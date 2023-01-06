- Home
- /
- New Berlin
- /
- Sunny Side Up Cafe NB - 15744 West National Avenue
Sunny Side Up Cafe NB 15744 West National Avenue
No reviews yet
15744 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Signature Dishes
Up North at The Cabin
Our HUGE hand cut off the bone ham steak, a thick slice of cherrywood aged bacon, and an extraordinary plump Jones Farm sausage link, alongside 3 big eggs, and “Yukes”.
Bindi’s World-Famous Benedict
This one substitutes a toasted bagel as a base for our specialty lean carved corned beef, 3 eggs and rich (from scratch) hollandaise* thoughtfully crafted and piled high to heighten the visual sense as well as taste and aroma. Presented with our smashed Yukon golds
“Double Barrel” French Toast
Created from scratch with a rich batter of egg, fine imported vanilla, and buttermilk, served with two huge Jones Farms unrivaled breakfast links (substitute 2 bacon strips for 2.98) …lightly dusted with powdered sugar and offered with syrup and genuine local Wisconsin butter served with two eggs
Settlers Scramble
4 eggs scrambled with chunks of cherrywood smoked bacon, sausage, tomatoes, sweet onion, and golden Yukon potatoes. Covered in Country gravy with a hot biscuit
Wild West Burrito (HUGE)
A HUGE tortilla stuffed with (at least} 4 eggs, sausage, onions, pepper trio, jalapeños, potatoes, picante and American cheese wrapped and grilled. Served with a side of yukes.
Danish Waffle, Eggs & Fine Meat (Copy)
A tall, delicate, buttery sweet waffle with hints of imported vanilla and butter milk, served with two thoughtfully prepared eggs and choice of our fine sausage, bacon or off the bone ham. Syrup & Wisconsin Butter will complete this signature dish
“PA” Ingalls’s Country Fried Steak & Eggs Breakfast
Country fried steak and eggs - tender beefsteak breaded, smothered in gravy, and served with eggs and a hot biscuit made out like a scuttlebutt. No, we have no idea what that word means
“Big & Better” Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs with American cheese and your choice of ham or sausage (substitute 1 thick bacon strip for (1.48) served on country bread with yukes on the side
Kick the Can Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash as it should be. This one is no game. 3 perfect over easy eggs seated on top of a VERY Generous serving of yuks and corned beef hash scooped out of the can. Served with hot buttered toast to dip your yolks
Trail Boss - Biscuits and Gravy
These oven warmed biscuits are generously smothered in our (from scratch) peppered sausage gravy, served with 3 scramble eggs & a thick cut cherrywood bacon strip.
Sticky Fingers
3 fine huge buttermilk pancakes, 3 eggs your way served with your choice of 1 huge real smoked triple thick bacon plank or 1 sausage link or ham steak,
Benny Offerings
Bindi’s World-Famous Benedict
This one substitutes a toasted bagel as a base for our specialty lean carved corned beef, 3 eggs and rich (from scratch) hollandaise* thoughtfully crafted and piled high to heighten the visual sense as well as taste and aroma. Presented with our smashed Yukon golds
Traditional Benny
3 poached eggs, English Muffin, Sliced Ham, Hollandaise, Yukes
Garden Benny
3 poached eggs, English Muffin, Fresh Spinach & Tomato, Pepper Trio, Hollandaise, Yukes
Bacon Benny
3 poached eggs, English Muffin, Bacon, Hollandaise, Yukes.
Outrageous Omelettes
The Perfect Omelette
4 eggs absolutely stuffed with sausage, ham, mushrooms and spinach, and Yukon Gold potatoes, with choice of cheese served thick, with more Yukon’s on the side
Ham & Cheese Omelette
4 eggs with hand diced ham and choice of 2 cheeses – Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack, served with our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds
House Omelette
4 eggs, Cheddar and American cheese, served with our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds
The Rodeo
God Bless Chris LeDoux & Garth. We wrangled up and roped all your favorite meats for this one-of-a-kind Meat and cheese roundup. Bacon, Ham, and Sausage stuffed with aged Cheddar and jalapeños. Served with a heaping mound of Smashed Yukes. You will need a nap after this one
Omelette Your-Way
A De Lux (over the top) 4 egg masterpiece that you create yourself with your choice of toppings and potato. Choose 2 chesses: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Choice any or all: Ham, mushrooms, pepper trio, Jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and spinach.
Munster Monster. Aahh!!!
5 EGG INVASION – GODZILLA IS A WIMP!!! We Combine Huge Chunks of Ham & Jones lean sausage, (We gave you a knife USE IT for self-defense!!!) Buried in fine melted aged Wisconsin Muenster Cheese & Stuffed with Yukon’s, then lightly seasoned with our own spicy blend home seasoning to help you fight off this Beast!!!...NO MSG EVER... Comes with Yuks and a side of pancakes.
Ed’s Fighting Good Pot O Gold Omelette
4 eggs, Huge fluffy omelette stuffed with golden potatoes, Swiss cheese, and corned beef right out of the can, just like any self-respecting Irish would do it. Served with yukes. Please no brawling over this one. Thank you, Grandpa C., for your love & kindness.
Expect Eggcelence
Ham steak and Eggs
A hand carved “off the bone” ham steak served with 2 eggs and our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds
Sausage and Eggs
Jones plump extra lean breakfast sausage served with 2 eggs and our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds
Bacon and Eggs
Thick Jones Cherrywood smoked bacon served 2 eggs and our exclusive smashed Yukon Golds.
Fine Confections Off the Griddle
Danish Tivoli Gardens Waffle
A Tall, Exquisite, and delicate “Old World” Scandinavian waffle served w/syrup and butter
Fine Buttermilk Pancakes
3 delightful golden-brown pancakes grilled to perfection, using only the finest imported Madagascar vanilla and sweet buttermilk. Served with syrup and fresh Wisconsin butter
“The Klondike” Blueberry Pancakes
3 fluffy golden-brown pancakes loaded with wild Alaskan blueberries. Prepared using only the finest imported Madagascar vanilla and sweet buttermilk cream, grilled to perfection - served with syrup and butter on the table
Golden Gate French Toast
2 slices of Tall Egg bread dipped in our rich homemade batter flavored to perfection with Madagascar vanilla, thoughtfully grilled and dusted with fine powdered sugar, served with 2 eggs.
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
2 double dipped thick slices with plump raisins throughout – drenched in our exquisite egg batter with Madagascar Vanilla, thoughtfully grilled and dusted with sweet powder sugar, served with 2 eggs.
Little Richard @ Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
Chicken and waffle. The best waffle you have ever had topped with 2 plump chicken tenderloins served with scrambled eggs. Wop bab a lu bop
Valencia French Toast & Marmalade
2 slices of thick egg bread battered and dipped with vanilla, thoughtfully grilled, and presented with a sweet and tangy orange marmalade and a plump grilled sausage link. This one is a Valencia California Favorite!
Kiddos
Messy Marvin
1 egg, cheese, and ham on an English muffin
Kittie Kakes
3 cakes, 1 piece of sausage or ham bites
Piggy in a blanket
Plump Jones sausage wrapped in a warm tender pancake, served with a dippy egg*
Melty Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese served with chips
Biggie Burger
Burger served with chips
Awesome Burgers
Cheeseburger De Lux
1/2lb Prime Angus Chuck finely ground and gently seasoned. Your choice of cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with Chips or Fries
Alpine Swiss Burger
Bring your snow board and goggles for this “Avalanche” of robust Swiss cheese and grilled Vidalia onions, mushrooms & colorful sautéed pepper trio on a soft brioche style bun. 1/2lb served with chips or fries
Patty Melt
½ lb. of our Special grind Angus Chuck smashed on the grill with loads of melted Swiss cheese and grilled Vidalia onions, served on our excellent marble rye with chips or fries
Tall Twin Burger
Reminiscent of the “Big Boy”. Twin and thin with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and thousand island. Served with tasty fries or chips
Sandwiches
Classic De Lux BLT
Smoked extra thick Cherrywood bacon with fresh leaf lettuce and thick sliced Roma tomato/mayo. Chips
Talkin Turkey Club De Lux
Golden Roasted Turkey Breast – Hand carved with thick sliced Cherrywood bacon, leaf lettuce and hand sliced ripe tomato. Cordially served with Mayo and Chips.
Time Square Reuben
Deli sliced corned beef with robust Swiss & sauerkraut. Our own deli dressing completes this NYC Favorite served on grilled marble rye/ Chips.
Grilled Cheese for Grown Ups
American and Danish Havarti cheeses buttery grilled on tall egg bread served with a hand sliced tomato and chips. We promise not to burn it😊. Chips
Extras
Bacon
Bacon
Biscuit & Gravy
Biscuit & Gravy
Eggs
Eggs
French Toast
French Toast
Hand – cut off the bone Ham Steak
Hand – cut off the bone Ham Steak
Meat for the table
2 ham steaks, 2 sausage links, 2 thick bacon planks
Pancakes
Pancakes
Potatoes
Potatoes
Sauces
Sauces
Sausage
Sausage
Toast
Toast
Veggies & Yuks
Veggies & Yuks
Coffee/Tea/Milk
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
15744 West National Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151