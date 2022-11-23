Sunny Day Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Sunny Day Cafe

506 Reviews

$

101 S Main St

Bel Air, MD 21014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Morning Egg Sandwich
Garden Salad

Breakfast Platters

Sunrise Breakfast

$7.75

Two eggs any style w/ home fries, you choice toast and choice of either bacon, sausage, scrapple, ham, turkey sausage

Perfect Day Breakfast Platter

$11.50

Two hotcakes, two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link

Wonderful Day Waffle Platter

$10.75

One-half Belgian Waffle , two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link.

Bonjour Breakfast Platter

$10.75

Two wedges French toast, two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link.

Pancake

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Texas French Toast

$8.00

Creamed Chip Beef

$10.00

On toast with home fries.

Sausage Gravy

$10.00

Eggs Benny

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Morning Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Two fried eggs, on bagel, toast, or English Muffin.

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, homefries, green peppers, and choice of cheese in a wrap

3-Egg Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Swiss, American, Cheddar, or Provolone Cheese. Additional $2.50 for bacon, sausage, scrapple, or ham (each).

Western Omelet

$11.50

Ham, onions and green peppers.

Greek Omelet

$11.50

Onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.50

Veggie Omelet

$11.50

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and diced tomato.

Chipped Beef Omelet

$11.50

Plain omelet topped with homemade chipped beef.

Cheesesteak Omelet

$11.50

Cheese Omelet with chopped rib-eye steak and caramelized onions.

Crab Omelet

$15.00

Cheese Omelet with jumbo lump crab-meat.

Sausage Gravy Omelet

$11.50

BYO Omelet

$13.00

Meat Lovers

$12.50

Breakfast Crepes

Egg Meat & Cheese Crepe

$8.50

Blueberry Cream Cheese Crepe

$7.75

Strawberries Cream Cheese Crepe

$7.75

Sunken Crepe

$10.50

Breakfast Sides

Sd Bacon

$4.00

Sd Sausage

$4.00

Sd Scrapple

$4.00

Sd Cream Chipped Beef

$4.00

Sd Single Egg

$2.00

Sd Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

2 Bacon 1 Sausage

$4.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Sd Greek Yogurt

$4.50

Healthy Banana Split

$6.95Out of stock

Spinach

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Sd 1/2 Waffle

$4.00

Sd 1/2 French Toast

$4.00

Sd Short Stack

$6.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Sd Homefries

$4.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Silver Dollar Pcakes

$5.00

Apps

Crab Dip App

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Tzatziki

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Loaded tots

$7.50

Soups

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.95

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.25

Cup Maryland Crab

$4.95

Bowl Maryland Crab

$6.50

Cup Chili

$4.75

Bowl Chili

$6.25

Cup Sod

$3.75

Bowl SOD

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.95

Fresh mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, onions, croutons, and choice of dressing. Top with Tuna Salad, Egg Salad, or Chicken Salad for $3.75

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken for $3.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

Crisp lettuce mix, topped with turkey, ham, provolone, and American cheese with cucumbers, tomato, onions, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Sunny Day Strawberry Salad W Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Baby Spinach, bacon, egg, red onion, and balsamic dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.50

Greek Salad

$10.00

Panini's

Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.00

Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, provolone, and pesto mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.

Turkey Panini

$10.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, bacon, and chipotle mayonnaise on ciabatta bread.

Russian Panini

$10.00

Fresh roast beef, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread

Ham & Swiss Panini

$9.50

Honey smoked ham, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, and a raspberry spread on ciabatta bread.

Crab Melt

$16.00

Veggie Panini

$9.00

Sandwiches

Homemade Tuna Salad

$7.95

Homemade Chicken Salad

$7.95

BLT

$9.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese w/ Meat

$8.45

Reuben Sandwich

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

BYO Cold Sandwich

$8.95

Baltimore Wrap

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.00

Shrimp Salad Blt Sub

$14.50

Specialties

Spinach Pie

$9.00

Chicken Tender Fries

$8.95

The Grace

$10.00

Crab Cake Platter

$18.50

Crab Cake Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Tristan Wrap

$9.50

Carries Crepe

$6.00

Greek Specialties

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.00

Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Spanakopita

$10.25

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$9.00

SDC Burger

$10.50

Baltimore Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss

$10.50

Savory Crepes

Chicken Divan Crepe

$9.00

Ham & Swiss Crepe

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe

$9.00

Vegetarian Crepe

$9.00

Florentine Crepe

$9.00

Crabby Florentine Crepe

$12.00

Crabby Crepe

$11.50

Santa Monica Crepe

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Crepe

$9.50

Pigs In Blankie

$9.00

Sweet Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$7.00

Nutty Monkey Crepe

$8.00

Surfer Girl Crepe

$9.00

Nutter Butter Crepe

$8.00

Apple Cheesecake Crepe

$9.00

Mr Roger's Crepe

$8.50

S'More's Crepe

$9.00

Crispy Buff Chicken Salad

$10.50

Fluffernutter Crepe

$8.00

German Lemon Crepe

$7.00

Strawberry Cream

$8.00

Blueberry Cream

$8.00

Oreo Crepe

$8.00

Plain Crepe

$4.50

Nutela Straw Crepe

$8.75

Peaches N Cream

$8.50

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.50

Oreo Pb

$8.00

Honey Walnut

$8.50

Pbj Time

$9.00

Banana Cream Crepe

$8.50

Sides

Sd Seasonal Dish

$3.00

Sd Garden Salad

$3.75

Sd Caesar Salad

$3.75

Sd LG Fries

$4.00

Sd LG Onion Rings

$5.00

Sd SM Onion Rings

$3.50

Sd SM Fries

$2.75

Sd LG Tots

$4.00

Sd SM Tots

$3.00

Sd Greek Salad

$5.50

Utz Small Bag

$0.75

Side Garden Salad

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Grill Chick Breast

$3.95

Sd Lg Sweet Fries

$5.00

Sd Of Brocc

$3.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.50

Plain Burger Patty

$3.50

Scoop Shrimp

$5.50

Upcharge For Bowl

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Root Beer

$2.25+

Fuze Tea

$2.25+

Ginger Ale

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25+

Water

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Espresso

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf

$2.25+

Add Flavor

$0.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Bag Coffee

$11.95

Healthy Eats

Banana Split

$10.00

Verry Berry French Toast

$11.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Fan Favorites

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Eggs Benny

$12.50

Croque Madame

$10.00

French Monkey

$8.50

Oreo Cookie Pancakes

$12.00

Stuffed French Toast

$12.50

The Elvis

$11.50

Monte Cristo

$11.00

Crab Melt

$16.00

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Loaded avocado toast

$14.50

Dog Menu

The Breakfast

$5.00

PBB

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014

Directions

Gallery
Sunny Day Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mucho Gusto - Bel Air, Maryland
orange star3.9 • 61
Baltimore Pike Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
orange star4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Barley's Backyard Uptown
orange star3.0 • 45
408 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Belvedere
orange starNo Reviews
529 E. Belvedere Ave. Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bel Air

Vagabond Sandwich Co.
orange star4.8 • 8,038
111 Thomas St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Vagabond Truck
orange star4.8 • 8,038
111 Thomas St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
510 Johnnys
orange star4.3 • 1,514
510 Marketplace Dr Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,435
12 S Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Independent Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 1,105
418 N Main St. Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Black Eyed Suzies
orange star4.4 • 564
119 S Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bel Air
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston