Sunny Side Up Cafe NB 15744 West National Avenue

Munster Monster. Aahh!!!

$15.98

5 EGG INVASION – GODZILLA IS A WIMP!!! We Combine Huge Chunks of Ham & Jones lean sausage, (We gave you a knife USE IT for self-defense!!!) Buried in fine melted aged Wisconsin Muenster Cheese & Stuffed with Yukon’s, then lightly seasoned with our own spicy blend home seasoning to help you fight off this Beast!!!...NO MSG EVER... Comes with Yuks and a side of pancakes.