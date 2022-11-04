Sunnyside Supper Club 2915 W 44th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
We source the best local and domestic producers we can find. During the summer, our produce comes almost exclusively from local farms here in Colorado. We source our 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, lamb and pork from Buckner Family Farm. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2915 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant