk Cake

$12.00

Taro flavored sponge cake filled with taro and a thin layer of fresh cream. *Very popular in Taiwan*

Single Cream Puff

Single Cream Puff

$2.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily.

Cream Puff Pack (6pcs)

Cream Puff Pack (6pcs)

$12.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily. Comes in a box of 6.

Ambient Cake

Pineapple Tart (Single)

Pineapple Tart (Single)

$3.30

A sweet traditional Taiwanese pastry containing butter, flour, egg, sugar, and pineapple jam and bites.

Pineapple Tarts Box (6pcs)

Pineapple Tarts Box (6pcs)

$19.00

Sweet traditional Taiwanese pastry containing butter, flour, egg, sugar, and pineapple jam and bites. Comes in 6 pcs.

Pudding

Caramel Pudding

Caramel Pudding

$3.30

Caramel Pudding Box (Caramel x 3pcs)

$9.90

Coffee Bar

Black Sesame Coffee

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Strawberry Cold Brew Latte

$3.85+

Espresso (2 shot)

$3.50

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiatto

$5.50+

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Boba Cafe Latte

$6.00+

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$5.25+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Hawaiian Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.50+

Fresh Lemon Series

Squeezed Lemon Green Tea

$6.00+

Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

$6.00+

Lemon Cooler Slush

$5.00

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea 1.5

$5.00+

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.50+

Boba Milk Tea with Puff Cream

$5.80+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Purple Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Series

Green Tea w/ Salted Cheese!

$5.70+

Black Tea with Salted Cheese

$5.70+

Milk Tea w/ Salted Cheese

$6.00+

Specialty

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.00

Golden Pineapple Green Tea 1.5

$5.80

Brown Sugar Boba with Milk

$6.00+

Taro Milk

$6.00+Out of stock

Purple Taro Smoothie

$6.30

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry GT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry BT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Merry Milk Tea 1.5

$6.50

Tiger Coffee 26g

$6.50

Strawberry Milk

$5.50+

Mochi Donut Flavors

Black Sesame

Black Sesame

$3.00

Churro

$3.00
Matcha White Chocolate

Matcha White Chocolate

$3.00
Oreo

Oreo

$3.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.20
Sugar

Sugar

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

