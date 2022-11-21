Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunny Dumpling House Lake Forest

review star

No reviews yet

24602 Raymond Way

Suite H

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Pork Xiao Long Bao 9pc 鲜肉小笼包9个
Dan Dan Noodle 担担面
Pan Fried Pork Dumping 12pc 猪肉煎饺(12个)

Appetizers 开胃菜

Cucumber with Garlic 凉拌小黄瓜

Cucumber with Garlic 凉拌小黄瓜

$6.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Shredded Potato salad 凉拌土豆丝

Shredded Potato salad 凉拌土豆丝

$6.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Seaweed Salad 凉拌海带丝

Seaweed Salad 凉拌海带丝

$6.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Black Mushroom in Vinegar Sauce凉拌云耳

Black Mushroom in Vinegar Sauce凉拌云耳

$6.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Marinated Pig Trotter 秘制猪脚

Marinated Pig Trotter 秘制猪脚

$12.99Out of stock

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Smoked Chicken Leg 烟熏鸡腿

Smoked Chicken Leg 烟熏鸡腿

$6.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Spicy Pig Ear 红油耳片

Spicy Pig Ear 红油耳片

$12.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Spicy Peanuts 麻辣花生米

Spicy Peanuts 麻辣花生米

$5.99Out of stock

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Xiao Long Bao小笼包

Pork Xiao Long Bao 9pc 鲜肉小笼包9个

Pork Xiao Long Bao 9pc 鲜肉小笼包9个

$9.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Shrimp & Pork Xiao Long Bao 9pc 虾猪肉小笼包9个

Shrimp & Pork Xiao Long Bao 9pc 虾猪肉小笼包9个

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Shrimp&Pork Shaomai 6pc 虾猪肉烧卖6个

Shrimp&Pork Shaomai 6pc 虾猪肉烧卖6个

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Water Boiled Dumplings 煮水饺

Pork Dumping 12pc 鲜猪肉水饺(12个)

Pork Dumping 12pc 鲜猪肉水饺(12个)

$9.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Pork&Nappa Dumpling 12pc 白菜猪肉水饺(12个)

Pork&Nappa Dumpling 12pc 白菜猪肉水饺(12个)

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Shrimp & Pork Dumping 12pc 虾猪肉水饺 (12个)

Shrimp & Pork Dumping 12pc 虾猪肉水饺 (12个)

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Chive & Pork Dumplings 12pc 韭菜猪肉水饺(12个)

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Pan Fried Dumplings 煎饺

Pan Fried Pork Dumping 12pc 猪肉煎饺(12个)

Pan Fried Pork Dumping 12pc 猪肉煎饺(12个)

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Pan Fried Pork&Nappa Dumplings 12pc 白菜猪肉煎饺(12个)

Pan Fried Pork&Nappa Dumplings 12pc 白菜猪肉煎饺(12个)

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Pan Fried Shrimp & Pork Dumpings 12pc 虾猪肉煎饺(12个)

Pan Fried Shrimp & Pork Dumpings 12pc 虾猪肉煎饺(12个)

$12.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Spicy Wontons 红油抄手

Pork Spicy Wontons 10pc（Big） 鲜肉红油抄手(10个)

Pork Spicy Wontons 10pc（Big） 鲜肉红油抄手(10个)

$9.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Shrimp&Pork Spicy Wontons 10pc 虾猪肉红油抄手 (10个)

Shrimp&Pork Spicy Wontons 10pc 虾猪肉红油抄手 (10个)

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Vegetable&Pork Spicy Wontons 10pc 荠菜猪肉红油抄手 (10个)

Vegetable&Pork Spicy Wontons 10pc 荠菜猪肉红油抄手 (10个)

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Wonton Soup 馄饨汤

Pork Wonton Soup 12pc（Big） 鲜肉大馄饨汤(12个)

Pork Wonton Soup 12pc（Big） 鲜肉大馄饨汤(12个)

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Shrimp&Pork Wonton Soup 12pc 虾猪肉大馄饨汤(12个)

Shrimp&Pork Wonton Soup 12pc 虾猪肉大馄饨汤(12个)

$12.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Vegetable&Pork Wonton Soup 12pc 荠菜猪肉大馄饨汤 (12个)

Vegetable&Pork Wonton Soup 12pc 荠菜猪肉大馄饨汤 (12个)

$12.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Mini Pork Wonton Soup 12pc 鲜肉小馄饨汤 (12个)

Mini Pork Wonton Soup 12pc 鲜肉小馄饨汤 (12个)

$8.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Noodles 面条

Dan Dan Noodle 担担面

Dan Dan Noodle 担担面

$9.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考 peanut included 内含花生 Spicy 辣味

Beef Stew Noodle Soup红烧牛肉面

$11.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考 Spicy 辣味

Pancake 饼

Green Onion Pancake 手抓葱油饼

Green Onion Pancake 手抓葱油饼

$6.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Fried Rice/Chow Mein/Rice Cakes 炒饭/面/年糕

Assorted 什锦

$11.99+

Mixed with pork，chicken，shrimp，and beef 包含 猪肉，鸡肉，虾，和牛肉

Pork 猪肉

Pork 猪肉

$10.99+
Chicken 鸡肉

Chicken 鸡肉

$10.99+
Beef 牛肉

Beef 牛肉

$12.99+
Shrimp 虾仁

Shrimp 虾仁

$13.99+
Steam White Rice白米饭

Steam White Rice白米饭

$1.50

Greens 蔬菜

Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆

Sautéed String Beans 干煸四季豆

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Stir Fried Cabbage 手撕包心菜

Stir Fried Cabbage 手撕包心菜

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Sautéed Broccoli w/Galic蒜蓉西兰花

Sautéed Broccoli w/Galic蒜蓉西兰花

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Sautéed Bok Choy w/Garlic 蒜蓉青江菜

Sautéed Bok Choy w/Garlic 蒜蓉青江菜

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Soup 汤品

Hot & Sour Soup酸辣汤

Hot & Sour Soup酸辣汤

$10.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Tomato & Egg Drop Soup番茄蛋花汤

Tomato & Egg Drop Soup番茄蛋花汤

$9.99

*Image for reference only. 图片仅供参考

Beverages 饮品

Coke可乐

Coke可乐

$1.75
Diet Coke健怡可乐

Diet Coke健怡可乐

$1.75
Sprite雪碧

Sprite雪碧

$1.75

Plum Juice 酸梅汁

$3.75Out of stock

Milk Tea奶茶

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Tea柠檬茶

$3.75Out of stock

Frozen Handmade Dumplings 冷冻手工水饺

Frozen Nappa & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻白菜猪肉水50个

$26.00

Frozen Celery & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻西芹猪肉水50个

$26.00

Frozen Chive & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻韭菜猪肉水50个

$26.00
Frozen Chinese Sauerkraut & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻东北酸菜猪肉水50个

Frozen Chinese Sauerkraut & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻东北酸菜猪肉水50个

$29.00

Frozen Fennel & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻茴香猪肉水饺50个

$29.00

Frozen Chive & Egg & Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻三鲜水饺50个

$30.00

Frozen Beef & Onion Dumplings 冷冻牛肉洋葱水饺50个

$33.00

Frozen Carrot & Lamb Dumplings 50pc 冷冻胡萝卜羊肉水饺50个

$35.00

Frozen Swai Fish Dumplings 50pc 冷冻鱼肉水饺50个

$33.00

Frozen Shrimp & Pork Dumplings 50pc 冷冻虾猪肉水饺50个

$35.00

Frozen Chive & Egg Pies 10pc 冷冻韭菜盒子10个

$36.00

Frozen Shrimp & Pork XLB 50pc 冷冻虾猪肉小笼包50个

$45.00Out of stock

Frozen Pork XLB 50pc 冷冻猪肉小笼包50个

$40.00

Frozen Pork Dumplings 50pc 猪肉水饺50个（冷冻）

$26.00

Frozen Handmade Wontons 冷冻手工馄饨

Frozen Pork Wonton (Big) 50pcs (冷冻) 鲜肉大馄饨50个

$23.00

Frozen Shrimp & Pork Wonton 50pcs (冷冻) 虾猪肉馄饨

$33.00

Frozen Vegetable & Pork Wonton 50pcs (冷冻) 荠菜猪肉大馄饨

$25.00

Frozen Pork Wonton (small) 50pcs (冷冻) 鲜肉小馄饨

$20.00

Others

House Special Chili Oil 秘制辣椒油

House Special Chili Oil 秘制辣椒油

$9.99
