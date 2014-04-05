Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunny cafe 50 south willow street

review star

No reviews yet

50 Willow Street

Manchester, NH 03103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Mashed Pierogi Bowl
Latte
Iced Shaken Espresso

CYO Bowls

CYO Dumpling Bowl

$11.99+

CYO Perogie Bowl

$11.99+

Signature Dumpling Bowls

Zesty Garlic Dumpling Bowl

$12.99+

Dumplings topped with a Pickle Wedge, Cheese, Green Onion, Garlic Sauce, and Wasabi Mayo

Kickin' Pepper Dumpling Bowl

$12.99+

Dumplings topped with Banana Peppers, Cheese, Green Onion, Red Pepper, and Spicy Mayo

Shakin' Bacon Dumpling Bowl

$12.99+

Dumplings topped with Bacon, Cheese, Green Onion, Ranch, and Sour Cream

Mushroom and Onion Dumpling Bowl

$12.99+

Dumplings topped with Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Green onion and Mayo

Flying Buffalo Dumpling Bowl

$12.99+

Cheese, Buffalo sauce, Green Onion, and choice of ranch or Blue Cheese. (Inspired by @LiveFreeOrFlyTrying)

Signature Pierogie Bowls

Loaded Mashed Pierogi Bowl

$11.99+

Pierogies topped with Cheese, Bacon, Green onion, and Sour Cream

Mushroom and Cheddar Pierogi Bowl

$11.99+

Pierogies topped with Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Sour Cream, and Mushrooms

Spicy Fiesta Pierogi Bowl

$11.99+

Pierogies topped with Cheese, Bacon, Green onion, Spicy Mayo, and Ranch

Desserts

Berries and Cream Crepe

$9.99

Inside: Strawberry Cream, Bananas, Blueberries, Outside: Blueberries, strawberries, Powdered Sugar, White chocolate sauce, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Strawberry Crepe

$9.99

Inside: Nutella, Bananas, Strawberries, Outside: Strawberries, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream

Caramel Banana Crepe

$9.99

Inside: Sweetened Condensed Milk, Bananas Outside: Caramel Sauce, Almonds, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream

Cinnamon Swirl Crepe

$9.99

Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, White Chocolate Sauce, and Whipped Cream

Cherries and Cream Pierogi Bowl

$10.99+

Cherry filled Pierogies with Strawberry Cream, Sour Cream, and Strawberries

Bakery

Honey Cake

$4.99

Honey enriched treat with cream filling

Waffle Cake

$2.99

Soft waffle layered with dulce de leche

Blueberry Scone

$3.99

Chicken Crepe

$5.99

Coffee Bun

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.99

Cakesicle

$3.99Out of stock

Cafe

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Matcha

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced London Fog

$4.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.00+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$2.50+

Espresso

$1.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.00

Red Eye

$5.50+

Espresso Con Panna

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Specialty Lattes

Iced Sunny

$5.75+

Iced White Chocolate Pistachio

$5.50+

Iced Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$5.50+

Iced Birthday Cake

$5.50+

Iced Banana Bread

$5.50+

Iced Smores

$5.50+

Iced Chocolate Covered Hazelnut

$5.50+

Iced White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$5.50+

Iced Samoa Cookie

$5.50+

Iced Almond Joy

$5.50+

The Sunny

$5.00+

White Chocolate Pistachio

$5.00+

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$5.00+

Birthday Cake

$5.00+

Banana Bread

$5.00+

Smores

$5.00+

Chocolate Covered Hazelnut

$5.00+

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$5.00+

Samoa Cookie

$5.00+

Almond Joy

$5.00+

Iced M&M Cookie Latte

$5.50+

Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso

$5.25+

Featured Drinks

Iced Peanut Butter Fluff Latte

$6.00+

Iced latte shaken with real peanut butter and toasted marshmallow. Rim of cup coated with real fluff.

Peanut Butter Fluff Latte

$5.50+

Hot latte mixed with real peanut butter and toasted marshmallow.

Iced Honey Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Iced latte with maple, real honey, and a dash on cinnamon. Coated with a honey drizzle.

Honey Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Hot latte with maple, real honey, and a dash of cinnamon.

Iced Hazelnut Latte w/ Salted Caramel Cold Foam

$6.50+

Iced hazelnut latte with caramel drizzle. Topped with salted caramel cold foam and more caramel drizzle.

Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte w/ Cinnamon Cold Foam

$6.50+

Iced chai latte with pumpkin pie flavor and pumpkin pie drizzle. Topped with brown sugar cinnamon cold foam and sprinkled with brown sugar.

Iced Chocolate Caramel Turtle Latte

$5.00+

Iced latte with caramel, chocolate milano, and macadamia nut flavors. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream and crushed macadamia nuts.

Iced Cherry Pistachio Latte w/ Chocolate Cold Foam

$5.50+

Iced Cheesecake Latte w/ Strawberry Cold Foam

$5.50+

Iced latte with cheesecake syrup, topped with a strawberry cold foam and graham cracker crumbs.

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.49

Vanilla Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sprite Zero

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dasani

$2.29

Smart Water

$2.99

Mango Black Tea Aha

$2.49Out of stock

Blueberry Pomegranate Aha

$2.49Out of stock

Blue Powerade

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea (Sweet)

$2.49

Gold Peak Tea (Raspberry)

$2.49

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sunny Cafe! Come in and enjoy lunch with us! All online coffees will be made on arrival!

Location

50 Willow Street, Manchester, NH 03103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Unity Cafe
orange star4.4 • 124
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Elm House of Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
102 Elm St. Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Poke Spot
orange star4.5 • 14
655 South Willow St STE 100 Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
791 second st Manchester, NH 03102
View restaurantnext
KC's Rib Shack
orange starNo Reviews
837 Second St. Manchester, NH 03102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston