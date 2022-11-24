A map showing the location of Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle SWView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle SW

review star

No reviews yet

2129 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Popular Items

8in Tiramisu
8 in Strawberry Cream
Ham & Cheese Danish

CIR-CAKE

6'' Choco Oreo Cake

$34.00
6in Strawberry Cream Cake

6in Strawberry Cream Cake

$34.00

6 in Black Forest Cake

$34.00
6in Strawberry Custard Cake

6in Strawberry Custard Cake

$36.00

8 in Fruit Paradise

$38.00

8 in Matcha Tiramisu

$38.00

8 in Strawberry Cream

$41.80

8 in Black Forest

$41.80
8in Taro Pudding

8in Taro Pudding

$38.00
8in Tiramisu

8in Tiramisu

$38.00
8 in Mango Mousse

8 in Mango Mousse

$38.00

Long Cakes & Cream Puff

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$12.00

A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.

Green Tea Red Bean

Green Tea Red Bean

$13.00

Green tea flavored sponge cake filled with red bean and a thin layer of fresh cream.

Milk Taro

Milk Taro

$13.00

Taro flavored sponge cake filled with taro and a thin layer of fresh cream. *Very popular in Taiwan*

Hokkaido Cream Single

Hokkaido Cream Single

$2.00

Soft Hokkaido style sponge cake filled with custard and topped with powered sugar.

Hokkaido Cream (4pcs)

Hokkaido Cream (4pcs)

$12.00

Soft Hokkaido style sponge cake filled with custard and topped with powered sugar. Comes in a box of 4.

Cream Puff Single

Cream Puff Single

$2.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily.

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

$13.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily. Comes in a box of 6.

Ice Box Cake Mango & Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate cake with mango mousse

Ice Box Cake Strawberry

$7.00

Ice Box Cake Tiramisu

$7.00

Strawberry Custard Long Cake

$13.00

Ambient Cake

Chocolate Chiffon

$6.00

Vanilla Chiffon

$6.00

Euro

Chicken Cheddar

Chicken Cheddar

$3.95

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$2.20

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.

Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.85

European style bread filled with mochi and taro.

Walnut Cookie

Walnut Cookie

$3.80

Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.

Brioche

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

$3.00

Chocolate flavored traditional Taiwanese bun. Sweet chocolate coating on top with Nutella filling.

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$3.30

Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.

Bolo

Bolo

$2.00

Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.

Bolo Milk Butter

Bolo Milk Butter

$3.00

Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.

Brioche

Brioche

$3.90

Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.

Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$3.20

Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.

Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$3.30

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.

Green Onion

Green Onion

$2.20

Soft bread topped with green onions.

Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$3.20

Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.

Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$3.00

Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.20

Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.

Shiitake Cheese

Shiitake Cheese

$3.20

Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.75

Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

$3.10

Soft bread stuffed with shredded pork and topped with a puff pastry. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Tuna

Tuna

$3.00

Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.

Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$3.50

Danish

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.00

Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Danish Cheese Dog

Danish Cheese Dog

$3.30

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.

Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$3.15

Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.

Ham & Cheese Danish

Ham & Cheese Danish

$3.20

Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart

$3.20

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.80

Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.

Toast Package

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

$4.80

Croissant shaped bread roll made with Japanese flour, topped with sea salt.

Raisin Roll Pack

Raisin Roll Pack

$6.50

Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)

Butter Brioche Rolls

Butter Brioche Rolls

$6.25

Bubble Waffle

Original

Original

$6.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.50
Boba Original

Boba Original

$7.00

Mochi Donut Flavors

Black Sesame Donut

Black Sesame Donut

$3.30

Churro

$3.30
Matcha White Chocolate Donut

Matcha White Chocolate Donut

$3.30
Oreo

Oreo

$3.30
Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.50

Sugar Donut

$3.30

Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.35+

Strawberry Cold Brew

$4.35+

Espresso (2 shot)

$3.60

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiatto

$6.00+

Cafe Mocha

$6.00+

Brown Sugar Cafe Latte

$6.00+

Brown Sugar Boba Cafe Latte

$6.50+

DALGONA COFFEE

$6.00+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$5.75+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Hawaiian Cafe Latte

$6.00+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.50+

Black Sesame Coffee

$6.00+

Fresh Lemon Series

Freshly Squeezed Jasmine Green Tea

$6.50+

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

$6.50+

Lemon Cooler

$5.50

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea

$5.50+

Milk Tea with Oreo & Puff Cream

$5.50+

Boba Milk Tea /w Puff Cream

$5.80+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

Specialty

Golden Pineapple Green Tea

$6.30

Brown Sugar Boba with Milk (Tiger Boba Milk)!

$6.00+

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly

$6.00+

Strawberry GT with Salted Cheese

$6.50

Strawberry BT with Salted Cheese

$6.50

Strawberry Milk

$5.50+

Tiger Coffee (Brown Sugar Boba Dalgona Coffee)

$6.30+

Merry Milk Tea

$6.80

Purple Taro Smoothie

$7.30

Black Ball Grass Jelly

Black Ball Grass Jelly

Black Ball Grass Jelly

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
