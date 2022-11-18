Sunny Poke imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sunny Poke Sunny Poke Miami Beach

64 Reviews

$$

1784 West Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Poke BAG

$18.00

Signature Bowl

$14.00
$14.00
$14.00
$14.00
$14.00
$14.00

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.00

Drinks

$2.75
$2.75
$2.75
$2.95
$3.50
$3.50

Calpico Water

$3.50
$3.50
$3.50

Green Ice Tea

$3.50
$3.50
$3.50
$3.50

SNACKS

$2.95
$2.95
$2.95
$2.95
$2.95
$3.75

Granola

$3.50
$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Cool and fresh Poke concept by the Juvia Group

1784 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Sunny Poke image

