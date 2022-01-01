Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Lemon - City of Industry

18246 E. Gale Ave Suite A

City of Industry, CA 91748

Popular Items

Tiger Milk Tea
"Purple" (Taro+Ube)
Sunmerry Fruit Oolong Tea

TOO PRETTY TO DRINK

Cheese Foam

Cheese Foam

$4.50+
"Merry" Milk Tea

"Merry" Milk Tea

$6.00
"Purple" (Taro+Ube)

"Purple" (Taro+Ube)

$6.00
"Oolong" Bathing Bear

"Oolong" Bathing Bear

$6.50
Wangzai Milk Tea

Wangzai Milk Tea

$6.00
Fresh Grapefruit Oolong Yakult

Fresh Grapefruit Oolong Yakult

$5.50
Sunmerry Fruit Oolong Tea

Sunmerry Fruit Oolong Tea

$6.00

FRESH AND FRUITY

Winter Melon Lemon

Winter Melon Lemon

$4.50+
"Real" Passionfruit Green Tea

"Real" Passionfruit Green Tea

$6.00
Kumquat Lemon 4 Season Oolong Tea

Kumquat Lemon 4 Season Oolong Tea

$5.50+
Freshly Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Black Tea

$5.00+

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Green Tea

$5.00+

Freshly Squeezed Lemon 4 Season Oolong Tea

$5.00+

"PINK" STRAWBERRY

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$4.50+
Strawberry Tea w/Lychee Jelly

Strawberry Tea w/Lychee Jelly

$5.00+
Strawberry Tea w/Cheese Foam

Strawberry Tea w/Cheese Foam

$5.00+
Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00

ICE ICE BABY

Winter Melon Lemon Slush

Winter Melon Lemon Slush

$6.00
Chocolate Smoothie w/Tiramisu Cheese Foam

Chocolate Smoothie w/Tiramisu Cheese Foam

$6.00
Boba Milk Tea Smoothie

Boba Milk Tea Smoothie

$6.00

DALGONA MEET TIGER

Tiger Milk Tea

Tiger Milk Tea

$6.00
"Green Tiger" Matcha

"Green Tiger" Matcha

$6.50
Tiger Milk

Tiger Milk

$6.00
Tiger Love Chocolate

Tiger Love Chocolate

$6.00

BASIC FOR YOU

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50+

Black Tea

$3.50+

4 Season Oolong Tea

$3.50+

Milk Tea

$4.00+

Green Milk Tea

$4.00+

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.00+

Bubble Waffle

Original Bubble Waffle

$6.00

Chocolate Bubble Waffle

$6.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Sunmerry pink is a new concept of refreshing, creative, delectable drink tea house.

18246 E. Gale Ave Suite A, City of Industry, CA 91748

