Sunny Point Cafe - Rabbit Hole 9 State St

N/A Bev

Cup Of Joe

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Chai 16 oz.

$5.00

Hot Chai

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Housemade Ginger Beer

$4.50

Sm OJ

$3.50

Lg OJ

$4.50

Sm GF

$3.50

Lg GF

$4.50

Sm Tangerine

$3.50

Lg Tangerine

$4.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

La Croix

$1.50

Sm Milk

$2.50

Lg Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Praline Latte

$6.00

Single Shot Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Ginger Limeade

$4.50

Honey Tangerine Soda

$4.50

Mountain Mama

$6.00

Shanti Jun

$5.00

chocolate milk

$4.00

Cranberry-Orange Soda

$4.50

Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Retail

1lb Coffee

$15.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$17.00

It's the Jam

$7.00

Oh, Hot Jam

$7.00

SPF

$7.00

Lipbalm

$3.00

Coffee Mug

$9.00

Breakfast and Beyond Cookbook

$19.00

Baby Creeper

$19.00

T-Shirt

$21.00

Hat

$21.00

Hoodie

$39.00

Sticker!

$3.00

Umbrella

$20.00

Leather Mug

$17.00

Single Seed Packet

$3.00

4 Seed Packets

$10.00

Apron

$24.00

Bench Scraper

Berry Basket

$16.00

Biscuit Cutter

Bone Coffee Scoops

$22.00

Chocolate Shaver

$32.00

Crude Bitters

$20.00

Cutting Board

Denim Apron

Hand Cream

$18.00

Soap Bar

$8.00

Rolling Pin

$16.00

Herb Strippers

$15.00

Measuring Cups & Spoons

$21.00

Printed Tea Towel

$17.00

RH Coffee Mug

$8.00

RH Patch

$6.00

RH Magnet

$2.00

RH Travel Mug

$20.00

3 Jam Set

$16.00

Tea Cup & Saucer

$8.00

Tea Pot

Trivet

$22.00

Wire Pastry Cutter

$8.00

RH Wooden Spoon

$14.00

Seasonal Hot Sauce

$7.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$16.50

two eggs, black bean cakes, chorizo, feta, green salsa, spuds, crema, chips

Fucheros

$16.50

two eggs, black bean cakes, tofu chorizo, feta, green salsa, spuds, crema, chips

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.50

Snow creek sausage gravy, two biscuits, and two eggs cooked to order.

Breakfast Salad

$14.50

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, herb spuds, bacon, egg, mimosa vinaigrette, served with a biscuit or focaccia

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

scramble eggs, serranos, peppers & onions, cheddar, chorizo or tofu chorizo, red salsa, cilantro crema, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +12)

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

roasted tomatoes, bacon, cheddar omelette, chipotle aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)

Mighty Good Breakfast

$14.50

two eggs, choice of protein (bacon, sausage, or veggie sausage), biscuit or focaccia, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit +2)

Breakfast Benny

$17.00

Crab Cake Benny

$20.00

Carrot Hotcakes

$8.50+

Served with cardamom cream cheese and maple syrup

Stuffed French

$16.50

Sausage and cheese stuffed french toast served with fruit and maple syrup

Praline French Toast

$14.50

House-made French toast with praline butter, maple syrup, and a side of fresh fruit

Build Your Own Biscuit

$3.75

Avocado Toast

$16.00

House made bread topped with smashed avocado, tomato, arugula, egg, pickled onions, bacon or veggie sausage, and balsamic reduction

Southern Omelette

$16.50

Omelette filled with house made pimento cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, and bacon. Comes with a choice of side and biscuit or focaccia

NO MAKE

Lunch

Shrimp & Grits

$20.50

cheddar grits, blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes, dijon cream sauce, bacon | double your shrimp + 9

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$16.50

goat cheese, bacon, roasted red pepper aioli, croissant, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit + 2)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

house waffle, fried chicken breast, bacon, pimiento cheese, jalapeno jam, choice of side (spuds, grits, salad, fries, fruit + 2)

Wakin' and Bacon Burger

$17.00

Hickory Nut Gap beef burger, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, and scallion aioli on a bun. Served with a choice of side

B.Y.O. Burger

$16.00

8 oz Hickory Nut Gap burger patty on a bun. Choice of side.

Mighty Good Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, apples, fig mustard, arugula, artisan bun, comes with a side.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Seared crab cakes, arugula, tomato, onion, remoulade on a bun. Choice of side.

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Sweet potato, black bean, oats, and pepita patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, avocado, pickled onion on a bun.

Soup!

NO MAKE

Fall Chicken Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, balsamic-marinated grilled chicken breast, blue cheese, chai-poached pears, candied nuts, figs, blackberry vinaigrette, comes with a biscuit

Sides

Spuds

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Bacon

$4.00

Sd Sausage

$4.00

Veg Sausage

$4.00

Salad

$3.50

Greens, carrots, sunflower seeds, ranch

Fruit

$5.50

Side Gravy

$3.50

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Avocado

$2.00

Biscuit

$3.75

Croissant

$3.75

Sourdough

$3.75

Gluten Free Bun

$5.00

Cup o Soup

$6.00

Tofu Chorizo

$4.00

Praline Butter

$1.00

Chippy

$0.75

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Mini Good Breakfast

$6.00

one egg, choice of proten (bacon, sausage, veggie sausage), biscuit

Kids French

$7.00

Kid's Carrot Cakes

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Fried Chicken Dinner

$7.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Dessert

Peach Pound Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Molten Mint Lava Cake

$8.00

Molten lava cake with mint chocolate truffle, chocolate sauce, and mint syrup.

Pear Almond Frangipane

$8.00

Almond frangipane with poached pears served with ice cream.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

key lime pie

$8.00

Nibbles

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$12.00

Pound Cake Bits

$10.50

Plate of biscuits

$14.00

4 Biscuits served with praline butter and a choice of sausage or vegetarian blackened tomato gravy.

Crab Dip

$16.50
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
