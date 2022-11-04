  • Home
Sunnyside Supper Club 2915 W 44th Ave

No reviews yet

2915 W 44th Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Caeser

Antipasti

Small Meat Platter

$15.00

Napolitana, prosciutto, smoked ham, Speck, roasted red pepper pesto, balsamic reduction, Marcona almonds, fruit and roasted veggies. Served with our flatbread.

Large Meat Platter

$25.00

Napolitana, prosciutto, smoked ham, Speck, roasted red pepper pesto, balsamic reduction, Marcona almonds, fruit and roasted veggies. Served with our flatbread

Small Cheese Platter

$13.00

Fresh mozz, smoked mozz, Ricotta, stracciatella, fig gastrique, balsamic reduction, marocona almonds, fruit and roasted veggies. Served with our flat bread.

Large Cheese Platter

$21.00

Fresh mozz, smoked mozz, Ricotta, stracciatella, fig gastrique, balsamic reduction, marocona almonds, fruit and roasted veggies. Served with our flat bread.

Small Spread

$14.00

Napolitana, prosciutto, smoked mozz, Ricotta, fig gastrique, roasted red pepper pesto, olives and roasted veggies. Served with our flatbread.

Large Spread

$23.00

Napolitana, prosciutto, smoked mozz, Ricotta, fig gastrique, roasted red pepper pesto, olives and roasted veggies. Served with our flatbread.

Flatbread

$4.00

Fresh made flat bread

Gluten-Free Flatbread

$5.00

Dessert

Dolce de Leche

$4.00

Butter Pecan

$4.00

Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$4.00

key lime

$4.00

Luv Chunx

$4.00

Mexican Chocolate

$4.00

Mint Chip

$4.00

Pizza Fritta AKA Doughnuts

$8.00

Salted Oreo

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry

$4.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$4.00

Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Vegan Chocolate

$4.00

Whopper Malted

$4.00

Pumkin Spice

$4.00

Family Style Salads

Family Caesar

$33.00

Family Beet Salad

$40.00

Family Crispy Chicken Greek Salad

$47.00

Family Wedge 2.0

$37.00

Family Farm Salad

$37.00

Kids

Kid cheese pizza

$11.00

Kid pepperoni pizza

$14.00

Kid spinach pizza

$7.00

Kid grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac n cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Kids Pasta butter

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Pasta red

$7.00

Kids Halloween Cheese

Mains

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana, basil, served on polenta, with broccolini, garlic, olive oil, lemon

Grilled Cheese &Soup

$13.00

Sourdough bread, aged cheddar, emmentaler, mozzarella, served with our tomato soup

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Lamb & pork meatballs, provolone, basil, tomato sauce

The Mighty Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, black garlic mayo, american cheese, on a buttered challah bun served with fries

Fettuccinni

$15.00Out of stock

Ravioli Del Plin

$19.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$27.00

BLT

$15.00

Pizza

Bacon and egg pizza

$15.00

Our crust topped with olive oil, sea salt, fontina cheese, mozz, bacon and 3 eggs

Burrata Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Our crust topped with olive oil, sea salt, red sauce, and shredded mozz.

Fresh Mozz' Pizza

$12.00

Our crust topped with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house made mozzarella & fresh basil

Meat Lover Pizza

$20.00

Our crust topped with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, fontina, oregano

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Our crust topped with our tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella & shaved pecorino

Pizza Kit to go

$29.00

2 of our house made dough balls, red sauce, shredded mozz, and choice of 1 topping.

Popeye Pizza

$17.00

Our crust topped with olive oil, sea salt, spinach, garlic, shredded mozzarella, fontina, pecorino & grana padano

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Our crust topped with olive oil, sea salt, shredded mozzarella, grape tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto & saba

Sausage Supreme

$20.00

Shroom Pizza

$17.00

Our crust topped with olive oil, sea salt, truffled ricotta, roasted mushroom, shredded mozzarella, cipollini onions & arugula.

Spicy Napolitana Pizza

$18.00

Our crust topped with olive oil, sea salt, red sauce, smoked mozz, napolitana, calabrian chilis, garlic and oregano.

Sweet Heat

$18.00

Vegetable pizza

$15.00

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$17.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.00

Beets, arugula, Jump'n Good Goat chevre, candied pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caeser

$10.00

Spicy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, pecorino, house croutons

Crispy Chicken Greek

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, tomato, red onion, chives, buttermilk dressing and topped with crispy fried chicken

Wedge Salad 2.0

$11.00

Iceberg, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola, gorgonzola dressing

Farm Salad

$11.00

Caprese

$12.00

Farm Spinach Salad

$13.00

Sides

1 egg

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Fried Potatoes

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Grilled Bread & Jam

$5.00

Honey

$1.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Carrots and celery

$2.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side of Calabrian Aioli

Side of Caper Aioli

Side of Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Chili oil

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of fig sauce

$3.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side of grilled chicken

$7.00

Side of hot sauce

Side of Mayo

side of olives

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Red Sauce

Side of Siracaha

Side of Tartar

Side Of White Balsamic

$0.50

Side Of GF Flat Bread

$5.00

To Start

Artichokes

$7.00

Lightly breaded artichoke hearts with a caper aioli.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Seasonal toppings on grilled bread

Calamari

$12.00

Fried squid, breading, cream, lemon, parsley, seasonal, vegetable & calabrian aioli

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin cheese curd tossed in our house made beer batter and served with our tomato sauce.

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Seasonal deliciousness

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Boiled eggs halved and filled with our house mix, topped with crispy prosciutto paprika and olive oil

Hummus

$8.00

Garbanzo beans mixed with garlic, tahini, lemon, olive oil, parsley, cumin, salt, paprika served with our flat bread

Lamb Meatballs

$11.00

Buckner family Farm lamb & pork, topped with pecorino, fresh basil, tomato sauce served on polenta

Pickles

$6.00

Seasonal veggies pickled in house

Wings

$14.00

Fried chicken wings tossed in our house made sauce served with buttermilk dressing , carrots and celery

Roasted Farm Veggies

$11.00
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
We source the best local and domestic producers we can find. During the summer, our produce comes almost exclusively from local farms here in Colorado. We source our 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, lamb and pork from Buckner Family Farm. Come in and enjoy!

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

