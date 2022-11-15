Sunny Rivers 170-07 Jamaica Avenue
170-07 Jamaica Avenue
Queens, NY 11432
Appetizers
Veggie Spring Roll (3pcs)
Deep Fried Vegetables Rolls
Scallion Pancakes
Traditional Asian Bread
Sweet Plantains
Ripe Sweet Plantains
Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)
Cream Cheese and Crab fried delight
Char Siu Roast Beef
Roast Beef Country Style in Chair Siu Sauce
HongKong Dimsum (5 pcs)
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Chinese herbs wrapped in wonton skin. served with a dipping sauce
Dumpling (6 pcs)
Steam or Fried
Crispy Calamari
Deep Fried Calamari w/ Sweet Chilli Sauce
Fried Wonton Pocket (5 pcs)
Ground Beef w/ A Chinese herb filling. Served w/ Sweet Chilli Sauce
Tostones
Chicken Wings
Golden Rock Shrimp
Soup
Eggdrop Soup
Lightly seasoned chicken broth filled wit delicious crystal egg
Hot & Sour Soup
Szechuan Style Soup w/ Mushrooms, Silky Egg & Tofu
San Shien Soup
Aromatic Herbs, Chicken Stock, Shredded Chicken & Mixed Veggies
Spicy Herbs Cocunut Soup
Vegetable Stock, Cocunut Milk, Chinese Herbs & Mixed Veggies
Asian Curry Beef Soup
Aromatic Beef Curry Broth, Mixed Veggied & Peas
Fried Rice
Veggie Fried Rice (sm)
Small Veggie Fried Rice
Veggie Fried Rice (lg)
Large Veggie Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice (sm)
Small Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice (lg)
Large Chicken Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice (sm)
Beef Fried Rice (lg)
Shrimp Fried Rice (sm)
Small Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice (lg)
Large Shrimp Fried Rice
House Special Fried Rice (sm)
Small House Special Fried Rice
House Special Fried Rice (lg)
Large House Special Fried Rice
Noodles
Veggy Lo Mein (sm)
Small veggie Lo Mein
Veggy Lo Mein (lg)
Large veggie Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein (sm)
Small Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein (lg)
Large Chicken Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein (sm)
Small Beef Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein (lg)
Large Beef Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein (sm)
Small Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein (lg)
Large Shrimp Lo Mein
House Special Lo Mein (sm)
Small House Special Lo Mein
House Special Lo Mein (lg)
Large House Special Lo Mein
Veggie Chow Fun (sm)
Sauteed flat rice noodles, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions
Veggie Chow Fun (lg)
Sauteed flat rice noodles, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions
Chicken Chow Fun (sm)
Chicken Chow Fun (lg)
Beef Chow Fun (sm)
Beef Chow Fun (lg)
Shrimp Chow Fun (sm)
Shrimp Chow Fun (lg)
House Special Chow Fun (sm)
House Special Chow Fun (lg)
Veggie Mei Fun (sm)
Sauteed rice vermicelli, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions
Veggie Mei Fun (lg)
Sauteed rice vermicelli, eggs w/ Bokchoy, carrots & onions
Chicken Mei Fun (sm)
Chicken Mei Fun (lg)
Beef Mei Fun (sm)
Beef Mei Fun (lg)
Shrimp Mei fun (sm)
Shrimp Mei Fun (lg)
House Special Mei Fun (sm)
House Special Mei Fun (lg)
Veggie Udon (sm)
Stir Fried eggs, udon noodles, onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, asian chilli paste & basil
Veggie Udon (lg)
Stir Fried eggs, udon noodles, onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, asian chilli paste & basil
Chicken Udon (sm)
Chicken Udon (lg)
Beef Udon (sm)
Beef Udon (lg)
Shrimp Udon (sm)
Shrimp Udon (lg)
House Special Udon (sm)
House Special Udon (lg)
Veggie Drunken Noodles (sm)
Stir Fried eggs, flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
Veggie Drunken Noodle (lg)
Stir Fried eggs, flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
Chicken Drunken Noodle (sm)
Chicken Drunken Noodle (lg)
Beef Drunken Noodle (sm)
Beef Drunken Noodles (lg)
Drunken Noodle w/ Shrimp (sm)
Drunken Noodle w/ Shrimp (lg)
House Special Drunken (sm)
House Special Drunken (lg)
Veggie Szechuan Noodle (sm)
Veggie Szechuan Noodle (lg)
Chicken Szechuan Noodle (sm)
Chicken Szechuan Noodle (lg)
Beef Szechuan Noodle (sm)
Beef Szechuan Noodles (lg)
Sauteed Lo Mein noodles, onions, scallions, Juliene carrots, mix bell peppers in a spicy szechuan sauce
Shrimp Szechuan Noodle (sm)
Shrimp Szechuan Noodle (lg)
House Special Szechuan (sm)
House Special Szechuan (lg)
Vegetarian
Crispy Tofu
Breaded Firm Tofu Deep Fried and Served w/ chilli sauce on the side. served w/ Jasmine or Brown rice
Wok Charred Broccoli
Broccoli Sauteed in wok with Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Jasmine or Brown rice
Cauliflower Wings
Breaded cauliflower deep fried and sauteed in spicy manchurin sauce. Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice
Beancurd Homestyle
Fried Frim Tofu sauteed with mixed veggies in a white sauce. Served with Jasmine or Brown Rice
Veggie Delight
Chinese Mix Veggies sauteed in white sauce. Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice
Chef Specialty
General Tso's Chicken
Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice
Sesame Chicken
Served w/ Jasmine or Brown Rice
Pepper Steak
Tender Sliced Flank beef sauteed with mixed bell peppers & onions in a Chef's special hot pepper Oyster sauce
The Mangolian
Wok Cahrred sliced flank beef with bamboo shoot, onions, scallions, red chilli in a hoisin Brown sauce
Chicken Orange Blossom
Stir Fried in Tangy Zesty orange sauce
Beef Orange Blossom
Stir Fried in Tangy Zesty orange sauce
Shrimp Orange Blossom
Stir Fried in Tangy Zesty orange sauce
Mandarin Prawns
Breaded Prawns Sauteed with onions, bell peppers, cilantro in chef's ginger garlic sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Stir fried sliced chicken w/ Chinese Mixed veggies and mushrooms in white sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Sauteed sliced chicken, baby corn, onions, bell peppers carrots & peanuts in a brown sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken sauteed & battered with bell peppers & onions ina sweet & sour pineapple sauce
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Lemon Pepper Seasoned Chicken Wings
Brown Rice
Broccoli
Hot & Spicy
Fire Cracker Chicken
Breaded Chicken thighs deep fried with sauteed onions & bell peppers in a green chilli spicy black bean sauce
Calcutta Chilli Chicken
Breaded chicken thighs deep fried and sauteed in a green chilli cilantro brown sauce
Manchurian Prawn
Jumbo prawn, sauteed and in cilantro chilli brown sauce w/ crispy noodles
Szecuan Beef
Stir fried sliced beef, dried chilli, onions, juliene carrots, bamboo shoot & bell peppers in a Szechian sauce
Xinjiang Lamb Chops
Marinated with seven spices and chinese herbs. Grilled with spicy brown sauce drizzled on top
Hot Basil Chicken
Sliced Chicken Breast marinated & sauteed w/ string beans, carrots, onions & mixed bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
Passion Ocean
Filet snapper deep fried until crispy. Seared with Hot curry sauce with a side of steamed veggies
Lunch Special (LS)
General Tso's Chicken (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Sesame Chicken (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Pepper Steak (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
The Mongolian (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Chicken w/ Broccoli (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Beef w/ Broccoli (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Shrimp w/ Broccoli (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Chicken Orange Blossom (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Beef Orange Blossom (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Shrimp Orange Blossom (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Mandarin Prawn (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Moo Goo Gai Pan (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Kung Pao Chicken (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Lemon Pepper Chicken (LS)
Mon-Fri 11am-3pm not including holidays. Served w/ Salad, Spring roll & Jasmine or Brown Rice
Served with White Rice
Served with Brown Rice
Served with Fried Rice (Plain)
Served with Shrimp Fried Rice
Served with Beef Fried Rice
Fries
Small Fries
Plain Fries (lg)
Small BBQ Fries
BBQ Fries (lg)
Toasted w/ Sauce
Small Szechuan Fries
Szechuan Fries (lg)
Toasted w/ Sauce
Small Sticky Honey Fries
Sticky Honey Spiracha Fries (lg)
Toasted w/ Sauce
Small Manchurian Fries
Manchurian Fries (lg)
Toasted w/ Sauce
Small Buffalo Wild Fries
Buffalo Wild Fries (lg)
Toasted w/ Sauce
Rice
Extras
Classic Cuisine
CC-1. Chicken Wings (Plain)
CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ FFs or Fr
CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ Fp or FB
CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ CFR or BFR
CC-1. Chicken Wings w/ SFR
CC-1.Chicken Wings w/ VLM
CC-2. Fried Half Chicken (Plain)
CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ FFs or FR
CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ FP or FB
CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ CFR or BFR
CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ SFR
CC-2. Fried Half Chicken w/ VLM
CC-4. Rock Shrimp (Plain)
CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ FFs or FR
CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ FP or FB
CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ CFR or BFR
CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ SFR
CC-4. Rock Shrimp w/ VLM
CC-5. Popcorn Chicken (Plain)
CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ FFs or FR
CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ FP or FB
CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ CFR or BFR
CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ SFR
CC-5. Popcorn Chicken w/ VLM
CC-6. Bourbon Chicken (Plain)
CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ FFs or FR
CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ FP or FB
CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ CFR or BFR
CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ SFR
CC-6. Bourbon Chicken w/ VLM
CC-7. Crispy Calamari (Plain)
CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ FFs or FR
CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ FP or FB
CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ CFR or BFR
CC-7. Crispy Calamari w/ SFR
CC-8. Crispy Calamari w/ VLM
CC-9. Lemon Pepper Shrimp (Plain)
CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ FFs or FR
CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ FP or FB
CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ CFR or BFR
CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ SFR
CC-9. Lemon Pepp Sh w/ VLM
CC-10. Fried Fish (Plain)
CC-10. Fried Fish w/ FFs or FR
CC-10. Fried Fish w/ FP or FB
CC-10. Fried Fish w/ CFR or BFR
CC-10. Fried Fish w/ SFR
CC-10. Fried Fish w/ VLM
Sweet Chili Wings (Plain)
Sweet Chili Wings w/ FFs or FR
Sweet Chili Wings w/ FP or FB
Sweet Chili Wings w/ CFR or BFR
Sweet Chili Wings w/ SFR
Sweet Chili Wings w/ VLM
Buffalo Wings (Plain)
Buffalo Wings w/ FFs or FR
Buffalo Wings w/ FP or FB
Buffalo Wings w/ CFR or BFR
Buffalo Wings w/ SFR
Buffalo Wings w/ VLM
Family Deluxe
2-Liter Soda
Snapple
Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
