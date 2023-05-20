Sunny Rest Resort

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irv's Bistro Lunch & Dinner Menu (Fri)

Soup & Chili

French Onion Soup

$5.50

A bowl of our rich beef broth enhanced by red wine, fresh thyme, caramelized onions, toasted french bread croutons & topped with melted cheese

Chili

$6.50

A bowl of mild seasoned beef & bean chili topped with cheddar cheese & onions

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce with croutons & grated parmesan cheese with our creamy caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$15.99

Fresh mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, green olives & feta cheese

Arugula Salad

$15.99

Goat cheese, beets, dried cranberries, apples & shaved parmesan cheese over fresh arugula with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Burrata Salad

$18.99

Mozzarella ball filled with stracciatella (bits of mozzarella and cream) served over a bed of arugula & tomatoes, drizzled with an extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction

Shareables

Sunny Fries

$7.99

Crispy potato wedges with garlic aioli & shaved parmesan cheese

Onion Petals

$9.99

Battered onion petals flash fried & served with a spicy boom boom sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.99

Fried potato skins topped with chili & cheddar cheese served with sour cream

Ahi Tuna

$14.99

Sesame encrusted, thinly sliced & served rare with a cucumber wasabi dressing & topped with a teriyaki drizzle

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.99

10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce

Veggie Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$18.99

10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce, topped with grilled veggies such as, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & red onions

Mussels in Sherry Cream Sauce

$16.99

Steamed mussels and mushrooms in a shallot sherry cream sauce

Clams Italiano

$16.99

Littleneck clams steamed and served in garlic, olive oil tomatoes and herbs

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

Irv's Ultimate BLT

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon on top of housemade egg salad with your choice of rye, wheat or white toast

Grilled Veggie Pita

$13.99

Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & tomatoes on a freshly grilled pita drizzled with tzatziki sauce

Mike Castle Burger Sliders

$13.99

Three beef sliders made to order with American cheese, sautéed onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard

Crab Cake Sliders

$14.99

Two lump crab cakes served on slider rolls with boom boom sauce or garlic aioli

Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap

$15.99

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze

Mediterranean Salmon Wrap

$15.99

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, sun dried tomatoes, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta cheese with a balsamic glaze

Pretzel Bistro Burger

$14.99

8 oz grilled steak burger served on a pretzel roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & pickles

Entrees

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.99

Grilled vegetables seasoned to perfection & served over your choice of vegetable fried rice or brown rice

Farfalle Primavera

$18.99

Bowtie pasta, spinach, broccoli & seasonal vegetables in a creamy parmesan sauce

Penne Vodka

$16.99

Penne pasta tossed with house-made pink vodka sauce & parmesan cheese

Chicken Milanese

$20.99

House-made breaded cutlets pan fried & served over a bed of arugula & grape tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Tender chicken breasts coated with grated parmesan & Italian breadcrumbs, baked with our classic marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini

Linguini & Clams

$21.99

(White or red) whole littleneck clams in a garlic olive oil or marinara sauce served over linguini

Tortelloni Veronese

$21.99

Cheese tortellini, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts & grape tomatoes in a house-made vodka spiked pink sauce & topped with parmesan cheese

Sunny Chicken

$22.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, goat cheese & artichoke hearts in a light lemon basil sauce

Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$22.99

8 oz broiled faroe island salmon filet topped with a delicious honey bourbon glaze

Pork Porterhouse Madeira

$23.99

16 oz center cut grilled pork porterhouse topped with a mushroom shallot madeira demi-glaze

Rolled Sole

$23.99

Broiled twin fillets of sole filled with crab & scallop stuffing, drizzled with lemon butter, white wine sauce & fresh herbs

New York Sirloin

$27.99

12 oz center cut New York sirloin steak grilled to perfection

Twin Crab Cakes

$29.99

Maryland style crab cakes broiled to perfection

16 oz Ribeye Steak

$29.99

Hand Carved 16 oz ribeye steak grilled to perfection

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Brown Rice

$3.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$4.99

Buttered Bowties

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Spinach

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99

Two scoops of ice cream topped with fruit sauce or syrup, whipped cream & a cherry

Gluten Free Brownie

$6.99

Gluten free chocolate brownie

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.99

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$5.99

Irv's Bistro Non-Alcoholic Drinks Menu (Fri)

Fountain Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Club

$2.99

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Assorted Teas

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Irv's Bistro Wine Menu (Fri)

Red Wine

J Lohr Merlot

$9.00

Yellow Tail Cabernet

$9.00

Franklin Hill Blue Hen

$9.00

Franklin Hill Evanswood

$9.00

Franklin Hill Redhead

$9.00

J Lohr Merlot - Bottle

$30.00

Yellow Tail Cabernet - Bottle

$30.00

Franklin Hill Blue Hen - Bottle

$30.00

Franklin Hill Evanswood - Bottle

$30.00

Franklin Hill Red Head - Bottle

$30.00

White Wine

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Franklin Hill Vidal Blanc

$9.00

Franklin Hill White Jade

$9.00

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$30.00

Franklin Hill Vidal Blanc - Bottle

$30.00

Franklin Hill White Jade - Bottle

$30.00

Blush Wine

Beringer White Zinfandel

$9.00

Franklin Hill Passion

$9.00

Beringer White Zinfandel - Bottle

$30.00

Franklin Hill Passion - Bottle

$30.00

Irv's Bistro Beer Menu (Fri)

Domestic Bottled Beers

Amstel Light

$6.50

Big Wave

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Bud Light Lime

$6.50

Bud Lite 16oz

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona Extra

$6.50

Founders

$6.50

Guiness

$8.50

Long Trail IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$6.50

SBC Orange

$7.00

SBC Shady Spot

$7.00

Stella

$6.75

Yuengling Flight

$6.50

Yuengling Lager

$6.50

Premium Bottled Beers

Corona Extra

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Assorted IPA's

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Landshark

$8.00

Ciders, Seltzers & Malt Beverages

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$7.00

Twisted Tea Half/Half

$7.00

Twisted Tea Orig

$7.00

Vizzy Pineapple Mango

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$7.00

White Claw Lime

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

Munchies Cafe Lunch & Dinner Menu (Fri/Sat)

Quick Bites

Shrimp Skewer

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

Onion Petals

$9.99

Battered onion petals, flash fried & served with a spicy boom boom sauce

Tacos

$4.99

Seasoned beef or chicken served on a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa & sour cream

Plain Chips & Cheese

$7.99

Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce

Meat & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Warm tortilla with your choice of beef, chicken or pork, with melted cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Warm tortilla with your choice cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.99

4 Chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, bbq, ranch, bleu cheese or cheese sauce & fries

Wings (6)

$10.99

Served in quantities of (6) Savory Flavors: hot, hot & honey, mild, bbq, honey bbq & garlic parmesan

Fresh-Cut Fries

$5.99

Fresh-Cut Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with bacon

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our fresh-cut fries smothered in a white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with beef chili

Pretzel Bits

$9.99

Pretzel bites served with a white cheddar cheese sauce or honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Served with a side of Marinara

Jumbo Hot Dog

$3.99

Jumbo hot dog on a bun & served with chips & pickles

Jumbo Cheese Dog

$4.99

Jumbo hot dog on a bun topped with white cheddar cheese sauce with chips & pickles

Jumbo Chili Dog

$4.99

Jumbo hot dog on a bun with beef chili on top & served with chips & pickles

Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

jumbo hot dog on a bun with beef chili & white cheddar cheese sauce on top & served with chips & pickles

Sandwiches

Grilled Veggie Pita

$12.99

Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & tomatoes served on a freshly grilled pita drizzled with tzatziki sauce served with chips & pickles

Beef & Lamb Gyro

$14.99

Classic beef & lamb with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Chicken with lettuce, tomato & onions served on a freshly grilled pita with tzatziki sauce & served with chips & pickles

Drunken Chicken Parm Sub

$13.99

Fresh breaded chicken cutlet served on garlic bread with house-made vodka sauce & topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with chips & pickles

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

Chicken steak with mild sauce & bleu cheese with American cheese served with chips & pickles

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chipped beef steak with American cheese served with chips & pickles

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Pulled pork on a brioche bun served with chips & pickles

Turkey Club

$13.99

Turkey with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles

Irv's Ultimate BLT

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon on top of house-made egg salad with your choice of rye, wheat or white toast served with chips & pickles

Classic BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of wrap, white, wheat, or rye toast served with chips & pickles

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese on your choice of white, wheat, or rye served with chips & pickles

Salads

Classic Chef Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens w/ ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, green olives, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, & celery served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens topped with tomatoes, onions, green olives & croutons served with your choice of dressing

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Double Cheeseburger

$16.99

Beyond Meat Burger

$14.99

Beyond Meat Burger w/ Vegan Cheese

$16.99

Munchies Cafe Pizza Menu (Fri/Sat)

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza (Small)

$13.99

Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain small cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost

Build Your Own Pizza (Large)

$17.99

Build your small pizza how you want it, base price is plain large cheese pizza with choice of sauce- additional topping at cost

Plain Cheese Pizza Small

$13.99

Small cheese pizza with choice of sauce

Plain Cheese Pizza Large

$17.99

Large cheese pizza with choice of sauce

Cauliflower Crust Pizza Plain

$14.99

10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce

Cauliflower Crust Pizza Veggie

$18.99

10 inch gluten-free cauliflower crust and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce or garlic sauce, topped with grilled veggies such as broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & red onions

Drunken Chicken Parm Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken & a garlic sauce drizzle

Drunken Chicken Parm Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken & a garlic sauce drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made garlic herb sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon & a ranch drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made garlic herb sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon & a ranch drizzle

The Works Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions

The Works Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions

Meat Lovers Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef

Meat Lovers Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef

Veggie Lovers Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach

Veggie Lovers Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach

Hawaiian Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with ham & pineapple

Hawaiian Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese topped with ham & pineapple

Margherita Pizza (Small)

$17.99

Small house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

Margherita Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Large house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

Munchies Cafe Non-Alcoholic Drinks Menu (Fri/Sat)

Fountain Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Club

$2.99

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Assorted Teas

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Munchies Cafe Bottled Beverages Menu (Fri/Sat)

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Soda

$3.00

20 oz Assorted Coke Products

Monster

$5.50

16 oz Variety of Flavors

Red Bull

$5.50

8.4 oz Variety of Flavors

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$5.50

13.7 oz Regular & Vanilla Flavors

Gatorade

$3.00

16 oz Variety of Flavors

Juices

$2.99

12 oz Variety of Flavors

Bottled Water

$2.50

20 oz Dasani Water

Bottled Milk

$2.99

Fairlife Whole Milk

Liquor Menu (11a-11p)

Vodka

Well Bankers Vodka

$6.25

Absolut Citron

$8.25

Absolut Mandrin

$8.25

Absolut Raspberri

$8.25

Absolut Sweden

$8.25

Firefly Sweet Tea

$7.75

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$8.75

New Amsterdam Watermelon

$8.25

Pinnacle Cherry

$7.75

Pinnacle Grape

$7.75

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

$7.75

Smirnoff Vanilla Twist

$8.25

Stolichnaya Blueberry Vodka

$7.50

Stolichnaya Cucumber Vodka

$7.50

Svedka Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Well Bankers Gin

$6.25

Hendricks

$9.50

Jacquin's Sloe Gin

$6.75

Sapphire Gin

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Rum

Well Jacquin's White Rum

$6.75

Bacardi Superior

$7.75

Calico Jack 94

Captain Morgan's Spiced

$7.75

Cruzan Black Cherry

$7.75

Gosling Black Rum

$6.75

Malibu Caribbean (Coconut Rum)

$7.75

Myers's Original Dark - Jamaica

$6.75

Tequila

Well Tortilla Gold Tequila

$6.75

Casamigos

$11.50

Hornitos Silver

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Especial

$8.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Whiskey

American Honey Wild Turkey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Canadian Club Whisky

$7.75

Crown Royal Whiskey

$9.50

FireBall

$7.75

Four Rose

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Black Label

$8.00

Jameson

$9.75

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Screwball

$9.00

Seagram's Seven

$7.00

Tellamordew

$9.75

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Apple

$8.00

Jim Beam Honey

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.75

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.75

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$7.50

Bols Blue Curacao

Carolans Irish

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Crème de Banana

$7.00

Crème de Cacao White

$7.00

Crème de Menthe (Green)

$7.00

DeKuyper Buttershots Burst

$7.00

DeKuyper Luscious Peachtree

$7.00

DeKuyper Melon Liqueur

$7.00

DeKuyper Raspberry Matazz

$7.00

DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker

$7.00

DeKuyper Hazelnut Liqueur

$7.00

Hennessy

$11.25

Jacquin's Amaretto

$7.00

Jacquin's Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.75

Kamora

$7.75

Montezuma Trp Sec

$5.50

Horchata

$6.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Sambuca Black

$7.00

Southern Comfort (100)

$7.25

St Germain

Cocktails Menu (11a-11p)

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sunrise

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.50

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Car Bomb

$10.25

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cucumber Refresher

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.25

Jager Bomb

$10.50

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$9.00

Melon Ball

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Orange Creamsicle

$9.00

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$9.00

Purple Hooter

$9.00

Red Death

$10.50

Rum Punch

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00