Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sunmerry Coffee & Bread

No reviews yet

955 E Birch St unit K

Brea, CA 92821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Tea
Vietnamese Coffee
Mango Green Tea

Signature

Brown Sugar Boba Latte [COFFEE]

Brown Sugar Boba Latte [COFFEE]

$5.50+

Coffee or boba? Boba or coffee? With the original Brown Sugar Boba Latte™, there is no need to choose because you get both in this caffeinated bobariffic treat!

Hawaiian Latte

Hawaiian Latte

$5.00+

Macadamia and coconut flavors will take you on a tropical getaway without leaving Brea! Served Hot or Iced.

Honey Cinnamon [shaken espresso]

Honey Cinnamon [shaken espresso]

$5.00+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Hot or Iced. Scratch-made lavender syrup with a touch of honey.

Maple Cold Foam

Maple Cold Foam

$5.00+

Vanilla Cold Brew topped with a non-dairy maple brown sugar cold foam

Nutella Mocha

Nutella Mocha

$5.00+

Hot or Iced. A chocolatey and hazelnutty treat.

Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$5.00+

Raspberry syrup with rich, dark chocolate. Enjoy hot or iced.

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.00+

Sweet, creamy, cinnamon-y. Hot or Iced

Vanilla Bean Supreme

Vanilla Bean Supreme

$5.00+

Our scratch-made vanilla syrup is fragrant and amazing. An elevated take on a classic flavor. Made with real vanilla beans. Enjoy it Hot or Iced

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00+

A smooth, bold house-blend vietnamese style coffee sweetened with condensed milk.

Classic

Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut, White Chocolate
Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Hot or Iced

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.30+

Prepared for you in the traditional smaller size or modern double shot. Topped with textured milk and foam.

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00+

18-hour cold brew iced coffee that is rich and smooth with low acidity. Add our Salted Cream for a deliciously indulgent treat!

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Barista favorite! Same amount of espresso as a latte, but with less milk for a stronger coffee to milk ratio

Espresso (Double)

Espresso (Double)

$3.00+

Prepared with our single-origin house roast. Perfectly balanced shots of espresso coffee.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50+

Double shot of our house espresso with velvety steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with milk. Available Hot or Iced. Jazz it up with any of our classic flavors!

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Classic Mocha. Chocolate sauce, espresso, milk. Served Hot or Iced.

Milk Teas

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00+

The Standard! Add boba for a Boba Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00+

A fragrant, floral, and creamy milk tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.30+

A milk tea for tea lovers, our roasted oolong has a bold and bright flavor

Salted Cream Tea

Salted Cream Tea

$5.50+

Fresh Black, Jasmine, or Milk Tea capped with our signature whipped cream topping

Oreo Milk Tea w/ Puff Cream

Oreo Milk Tea w/ Puff Cream

$5.50+

Milk Tea with Oreo and Puff Cream included. Please select "additional topping" for extra and add-ons.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot or Iced. Sweetened or unsweetened. Jazz it up with Lavender or Make it Dirty with a shot of espresso

Strawberry Jade (Matcha)

Strawberry Jade (Matcha)

$5.50+

Premium Grade-A hand-whisked matcha, your choice of milk, and real strawberry puree

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

A sweet and flavorful taro milk tea

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00+

Choose from Classic Thai or Thai Brulee Swirl

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00+

The perfect pairing! Our classic milk tea topped with a triple shot of our bold blend espresso

Black Sesame Milk Tea

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$6.00

Fruit Teas

Fresh Grapefruit Tea

Fresh Grapefruit Tea

$5.50

Made with freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Tea

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Tea

$5.50+

Fresh lemons and your choice of black, jasmine, or honey green tea

Kumquat Lemon Tea w/ Lychee

Kumquat Lemon Tea w/ Lychee

$5.50+

Hey citrus fans! Made with real kumquat juice, for a sweet and tart burst of flavor

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Made with real mango puree

[NEW] Passion Fruit Oolong (4S)

[NEW] Passion Fruit Oolong (4S)

$5.30

Made with real passion fruit puree and freshly steeped Four Seasons Oolong

POG Fruit Tea

POG Fruit Tea

$5.30

Tropical favorite! Real fruit purees Passion fruit + Orange + Guava

Strawberry Tea w/ Lychee

Strawberry Tea w/ Lychee

$5.80+

Made with Jasmine or Black Tea, plus fresh strawberries and lychee jelly

[NEW] White Peach Oolong (4S)

[NEW] White Peach Oolong (4S)

$5.30

Four Seasons Oolong infused with white peach puree. Smooth, light, and refreshing.

Simply Tea

Black Tea [just tea]

$4.30+

Brewed from roasted loose-leaf tea leaves

Jasmine Green Tea [just tea]

$4.30+

Fragrant and floral

Honey Green Tea

$4.60+

Our Jasmine Green Tea sweetened with local honey

Roasted Oolong [just tea]

$4.30+

Brewed from roasted loose-leaf tea leaves

Four Seasons Oolong [just tea]

$4.30+

Bright and fragrant

Iced Coolers (no-caffeine)

Brown Sugar Boba Custard [MILK]

Brown Sugar Boba Custard [MILK]

$5.80+

No Caffeine. Brown Sugar swirl with Boba, Custard Pudding, and CreamTop

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$5.80

An indulgently creamy and fruity treat! Made with strawberries, custard, and milk

Galaxy Lemonade

Galaxy Lemonade

$5.00+

It's out of this world! Choose Lavender or Original, Iced or Blended

Hibiscus Peach

Hibiscus Peach

$4.50

Steeped Hibiscus infused with summer peach syrup. Refreshing with a little sweet and a little tart.

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$4.50+

Fresh milk infused with crushed strawberries and puree. A summertime favorite!

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$4.80+

New and improved favorite! Made with real mango

Specials

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

Warm and cozy gingerbread. Hot or Iced

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Holiday Favorite! Peppermint candy whipped cream optional. Hot or Iced

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

Hot or Iced. Made with real pumpkin and pumpkin pie spices. Sweetened with a touch of condensed milk for a perfect Fall treat.

Pumpkin Spice Chai

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.50+

The Spiced Chai you love with a pumpkinned up kick! Served Hot or Iced

Bread

Top Sellers Bread Box

Top Sellers Bread Box

$13.00

5 of our top-selling savory and sweet breads. Selection varies every day! Example items include Bolo, Mochi Taro, Brioche, Garlic Parsley, BBQ Bolo, and Green Tea Croissant. We will pack your box so that your breads will pair perfectly with your drink order!

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.85
BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$2.90Out of stock
Blueberry Scones

Blueberry Scones

$3.60
Bolo

Bolo

$1.80
Bolo Milk Butter

Bolo Milk Butter

$2.65
Brioche

Brioche

$3.50
Dirty Bun

Dirty Bun

$2.55Out of stock
Coconut Raisin

Coconut Raisin

$2.90
Custard Danish

Custard Danish

$2.40
Egg Tart

Egg Tart

$2.80
Frank Roll

Frank Roll

$2.90Out of stock
Garlic Parsley

Garlic Parsley

$2.00
Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.90
Green Tea Croissant

Green Tea Croissant

$2.85
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$2.85
Hot Dog Danish

Hot Dog Danish

$2.85
Mochi Black Sesame

Mochi Black Sesame

$2.70
Mochi Taro

Mochi Taro

$2.60
Shiitake Cheese

Shiitake Cheese

$2.90
Nutella Chocolate Bolo

Nutella Chocolate Bolo

$2.75
Nutella Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.75
Pudding Brioche

Pudding Brioche

$2.30Out of stock
Raisin Roll Pack

Raisin Roll Pack

$6.00
Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun

$2.00
Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3 pcs)

Shokupan Seasalt Roll Pack (3 pcs)

$4.80
Shredded Pork

Shredded Pork

$2.50
Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

$2.90Out of stock
Tuna

Tuna

$2.75
Walnut Cookie Bun

Walnut Cookie Bun

$3.50
White Bread

White Bread

$4.00Out of stock
Choco Bolo Pudding

Choco Bolo Pudding

$3.20Out of stock
Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$2.90Out of stock

Cakes and Dessert

Cheese Tart

Cheese Tart

$3.00Out of stock
Cream Puff (single)

Cream Puff (single)

$2.00
Golden Lava Cake

Golden Lava Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Hokkaido Cream Cupcakes (4pc)

Hokkaido Cream Cupcakes (4pc)

$10.00
Japanese Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake

$10.00

Serves 4~6

Nutella Roll Cake

Nutella Roll Cake

$4.00
Pineapple Tart

Pineapple Tart

$2.80
Rainbow Roll Cake

Rainbow Roll Cake

$4.50
Tiramisu IceBox Cake

Tiramisu IceBox Cake

$6.20

Boxed Sets

Almond Cookies

$7.50Out of stock
[Box] Large Pineapple Tarts (6 pcs)

[Box] Large Pineapple Tarts (6 pcs)

$16.00

Black Sesame Spread

$10.00

Black Sesame Powder

$18.00

Mochi Donuts

* Black Sesame Donut

$3.00Out of stock
* Churro Donut

* Churro Donut

$3.00Out of stock
* Matcha White Choc Donut

* Matcha White Choc Donut

$3.00
* Oreo Donut

* Oreo Donut

$3.00
* Strawberry Donut

* Strawberry Donut

$3.00
* Sugar Donut

* Sugar Donut

$3.00Out of stock

* Lemon Glazed Donut (limited special)

$3.00

Selection changes daily. Lemon Glazed, Vanilla Bean, Hibiscus Lime, etc

* Vietnamese Coffee Donut (limited special)

$3.00

Selection changes daily. Lemon Glazed, Vanilla Bean, Hibiscus Lime, etc

* Cinnamon Roll Donut (limited special)

$3.00

Selection changes daily. Lemon Glazed, Vanilla Bean, Hibiscus Lime, etc

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Coffee, Tea, and Pastries

Website

Location

955 E Birch St unit K, Brea, CA 92821

Directions

Gallery
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread image
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread image

Map
