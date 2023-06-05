Main picView gallery

Sunny's Local Grind

464 Ena Rd

Honolulu, HI 96815

Beverages

Coffee

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

White Chocolate Latte

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Decaf, Steeped

$3.00

Iced Coffee Drinks, 16oz

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Tea Drops

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Sunny's Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hawaiian Tea

$2.00

Diamond Head Sodas

$2.00

Retail

Hats

$30.00

Apron

$25.00

Earrings

$25.00

Mac Nut Honey

$9.00

Magnets

$3.00

Mugs

$6.00

Papaya Seed Dressing

$12.00

Maple Syrup

$12.00

Tees

$25.00

Totes

$20.00

Tumblers

$25.00

Stickers

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come join us at our fun neighborhood coffee shop and diner. Check out amazing menu selections, always vegetarian and vegan friendly. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor seating.

464 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815

