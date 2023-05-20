Sunny Rest Resort
425 Sunny Rest Road
Palmerton, PA 18071
Irv's Bistro Lunch & Dinner Menu (Fri)
Soup & Chili
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with croutons & grated parmesan cheese with our creamy caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, green olives & feta cheese
Arugula Salad
Goat cheese, beets, dried cranberries, apples & shaved parmesan cheese over fresh arugula with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Burrata Salad
Mozzarella ball filled with stracciatella (bits of mozzarella and cream) served over a bed of arugula & tomatoes, drizzled with an extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
Shareables
Sunny Fries
Crispy potato wedges with garlic aioli & shaved parmesan cheese
Onion Petals
Battered onion petals flash fried & served with a spicy boom boom sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Fried potato skins topped with chili & cheddar cheese served with sour cream
Ahi Tuna
Sesame encrusted, thinly sliced & served rare with a cucumber wasabi dressing & topped with a teriyaki drizzle
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce
Veggie Cauliflower Crust Pizza
10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce, topped with grilled veggies such as, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & red onions
Mussels in Sherry Cream Sauce
Steamed mussels and mushrooms in a shallot sherry cream sauce
Clams Italiano
Littleneck clams steamed and served in garlic, olive oil tomatoes and herbs
Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers
Irv's Ultimate BLT
Lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon on top of housemade egg salad with your choice of rye, wheat or white toast
Grilled Veggie Pita
Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & tomatoes on a freshly grilled pita drizzled with tzatziki sauce
Mike Castle Burger Sliders
Three beef sliders made to order with American cheese, sautéed onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard
Crab Cake Sliders
Two lump crab cakes served on slider rolls with boom boom sauce or garlic aioli
Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze
Mediterranean Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze
Pretzel Bistro Burger
8 oz grilled steak burger served on a pretzel roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & pickles
Entrees
Veggie Stir Fry
Grilled vegetables seasoned to perfection & served over your choice of vegetable fried rice or brown rice
Farfalle Primavera
Bowtie pasta, spinach, broccoli & seasonal vegetables in a creamy parmesan sauce
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta tossed with house-made pink vodka sauce & parmesan cheese
Chicken Milanese
House-made breaded cutlets pan fried & served over a bed of arugula & grape tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breasts coated with grated parmesan & Italian breadcrumbs, baked with our classic marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini
Linguini & Clams
(White or red) whole littleneck clams in a garlic olive oil or marinara sauce served over linguini
Tortelloni Veronese
Cheese tortellini, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts & grape tomatoes in a house-made vodka spiked pink sauce & topped with parmesan cheese
Sunny Chicken
Grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, goat cheese & artichoke hearts in a light lemon basil sauce
Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon
8 oz broiled faroe island salmon filet topped with a delicious honey bourbon glaze
Pork Porterhouse Madeira
16 oz center cut grilled pork porterhouse topped with a mushroom shallot madeira demi-glaze
Rolled Sole
Broiled twin fillets of sole filled with crab & scallop stuffing, drizzled with lemon butter, white wine sauce & fresh herbs
New York Sirloin
12 oz center cut New York sirloin steak grilled to perfection
Twin Crab Cakes
Maryland style crab cakes broiled to perfection
16 oz Ribeye Steak
Hand Carved 16 oz ribeye steak grilled to perfection
Sides
Dessert
Irv's Bistro Non-Alcoholic Drinks Menu (Fri)
Fountain Beverages
Irv's Bistro Wine Menu (Fri)
Red Wine
White Wine
Blush Wine
Irv's Bistro Beer Menu (Fri)
Domestic Bottled Beers
Amstel Light
Big Wave
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Lite 16oz
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Founders
Guiness
Long Trail IPA
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Miller Lite 16oz
SBC Orange
SBC Shady Spot
Stella
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Lager
Premium Bottled Beers
Ciders, Seltzers & Malt Beverages
Munchies Cafe Lunch & Dinner Menu (Fri/Sat)
Quick Bites
Shrimp Skewer
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Tacos
Seasoned beef or chicken served on a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa & sour cream
Plain Chips & Cheese
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce
Meat & Cheese Quesadilla
Warm tortilla with your choice of beef, chicken or pork, with melted cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Warm tortilla with your choice cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 Chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, bbq, ranch, bleu cheese or cheese sauce & fries
Wings (6)
Served in quantities of (6) Savory Flavors: hot, hot & honey, mild, bbq, honey bbq & garlic parmesan
Fresh-Cut Fries
Fresh-Cut Fries
Cheese Fries
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce
Bacon Cheese Fries
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with bacon
Chili Cheese Fries
Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with beef chili
Pretzel Bits
Pretzel bites served with a white cheddar cheese sauce or honey mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of Marinara
Jumbo Hot Dog
Jumbo hot dog on a bun & served with chips & pickles
Jumbo Cheese Dog
Jumbo hot dog on a bun topped with white cheddar cheese sauce with chips & pickles
Jumbo Chili Dog
Jumbo hot dog on a bun with beef chili on top & served with chips & pickles
Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog
jumbo hot dog on a bun with beef chili & white cheddar cheese sauce on top & served with chips & pickles
Sandwiches
Grilled Veggie Pita
Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & tomatoes served on a freshly grilled pita drizzled with tzatziki sauce served with chips & pickles
Beef & Lamb Gyro
Classic beef & lamb with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles
Chicken Gyro
Chicken with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles
Drunken Chicken Parm Sub
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet served on garlic bread with house-made vodka sauce & topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with chips & pickles
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken steak with mild sauce & bleu cheese with American cheese served with chips & pickles
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles
Cheesesteak
Chipped beef steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork on a brioche bun served with chips & pickles
Turkey Club
Turkey with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles
Irv's Ultimate BLT
Lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon on top of house-made egg salad with your choice of rye, wheat or white toast served with chips & pickles
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles
Classic Grilled Cheese
American cheese on your choice of white, wheat, or rye served with chips & pickles
Salads
Classic Chef Salad
Mixed Greens w/ ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, green olives, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, & celery served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, green olives & croutons served with your choice of dressing
Burgers
Munchies Cafe Pizza Menu (Fri/Sat)
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza (Small)
Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain small cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost
Build Your Own Pizza (Large)
Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain large cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost
Plain Cheese Pizza Small
Small cheese pizza with choice of sauce
Plain Cheese Pizza Large
Large cheese pizza with choice of sauce
Cauliflower Crust Pizza Plain
10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce
Cauliflower Crust Pizza Veggie
10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce, topped with grilled veggies such as broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & red onions
Drunken Chicken Parm Pizza (Small)
Small house-made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken & a garlic sauce drizzle
Drunken Chicken Parm Pizza (Large)
Large house-made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken & a garlic sauce drizzle
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Small)
Small house-made garlic herb sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon & a ranch drizzle
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Large)
Large house-made garlic herb sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon & a ranch drizzle
The Works Pizza (Small)
Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions
The Works Pizza (Large)
Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions
Meat Lovers Pizza (Small)
Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef
Meat Lovers Pizza (Large)
Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef
Veggie Lovers Pizza (Small)
Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach
Veggie Lovers Pizza (Large)
Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach
Hawaiian Pizza (Small)
Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with ham & pineapple
Hawaiian Pizza (Large)
Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with ham & pineapple
Margherita Pizza (Small)
Small house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
Margherita Pizza (Large)
Large house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
Munchies Cafe Non-Alcoholic Drinks Menu (Fri/Sat)
Munchies Cafe Bottled Beverages Menu (Fri/Sat)
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Soda
20 oz Assorted Coke Products
Monster
16 oz Variety of Flavors
Red Bull
8.4 oz Variety of Flavors
Dunkin Iced Coffee
13.7 oz Regular & Vanilla Flavors
Gatorade
16 oz Variety of Flavors
Juices
12 oz Variety of Flavors
Bottled Water
20 oz Dasani Water
Bottled Milk
Fairlife Whole Milk