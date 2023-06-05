Sunny's Local Grind
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come join us at our fun neighborhood coffee shop and diner. Check out amazing menu selections, always vegetarian and vegan friendly. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor seating.
464 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815
