Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunny Side Up Cafe NB 15744 West National Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

15744 West National Avenue

New Berlin, WI 53151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Dishes

Up North at The Cabin

$14.98

Our HUGE hand cut off the bone ham steak, a thick slice of cherrywood aged bacon, and an extraordinary plump Jones Farm sausage link, alongside 3 big eggs, and “Yukes”.

Bindi’s World-Famous Benedict

$14.98

This one substitutes a toasted bagel as a base for our specialty lean carved corned beef, 3 eggs and rich (from scratch) hollandaise* thoughtfully crafted and piled high to heighten the visual sense as well as taste and aroma. Presented with our smashed Yukon golds

“Double Barrel” French Toast

$12.98

Created from scratch with a rich batter of egg, fine imported vanilla, and buttermilk, served with two huge Jones Farms unrivaled breakfast links (substitute 2 bacon strips for 2.98) …lightly dusted with powdered sugar and offered with syrup and genuine local Wisconsin butter served with two eggs

Settlers Scramble

$14.98

4 eggs scrambled with chunks of cherrywood smoked bacon, sausage, tomatoes, sweet onion, and golden Yukon potatoes. Covered in Country gravy with a hot biscuit

Wild West Burrito (HUGE)

$11.98

A HUGE tortilla stuffed with (at least} 4 eggs, sausage, onions, pepper trio, jalapeños, potatoes, picante and American cheese wrapped and grilled. Served with a side of yukes.

Danish Waffle, Eggs & Fine Meat (Copy)

$13.98

A tall, delicate, buttery sweet waffle with hints of imported vanilla and butter milk, served with two thoughtfully prepared eggs and choice of our fine sausage, bacon or off the bone ham. Syrup & Wisconsin Butter will complete this signature dish

“PA” Ingalls’s Country Fried Steak & Eggs Breakfast

$13.98

Country fried steak and eggs - tender beefsteak breaded, smothered in gravy, and served with eggs and a hot biscuit made out like a scuttlebutt. No, we have no idea what that word means

“Big & Better” Breakfast Sandwich

$9.98

2 eggs with American cheese and your choice of ham or sausage (substitute 1 thick bacon strip for (1.48) served on country bread with yukes on the side

Kick the Can Corned Beef Hash

$13.98

Corned beef hash as it should be. This one is no game. 3 perfect over easy eggs seated on top of a VERY Generous serving of yuks and corned beef hash scooped out of the can. Served with hot buttered toast to dip your yolks

Trail Boss - Biscuits and Gravy

$12.98

These oven warmed biscuits are generously smothered in our (from scratch) peppered sausage gravy, served with 3 scramble eggs & a thick cut cherrywood bacon strip.

Sticky Fingers

$12.98

3 fine huge buttermilk pancakes, 3 eggs your way served with your choice of 1 huge real smoked triple thick bacon plank or 1 sausage link or ham steak,

Benny Offerings

Bindi’s World-Famous Benedict

$14.98

This one substitutes a toasted bagel as a base for our specialty lean carved corned beef, 3 eggs and rich (from scratch) hollandaise* thoughtfully crafted and piled high to heighten the visual sense as well as taste and aroma. Presented with our smashed Yukon golds

Traditional Benny

$13.98

3 poached eggs, English Muffin, Sliced Ham, Hollandaise, Yukes

Garden Benny

$13.98

3 poached eggs, English Muffin, Fresh Spinach & Tomato, Pepper Trio, Hollandaise, Yukes

Bacon Benny

$14.98

3 poached eggs, English Muffin, Bacon, Hollandaise, Yukes.

Outrageous Omelettes

The Perfect Omelette

$12.98

4 eggs absolutely stuffed with sausage, ham, mushrooms and spinach, and Yukon Gold potatoes, with choice of cheese served thick, with more Yukon’s on the side

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.98

4 eggs with hand diced ham and choice of 2 cheeses – Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack, served with our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds

House Omelette

$10.98

4 eggs, Cheddar and American cheese, served with our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds

The Rodeo

$14.98

God Bless Chris LeDoux & Garth. We wrangled up and roped all your favorite meats for this one-of-a-kind Meat and cheese roundup. Bacon, Ham, and Sausage stuffed with aged Cheddar and jalapeños. Served with a heaping mound of Smashed Yukes. You will need a nap after this one

Omelette Your-Way

$14.98

A De Lux (over the top) 4 egg masterpiece that you create yourself with your choice of toppings and potato. Choose 2 chesses: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Choice any or all: Ham, mushrooms, pepper trio, Jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and spinach.

Munster Monster. Aahh!!!

$15.98

5 EGG INVASION – GODZILLA IS A WIMP!!! We Combine Huge Chunks of Ham & Jones lean sausage, (We gave you a knife USE IT for self-defense!!!) Buried in fine melted aged Wisconsin Muenster Cheese & Stuffed with Yukon’s, then lightly seasoned with our own spicy blend home seasoning to help you fight off this Beast!!!...NO MSG EVER... Comes with Yuks and a side of pancakes.

Ed’s Fighting Good Pot O Gold Omelette

$13.98

4 eggs, Huge fluffy omelette stuffed with golden potatoes, Swiss cheese, and corned beef right out of the can, just like any self-respecting Irish would do it. Served with yukes. Please no brawling over this one. Thank you, Grandpa C., for your love & kindness.

Expect Eggcelence

Ham steak and Eggs

$11.98

A hand carved “off the bone” ham steak served with 2 eggs and our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds

Sausage and Eggs

$12.98

Jones plump extra lean breakfast sausage served with 2 eggs and our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds

Bacon and Eggs

$12.98

Thick Jones Cherrywood smoked bacon served 2 eggs and our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds.

Fine Confections Off the Griddle

Danish Tivoli Gardens Waffle

$9.98

A Tall, Exquisite, and delicate “Old World” Scandinavian waffle served w/syrup and butter

Fine Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.98

3 delightful golden-brown pancakes grilled to perfection, using only the finest imported Madagascar vanilla and sweet buttermilk. Served with syrup and fresh Wisconsin butter

“The Klondike” Blueberry Pancakes

$12.98

3 fluffy golden-brown pancakes loaded with wild Alaskan blueberries. Prepared using only the finest imported Madagascar vanilla and sweet buttermilk cream, grilled to perfection - served with syrup and butter on the table

Golden Gate French Toast

$10.98

2 slices of Tall Egg bread dipped in our rich homemade batter flavored to perfection with Madagascar vanilla, thoughtfully grilled and dusted with fine powdered sugar, served with 2 eggs.

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$11.98

2 double dipped thick slices with plump raisins throughout – drenched in our exquisite egg batter with Madagascar Vanilla, thoughtfully grilled and dusted with sweet powder sugar, served with 2 eggs.

Little Richard @ Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

$14.98

Chicken and waffle. The best waffle you have ever had topped with 2 plump chicken tenderloins served with scrambled eggs. Wop bab a lu bop

Valencia French Toast & Marmalade

$12.98

2 slices of thick egg bread battered and dipped with vanilla, thoughtfully grilled, and presented with a sweet and tangy orange marmalade and a plump grilled sausage link. This one is a Valencia California Favorite!

Kiddos

Messy Marvin

$4.98

1 egg, cheese, and ham on an English muffin

Kittie Kakes

$5.98

3 cakes, 1 piece of sausage or ham bites

Piggy in a blanket

$4.98

Plump Jones sausage wrapped in a warm tender pancake, served with a dippy egg*

Melty Grilled Cheese

$4.98

Grilled cheese served with chips

Biggie Burger

$6.98

Burger served with chips

Awesome Burgers

Cheeseburger De Lux

$11.98

1/2lb Prime Angus Chuck finely ground and gently seasoned. Your choice of cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with Chips or Fries

Alpine Swiss Burger

$12.98

Bring your snow board and goggles for this “Avalanche” of robust Swiss cheese and grilled Vidalia onions, mushrooms & colorful sautéed pepper trio on a soft brioche style bun. 1/2lb served with chips or fries

Patty Melt

$12.98

½ lb. of our Special grind Angus Chuck smashed on the grill with loads of melted Swiss cheese and grilled Vidalia onions, served on our excellent marble rye with chips or fries

Tall Twin Burger

$11.98

Reminiscent of the “Big Boy”. Twin and thin with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and thousand island. Served with tasty fries or chips

Sandwiches

Classic De Lux BLT

$11.98

Smoked extra thick Cherrywood bacon with fresh leaf lettuce and thick sliced Roma tomato/mayo. Chips

Talkin Turkey Club De Lux

$12.98

Golden Roasted Turkey Breast – Hand carved with thick sliced Cherrywood bacon, leaf lettuce and hand sliced ripe tomato. Cordially served with Mayo and Chips.

Time Square Reuben

$13.98

Deli sliced corned beef with robust Swiss & sauerkraut. Our own deli dressing completes this NYC Favorite served on grilled marble rye/ Chips.

Grilled Cheese for Grown Ups

$8.98

American and Danish Havarti cheeses buttery grilled on tall egg bread served with a hand sliced tomato and chips. We promise not to burn it😊. Chips

Extras

Bacon

$2.00+

Bacon

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.98+

Biscuit & Gravy

Eggs

$1.50+

Eggs

French Toast

$3.48+

French Toast

Hand – cut off the bone Ham Steak

$4.98

Hand – cut off the bone Ham Steak

Meat for the table

$12.98

2 ham steaks, 2 sausage links, 2 thick bacon planks

Pancakes

$3.98+

Pancakes

Potatoes

$5.68+

Potatoes

Sauces

$2.98+

Sauces

Sausage

$2.00+

Sausage

Toast

$2.98+

Toast

Veggies & Yuks

$5.98

Veggies & Yuks

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Regular Colectivo Coffee

$3.68

Colectivo black coffee

Decaf Colectivo Coffee

$3.68

Iced Tea Unsweeten - 16oz

$2.98

Hot Tea - black - 16oz

$2.98

Hot Tea - green - 16oz

$2.98

White Milk - 16oz

$2.98

Chocolate Milk - 16oz

$2.98

White Milk - 8oz

$1.98

Chocolate Milk - 8oz

$1.98

Hot Chocolate

$2.98

Soft Drinks & Juice

Pepsi - 16oz

$2.98

Diet Pepsi - 16oz

$2.98

Mountain Dew - 16oz

$2.98

Diet Mountain Dew - 16oz

$2.98

Apple Juice - 16oz

$3.98

Orange Juice - 16oz

$3.98

Cranberry Juice - 16oz

$3.98

Apple Juice - 8oz

$2.68

Orange Juice - 8oz

$2.68

Cranberry Juice - 8oz

$2.68
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15744 West National Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Balistreri Brother Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3815 S 108th Street Greenfield, WI 53228
View restaurantnext
Ethic indoor - 5330 S. Racine Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5330 S. Racine Ave. New Berlin, WI 53146
View restaurantnext
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Muskego
orange starNo Reviews
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
WhirlyBall - Brookfield Square, WI
orange starNo Reviews
185 South Moorland Rd Brookfield, WI 53005
View restaurantnext
Matty's Bar & Grille
orange star4.3 • 534
14460 College Ave New Berlin, WI 53151
View restaurantnext
Brothers Gyros & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5158 S. 108th St. Hales Corners, WI 53130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Berlin

Matty's Bar & Grille
orange star4.3 • 534
14460 College Ave New Berlin, WI 53151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Berlin
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston