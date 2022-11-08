- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Sunnin - Westwood
Sunnin - Westwood
No reviews yet
1776 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Hummus
Crushed chickpeas with garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread. (Vegan)
Hummus Kawarma
Hummus topped with beef filet and pine nuts. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread.
Babaganouj
Roasted eggplant mashed with tahini and lemon juice. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread. (Vegan)
Spicy Potatoes
Diced potatoes sauteed with garlic, cilantro, and lemon juice. (Vegan)
Kebbeh Makliyeh
4 pieces of fried ground beef and burgul croquettes, stuffed with minced beef, onion and pine nuts.
Warak Enab
5 pieces of grape leaves with rice, tomato, onion, parsley and lemon juice. (Vegan)
Falafel Appetizer
5 pieces of fried patties of chickpeas with herbs and spices. (Vegan)
Fried Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower served with tahini sauce. (Vegan)
Falafel with Hummus
4 pieces of Falafel served with hummus and tahini sauce. (Vegan)
Falafel with Babaganouj
4 pieces of Falafel served with babaganouj and tahini sauce. (Vegan)
Fatayer
4 pieces of baked spinach pies stuffed with onion, pine nuts and sumak. (Vegan)
Rekakat
4 pieces of fried egg roll wrap, stuffed with feta cheese, onion and parsley. (Vegetarian)
Sanbousek
4 pieces of fried ground beef pies stuffed with onion and pine nuts.
Sfiha
4 pieces of baked spicy ground beef pies with onion, spices and pine nuts.
Arayes
Grilled kefta pita served with tahini or yogurt.
Ma'anek
Lebanese sausage glazed with lemon juice. Contains pine nuts.
Soujouk
Sauteed armenian sausage sauteed with tomato and onion.
Labneh
Lebanese kefir cheese. (Vegetarian)
Kebbeh Nayeh
A mixture of raw beef, burgul, onion, spices and herbs.
Moujadarah
Vegan. Pureed lentil with rice, topped with caramelized onion. Served at Room temperature unless requested otherwise. (Vegan)
Mousakaa
Vegan. Baked eggplant in tomato sauce with onion, chickpeas and garlic. Served at room temperature unless requested otherwise. (Vegan)
Pastry Combo
One piece of each: fatayer, sanbousek, sfiha and rekakat.
Fool
Fava beans mashed with garlic, lemon juice and oil. (Vegan)
Balila
Chickpeas with garlic, cumin and oil. (Vegan)
Mezza Combo
Hummus, babaganouj, tabouleh and 2 pieces of each: warak enab, fatayer, falafel, fried kebbeh and sanbousek.
Eggplant Delight
Grilled mashed eggplant, garlic, tomato, parsley, onion and olive oil.c(vegan)
Feta Cheese
Cheese with tomato and cucumber. (Vegetarian)
Soups & Salads
Lentil Soup
House-made lentil soup, cooked in onion broth. (Vegan)
Tabouleh Salad
Parsley, tomato, onion, burgul (cracked wheat), lemon juice and olive oil.
Fattoush Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and parsley with toasted bread and sumak.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, feta cheese and olives.
Cabbage Salad
Chopped green and red cabbage.
Lebanese Salad
Lettuce, tomato and cucumber.
Mint Yogurt
Fresh yogurt with cucumber, garlic and dry mint.
Entrées
Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Plate
Chicken kebab with garlic, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Beef Shawarma Plate
Beef shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Falafel Plate
Falafel with hummus, rice, tahini and lebanese salad. (Vegan)
Beef kebab Plate
Beef kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Beef Kefta Kebab Plate
Ground beef kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Chicken Kefta Kebab Plate
Ground chicken kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Combo Grill
Combination of beef kebab, chicken kebab and kefta kebab. Served with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Lamb Kebab Plate
Lamb kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Wild Salmon Kebab Plate
Wild Alaskan Salmon kebab served with rice, tahini, and Lebanese salad.
Mixed Shawarma
Chicken & beef shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Chicken Kebab Combo
3 skewers of chicken kebab. Served with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Spicy Kefta
Spicy chicken or beef kefta with tomato sauce and rice. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Veggie Kebab Plate
Grilled veggies: onion, tomato, bell pepper and zucchini, served with hummus, rice and Lebanese salad. (Vegan)
Pita Wraps
Beef Kebab Wrap
Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Beef Kefta Wrap
Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Parsley, onion, tomato, turnip, sumak and tahini sauce. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Chicken Kefta Wrap
Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Falafel Wrap
Lettuce, parsley, tomato, turnip and tahini sauce. (Vegan)
Lamb Kebab Wrap
Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap
Garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato and turnip. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.