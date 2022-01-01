Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

review star

No reviews yet

1850 west Lake Blvd.

tahoe city, CA 96145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We have lakefront full service dining and take out counter service! This is how you do lakefront dining! Enjoy.

Website

Location

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city, CA 96145

Directions

Gallery
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
orange star4.0 • 2,515
780 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Mirada - 760 North Lake Blvd #30
orange starNo Reviews
760 North Lake Blvd #30 Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
orange star4.6 • 432
65 West Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Everything Is Rosie
orange starNo Reviews
571 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Tap Haus
orange star4.2 • 311
475 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
West Shore Cafe and Inn
orange star4.4 • 1,709
5160 West Lake Blvd Homewood, CA 96141
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in tahoe city

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
orange star4.0 • 2,515
780 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
orange star4.6 • 432
65 West Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Tap Haus
orange star4.2 • 311
475 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe - 2923 Lake Forest Rd
orange star4.5 • 156
2923 Lake Forest Rd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near tahoe city
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston