Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Sunmerry Bakery- Temple City

536 Reviews

$

5728 Rosemead Blvd

Unit 103

Temple City, CA 91780

8in Mango Mousse
8in Tiramisu
6in Spooky Oreo Cake

Brioche

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$2.90

Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.

Bolo

Bolo

$1.80

Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.

Bolo Milk Butter

Bolo Milk Butter

$2.65

Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.

Brioche

Brioche

$3.50

Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.

Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$2.90

Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.

Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.90

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.

Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.90

Soft bread topped with green onions.

Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$2.90

Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

$2.75

Chocolate flavored traditional Taiwanese bun. Sweet chocolate coating on top with Nutella filling.

Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.75

Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.00

Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.

Shiitake Cheese

Shiitake Cheese

$2.90

Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.50

Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

$2.90

Soft bread stuffed with shredded pork and topped with a puff pastry. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Tuna

Tuna

$2.75

Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.

Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$3.20

Euro

Chicken Cheddar

Chicken Cheddar

$3.70

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.

Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$2.00

Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.

Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.60

European style bread filled with mochi and taro.

Walnut Cookie

Walnut Cookie

$3.50

Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.

Danish

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.

Danish Cheese Dog

Danish Cheese Dog

$2.85

Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.

Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$2.85

Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$2.85

Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart

$2.80

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

Portuguese Custard Egg Tart (x2 pcs)

$5.50

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.

Egg Tart Pack (4pcs)

Egg Tart Pack (4pcs)

$11.00

Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top. 4 in a pack

Boba Egg Tarts Box (2 pcs)

Boba Egg Tarts Box (2 pcs)

$7.00

Earl grey flavored egg tart topped with fresh boba and chocolate wafer. (Pack of 2)

Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.55

Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.

Toast Package

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3pcs)

$4.80

Croissant shaped bread roll made with Japanese flour, topped with sea salt.

White Bread

White Bread

$4.00
Thick Toast

Thick Toast

$4.00
Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$4.20
Raisin Roll Pack

Raisin Roll Pack

$6.00

Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)

CIR-CAKE

6in Spooky Oreo Cake

6in Spooky Oreo Cake

$32.00
6in Strawberry Custard Cake

6in Strawberry Custard Cake

$34.00
6in Blk Forest w/Cherry

6in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$32.00
6in Strawberry Cream Cake

6in Strawberry Cream Cake

$32.00
8in Fruit Paradise

8in Fruit Paradise

$35.00
8in Taro Pudding

8in Taro Pudding

$35.00
8in Mocha Walnut

8in Mocha Walnut

$34.00
8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

8in Blk Forest w/Cherry

$34.00
8in Strawberry Cream

8in Strawberry Cream

$34.00
8in Tiramisu

8in Tiramisu

$34.00
8in Mango Mousse

8in Mango Mousse

$34.00
Happy birthday candle (each set)

Happy birthday candle (each set)

$3.00
I love you candle (each set)

I love you candle (each set)

$3.00

Long Cakes & Cream Puff

Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$12.00

A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.

Green Tea Red Bean

Green Tea Red Bean

$12.00

Green tea flavored sponge cake filled with red bean and a thin layer of fresh cream.

Taro Milk Cake

Taro Milk Cake

$12.00

Taro flavored sponge cake filled with taro and a thin layer of fresh cream. *Very popular in Taiwan*

Cream Puff Single

Cream Puff Single

$2.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily.

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

Cream Puff Pack (6pc)

$12.00

Cream Puffs filled with custard made in-house daily. Comes in a box of 6.

Ambient Cake

Oreo Matcha Chiffon

$6.00

Chocolate Chiffon

$6.00

Pudding

Caramel Pudding
$3.30

Caramel Pudding

$3.30

Caramel Pudding Box (Caramel x3 pcs)

$9.90

Coffee

Black Sesame Coffee

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Strawberry Cold Brew

$3.85+

Espresso (2 shot)

$3.50

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiatto

$5.50+

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Boba Cafe Latte

$6.00+

DALGONA COFFEE

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$5.25+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Hawaiian Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.50+

Fresh Lemon Series

Freshly Squeezed Jasmine Green Tea

$6.00+

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

$6.00+

Kumquat Lemon GT

$6.00+

Lemon Cooler

$5.00

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$4.50+

Boba Milk Tea!

$5.00+

Oreo Milk Tea with Puff Cream

$5.00+

Boba Milk Tea /w Puff Cream

$5.30+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Purple Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

TEA Beverage

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00+

Black Tea

$4.00+

Specialty

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.00

Golden Pineapple Green Tea 1.5!

$5.80

Brown Sugar Boba with Milk!

$5.50+

Taro Milk

$6.00+

Purple Taro Smoothie

$6.30

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly

$5.50+

Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly

$5.50+

Strawberry GT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry BT with Salted Cheese

$6.00

Strawberry Milk

$5.00+

Tiger Coffee

$6.50

Merry Milk Tea

$6.50

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.50+

Mochi Donut Flavors

Black Sesame Donut
$3.00

Black Sesame Donut

$3.00

Churro

$3.00
Matcha White Chocolate Donut
$3.00

Matcha White Chocolate Donut

$3.00
Oreo

Oreo

$3.00
Strawberry Donut
$3.20

Strawberry Donut

$3.20
Sugar Donut

Sugar Donut

$3.00

Open Item

Carvers School Fund Raising

$4,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery

Location

5728 Rosemead Blvd, Unit 103, Temple City, CA 91780

Directions

Gallery
Sunmerry Bakery image
Sunmerry Bakery image
Sunmerry Bakery image
Sunmerry Bakery image

