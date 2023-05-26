Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunny's Backyard

13 Reviews

3526 E 7th

Austin, TX 78702

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Beer Battered Waffle Fries loaded with Credo Queso, Spare Rib & Jalapeños Topped with Garlic Aioli


Starters

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Beer Battered Waffle Fries loaded with Credo Queso, Spare Rib & Jalapeños Topped with Garlic Aioli

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Bites served with Mustard & Credo Queso

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$9.00

German Style Pretzel topped with Sea Salt. Served with Gochujang Aioli and Spicy Mustard

Wings

$10.00
Crispy Banana Peppers

Crispy Banana Peppers

$8.00

A play on Fried Pickles, served with Homemade Ranch

Crispy Chickpeas

Crispy Chickpeas

$5.00

Mains

Frito Pie

$10.00
Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.00

Brussels, Ponzu Reduction, Thai Basil & Pickled Veggies Topped with Gochujang Aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$10.00

Impossible Patty, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Tomato, Mixed Greens, & Pickles Served on Vegan Brioche

Black Garlic Burger

Black Garlic Burger

$12.00

Impossible Patty, Chao Cheese, Black Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, & Pickles Served on Vegan Brioche

Hot stuff baby burger

Hot stuff baby burger

$12.00

Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.

Just a Dog

Just a Dog

$8.00

“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup

Jalapeno Cheese Dog

$10.00

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts Salad

$8.00

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Sauce KBBQ

$0.50

Sauce Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Gochujang Aioli

$0.50

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Credo Queso (4oz)

$3.00

Credo Queso (2oz)

$1.50

Sauce FMU

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant based food, cocktails & local craft beer! We’re fun dining, not fine dining. All are welcome here.

Website

Location

3526 E 7th, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

