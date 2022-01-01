American
Bars & Lounges
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We have lakefront full service dining and take out counter service! This is how you do lakefront dining! Enjoy.
Location
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city, CA 96145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mirada - 760 North Lake Blvd #30
No Reviews
760 North Lake Blvd #30 Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant