A map showing the location of Sunny Rivers 170-07 Jamaica AvenueView gallery
Chinese

Sunny Rivers 170-07 Jamaica Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

170-07 Jamaica Avenue

Queens, NY 11432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Veggie Spring Roll (3pcs)

$3.95

Deep Fried Vegetables Rolls

Scallion Pancakes

$3.95

Traditional Asian Bread

Sweet Plantains

$3.95

Ripe Sweet Plantains

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)

$4.95

Cream Cheese and Crab fried delight

Char Siu Roast Beef

$5.95

Roast Beef Country Style in Chair Siu Sauce

HongKong Dimsum (5 pcs)

$6.95

Chicken & Shrimp w/ Chinese herbs wrapped in wonton skin. served with a dipping sauce

Dumpling (6 pcs)

$5.95

Steam or Fried

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$6.95

Deep Fried Calamari w/ Sweet Chilli Sauce

Fried Wonton Pocket (5 pcs)

$4.95

Ground Beef w/ A Chinese herb filling. Served w/ Sweet Chilli Sauce

Tostones

$3.95

Chicken Wings

$6.00

Golden Rock Shrimp

$6.95

Soup

Eggdrop Soup

$2.95

Lightly seasoned chicken broth filled wit delicious crystal egg

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95

Szechuan Style Soup w/ Mushrooms, Silky Egg & Tofu

San Shien Soup

$5.95

Aromatic Herbs, Chicken Stock, Shredded Chicken & Mixed Veggies

Spicy Herbs Cocunut Soup

$4.95

Vegetable Stock, Cocunut Milk, Chinese Herbs & Mixed Veggies

Asian Curry Beef Soup

$5.95

Aromatic Beef Curry Broth, Mixed Veggied & Peas

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice (sm)

$4.95

Small Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice (lg)

$7.95

Large Veggie Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice (sm)

$5.95

Small Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice (lg)

$8.95

Large Chicken Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice (sm)

$5.95

Beef Fried Rice (lg)

$8.95

Shrimp Fried Rice (sm)

$7.95

Small Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice (lg)

$10.95

Large Shrimp Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice (sm)

$9.95

Small House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice (lg)

$12.95

Large House Special Fried Rice

Noodles

Veggy Lo Mein (sm)

$4.95

Small veggie Lo Mein

Veggy Lo Mein (lg)

$7.95

Large veggie Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein (sm)

$5.95

Small Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein (lg)

$8.95

Large Chicken Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein (sm)

$5.95

Small Beef Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein (lg)

$8.95

Large Beef Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein (sm)

$7.95

Small Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein (lg)

$10.95

Large Shrimp Lo Mein

House Special Lo Mein (sm)

$9.95

Small House Special Lo Mein

House Special Lo Mein (lg)

$12.95

Large House Special Lo Mein

Veggie Chow Fun (sm)

$4.95

Sauteed flat rice noodles, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions

Veggie Chow Fun (lg)

$7.95

Sauteed flat rice noodles, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions

Chicken Chow Fun (sm)

$5.95

Chicken Chow Fun (lg)

$8.95

Beef Chow Fun (sm)

$5.95

Beef Chow Fun (lg)

$8.95

Shrimp Chow Fun (sm)

$7.95

Shrimp Chow Fun (lg)

$10.95

House Special Chow Fun (sm)

$9.95

House Special Chow Fun (lg)

$12.95

Veggie Mei Fun (sm)

$4.95

Sauteed rice vermicelli, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions

Veggie Mei Fun (lg)

$7.95

Sauteed rice vermicelli, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions

Chicken Mei Fun (sm)

$5.95

Chicken Mei Fun (lg)

$8.95

Beef Mei Fun (sm)

$5.95

Beef Mei Fun (lg)

$8.95

Shrimp Mei fun (sm)

$7.95

Shrimp Mei Fun (lg)

$10.95

House Special Mei Fun (sm)

$9.95

House Special Mei Fun (lg)

$12.95

Veggie Udon (sm)

$4.95

Stir Fried eggs, udon noodles, onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, asian chilli paste & basil

Veggie Udon (lg)

$7.95

Stir Fried eggs, udon noodles, onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, asian chilli paste & basil

Chicken Udon (sm)

$5.95

Chicken Udon (lg)

$8.95

Beef Udon (sm)

$5.95

Beef Udon (lg)

$8.95

Shrimp Udon (sm)

$7.95

Shrimp Udon (lg)

$10.95

House Special Udon (sm)

$9.95

House Special Udon (lg)

$12.95

Veggie Drunken Noodles (sm)

$4.95

Stir Fried eggs, flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce

Veggie Drunken Noodle (lg)

$7.95

Stir Fried eggs, flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce

Chicken Drunken Noodle (sm)

$5.95

Chicken Drunken Noodle (lg)

$8.95

Beef Drunken Noodle (sm)

$5.95

Beef Drunken Noodles (lg)

$8.95

Drunken Noodle w/ Shrimp (sm)

$7.95

Drunken Noodle w/ Shrimp (lg)

$10.95

House Special Drunken (sm)

$9.95

House Special Drunken (lg)

$12.95

Veggie Szechuan Noodle (sm)

$4.95

Veggie Szechuan Noodle (lg)

$7.95

Chicken Szechuan Noodle (sm)

$5.95

Chicken Szechuan Noodle (lg)

$8.95

Beef Szechuan Noodle (sm)

$5.95

Beef Szechuan Noodles (lg)

$8.95

Sauteed Lo Mein noodles, onions, scallions, Juliene carrots, mix bell peppers in a spicy szechuan sauce

Shrimp Szechuan Noodle (sm)

$7.95

Shrimp Szechuan Noodle (lg)

$10.95

House Special Szechuan (sm)

$9.95

House Special Szechuan (lg)

$12.95

Vegetarian

Crispy Tofu

$7.95

Breaded Firm Tofu Deep Fried and Served w/ chilli sauce on the side. served w/ Jasmine or Brown rice

Wok Charred Broccoli

$7.95

Broccoli Sauteed in wok with Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Jasmine or Brown rice

Cauliflower Wings

$7.95

Breaded cauliflower deep fried and sauteed in spicy manchurin sauce. Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice

Beancurd Homestyle

$9.95

Fried Frim Tofu sauteed with mixed veggies in a white sauce. Served with Jasmine or Brown Rice

Veggie Delight

$9.95

Chinese Mix Veggies sauteed in white sauce. Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice

Chef Specialty

General Tso's Chicken

$12.95

Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice

Pepper Steak

$14.95

Tender Sliced Flank beef sauteed with mixed bell peppers & onions in a Chef's special hot pepper Oyster sauce

The Mangolian

$14.95

Wok Cahrred sliced flank beef with bamboo shoot, onions, scallions, red chilli in a hoisin Brown sauce

Chicken Orange Blossom

$12.95

Stir Fried in Tangy Zesty orange sauce

Beef Orange Blossom

$12.95

Stir Fried in Tangy Zesty orange sauce

Shrimp Orange Blossom

$14.95

Stir Fried in Tangy Zesty orange sauce

Mandarin Prawns

$14.95

Breaded Prawns Sauteed with onions, bell peppers, cilantro in chef's ginger garlic sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

Stir fried sliced chicken w/ Chinese Mixed veggies and mushrooms in white sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

Sauteed sliced chicken, baby corn, onions, bell peppers carrots & peanuts in a brown sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Chicken sauteed & battered with bell peppers & onions ina sweet & sour pineapple sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.95

Lemon Pepper Seasoned Chicken Wings

Brown Rice

Broccoli

Chicken w/ Broccoli (sm)

$6.95

Small

Chicken w/ Broccoli (lg)

$11.95

Large

Beef w/ Broccoli (sm)

$6.95

Small

Beef w/ Broccoli (lg)

$11.95

Large

Shrimp w/ Broccoli (sm)

$7.95

Small

Shrimp w/ Broccoli (lg)

$12.95

Large

White Rice

Brown Rice

Hot & Spicy

Fire Cracker Chicken

$12.95

Breaded Chicken thighs deep fried with sauteed onions & bell peppers in a green chilli spicy black bean sauce

Calcutta Chilli Chicken

$12.95

Breaded chicken thighs deep fried and sauteed in a green chilli cilantro brown sauce

Manchurian Prawn

$15.00

Jumbo prawn, sauteed and in cilantro chilli brown sauce w/ crispy noodles

Szecuan Beef

$14.95

Stir fried sliced beef, dried chilli, onions, juliene carrots, bamboo shoot & bell peppers in a Szechian sauce

Xinjiang Lamb Chops

$16.95

Marinated with seven spices and chinese herbs. Grilled with spicy brown sauce drizzled on top

Hot Basil Chicken

$14.95

Sliced Chicken Breast marinated & sauteed w/ string beans, carrots, onions & mixed bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce

Passion Ocean

$18.00

Filet snapper deep fried until crispy. Seared with Hot curry sauce with a side of steamed veggies

Lunch Special (LS)

General Tso's Chicken (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Sesame Chicken (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Pepper Steak (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

The Mongolian (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Chicken w/ Broccoli (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Beef w/ Broccoli (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Shrimp w/ Broccoli (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Chicken Orange Blossom (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Beef Orange Blossom (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Shrimp Orange Blossom (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Mandarin Prawn (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Moo Goo Gai Pan (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Kung Pao Chicken (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Lemon Pepper Chicken (LS)

$9.95

Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice

Served with White Rice

Served with Brown Rice

Served with Fried Rice (Plain)

$1.50

Served with Shrimp Fried Rice

$3.00

Served with Beef Fried Rice

$2.50

Fries

Small Fries

$2.00

Plain Fries (lg)

$3.50

Small BBQ Fries

$2.00

BBQ Fries (lg)

$3.50

Toasted w/ Sauce

Small Szechuan Fries

$2.00

Szechuan Fries (lg)

$3.50

Toasted w/ Sauce

Small Sticky Honey Fries

$2.00

Sticky Honey Spiracha Fries (lg)

$3.50

Toasted w/ Sauce

Small Manchurian Fries

$2.00

Manchurian Fries (lg)

$3.50

Toasted w/ Sauce

Small Buffalo Wild Fries

$2.00

Buffalo Wild Fries (lg)

$3.50

Toasted w/ Sauce

Rice

Jasmine Rice (sm)

$1.00

Rice Only

Jasmine Rice (lg)

$2.00

Brown Rice (sm)

$1.00

Rice Only

Brown Rice (lg)

$2.00

Extras

Extra SmallShrimp (6pcs)

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fried Rice Sub Instead of white Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice Sub Lunch Special

$1.50

Extra Big Shrimp (6pcs)

$3.00

Add (1) Egg to Order

$1.00

Open Food

Classic Cuisine

CC-1. Chicken Wings (Plain)

$6.00

CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ FFs or Fr

$6.50

CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ Fp or FB

$7.00

CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ CFR or BFR

$7.50

CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ SFR

$8.25

CC-1.Chicken Wings w/ VLM

$9.50

CC-2. Fried Half Chicken (Plain)

$6.50

CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ FFs or FR

$6.75

CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ FP or FB

$7.50

CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ CFR or BFR

$8.50

CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ SFR

$8.75

CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ VLM

$9.50

CC-4. Rock Shrimp (Plain)

$6.95

CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ FFs or FR

$7.75

CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ FP or FB

$8.25

CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ CFR or BFR

$9.00

CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ SFR

$9.75

CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ VLM

$10.25

CC-5. Popcorn Chicken (Plain)

$5.75

CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ FFs or FR

$7.00

CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ FP or FB

$7.75

CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ CFR or BFR

$8.75

CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ SFR

$9.00

CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ VLM

$10.00

CC-6. Bourbon Chicken (Plain)

$5.75

CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ FFs or FR

$7.00

CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ FP or FB

$7.75

CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ CFR or BFR

$8.75

CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ SFR

$9.00

CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ VLM

$10.00

CC-7. Crispy Calamari (Plain)

$6.95

CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ FFs or FR

$8.00

CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ FP or FB

$8.75

CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ CFR or BFR

$9.50

CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ SFR

$10.25

CC-8. Crispy Calamari w/ VLM

$11.00

CC-9. Lemon Pepper Shrimp (Plain)

$6.95

CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ FFs or FR

$7.75

CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ FP or FB

$8.25

CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ CFR or BFR

$9.00

CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ SFR

$9.75

CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ VLM

$10.25

CC-10. Fried Fish (Plain)

$6.75

CC-10. Fried Fish w/ FFs or FR

$8.00

CC-10. Fried Fish w/ FP or FB

$8.75

CC-10. Fried Fish w/ CFR or BFR

$9.50

CC-10. Fried Fish w/ SFR

$10.25

CC-10. Fried Fish w/ VLM

$11.00

Sweet Chili Wings (Plain)

$6.50

Sweet Chili Wings w/ FFs or FR

$6.75

Sweet Chili Wings w/ FP or FB

$7.50

Sweet Chili Wings w/ CFR or BFR

$8.50

Sweet Chili Wings w/ SFR

$8.75

Sweet Chili Wings w/ VLM

$9.50

Buffalo Wings (Plain)

$6.50

Buffalo Wings w/ FFs or FR

$6.75

Buffalo Wings w/ FP or FB

$7.50

Buffalo Wings w/ CFR or BFR

$8.50

Buffalo Wings w/ SFR

$8.75

Buffalo Wings w/ VLM

$9.50

Family Deluxe

Family of Four Family Deluxe Available Daily. (Dinner from 4:00 PM - 9:45 PM) All Family Deluxe Comes with FREE 2-Liter Soda.

FD 01 Family Deluxe 1

$12.95

FD 02 Family Deluxe 2

$29.95

FD 03 Family Deluxe 3

$27.95

FD 04 Family Deluxe 2

$29.95

Soda

Home Made Lemon Ice Tea

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.00

Bubble Tea

Small Bubble Tea

$3.50

Large Bubble Tea

$5.00

2-Liter Soda

2-Liter Soda (various)

$3.50

Snapple

Snapple Bottle

$1.50

Water

Poland Sprin

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

170-07 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 11432

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
The Tang - 920 amsterdam ave
orange starNo Reviews
920 Amsterdam Avenue Manhattan, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Mala Project - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
245 E 53rd Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 6,331
445 Gold St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Kings County Imperial - Delancey
orange starNo Reviews
168 1/2 Delancey St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Fat Choy
orange starNo Reviews
250 Broome St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Queens

Sangria Tapas Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,123
95-41 Sutphin Blvd Jamaica, NY 11435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston