Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Appetizers

Hummus

$9.50

Crushed chickpeas with garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread. (Vegan)

Hummus Kawarma

$14.50

Hummus topped with beef filet and pine nuts. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread.

Babaganouj

$9.95

Roasted eggplant mashed with tahini and lemon juice. Served with 2 pcs of pita bread. (Vegan)

Spicy Potatoes

$12.95

Diced potatoes sauteed with garlic, cilantro, and lemon juice. (Vegan)

Kebbeh Makliyeh

$15.50

4 pieces of fried ground beef and burgul croquettes, stuffed with minced beef, onion and pine nuts.

Warak Enab

$9.95

5 pieces of grape leaves with rice, tomato, onion, parsley and lemon juice. (Vegan)

Falafel Appetizer

$9.95

5 pieces of fried patties of chickpeas with herbs and spices. (Vegan)

Fried Cauliflower

$12.95

Deep fried cauliflower served with tahini sauce. (Vegan)

Falafel with Hummus

$13.95

4 pieces of Falafel served with hummus and tahini sauce. (Vegan)

Falafel with Babaganouj

$13.95

4 pieces of Falafel served with babaganouj and tahini sauce. (Vegan)

Fatayer

$11.50

4 pieces of baked spinach pies stuffed with onion, pine nuts and sumak. (Vegan)

Rekakat

$11.50

4 pieces of fried egg roll wrap, stuffed with feta cheese, onion and parsley. (Vegetarian)

Sanbousek

$11.50

4 pieces of fried ground beef pies stuffed with onion and pine nuts.

Sfiha

$11.50

4 pieces of baked spicy ground beef pies with onion, spices and pine nuts.

Arayes

$13.95

Grilled kefta pita served with tahini or yogurt.

Ma'anek

$14.50

Lebanese sausage glazed with lemon juice. Contains pine nuts.

Soujouk

$14.50

Sauteed armenian sausage sauteed with tomato and onion.

Labneh

$9.50

Lebanese kefir cheese. (Vegetarian)

Kebbeh Nayeh

$16.95

A mixture of raw beef, burgul, onion, spices and herbs.

Moujadarah

$9.95

Vegan. Pureed lentil with rice, topped with caramelized onion. Served at Room temperature unless requested otherwise. (Vegan)

Mousakaa

$9.95

Vegan. Baked eggplant in tomato sauce with onion, chickpeas and garlic. Served at room temperature unless requested otherwise. (Vegan)

Pastry Combo

$12.25

One piece of each: fatayer, sanbousek, sfiha and rekakat.

Fool

$9.95

Fava beans mashed with garlic, lemon juice and oil. (Vegan)

Balila

$9.95

Chickpeas with garlic, cumin and oil. (Vegan)

Mezza Combo

$41.95

Hummus, babaganouj, tabouleh and 2 pieces of each: warak enab, fatayer, falafel, fried kebbeh and sanbousek.

Eggplant Delight

$9.95

Grilled mashed eggplant, garlic, tomato, parsley, onion and olive oil.c(vegan)

Feta Cheese

$12.50

Cheese with tomato and cucumber. (Vegetarian)

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

$6.75

House-made lentil soup, cooked in onion broth. (Vegan)

Tabouleh Salad

$12.50

Parsley, tomato, onion, burgul (cracked wheat), lemon juice and olive oil.

Fattoush Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and parsley with toasted bread and sumak.

Greek Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, feta cheese and olives.

Cabbage Salad

$10.95

Chopped green and red cabbage.

Lebanese Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato and cucumber.

Mint Yogurt

$8.75

Fresh yogurt with cucumber, garlic and dry mint.

Entrées

Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Plate

$18.50

Chicken kebab with garlic, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$20.50

Beef shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$18.50

Chicken shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Falafel Plate

$17.50

Falafel with hummus, rice, tahini and lebanese salad. (Vegan)

Beef kebab Plate

$22.95

Beef kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Beef Kefta Kebab Plate

$19.50

Ground beef kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Chicken Kefta Kebab Plate

$18.50

Ground chicken kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Combo Grill

$29.95

Combination of beef kebab, chicken kebab and kefta kebab. Served with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Lamb Kebab Plate

$21.95

Lamb kebab with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Wild Salmon Kebab Plate

$23.95

Wild Alaskan Salmon kebab served with rice, tahini, and Lebanese salad.

Mixed Shawarma

$25.50

Chicken & beef shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Chicken Kebab Combo

$27.50

3 skewers of chicken kebab. Served with hummus, rice and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Spicy Kefta

$21.95

Spicy chicken or beef kefta with tomato sauce and rice. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Veggie Kebab Plate

$17.50

Grilled veggies: onion, tomato, bell pepper and zucchini, served with hummus, rice and Lebanese salad. (Vegan)

Pita Wraps

Beef Kebab Wrap

$16.95

Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Beef Kefta Wrap

$14.95

Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$14.50

Parsley, onion, tomato, turnip, sumak and tahini sauce. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Chicken Kefta Wrap

$12.95

Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.50

Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Falafel Wrap

$11.95

Lettuce, parsley, tomato, turnip and tahini sauce. (Vegan)

Lamb Kebab Wrap

$15.95

Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap

$13.50

Garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato and turnip. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

A La Carte

Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Beef Kebab Sk

$14.75

Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Beef Kefta Kebab Sk

$13.95

Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

Beef Shawarma A La Carte

$13.50

Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.