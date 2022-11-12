- Home
Sunny's
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106
Bentonville, AR 72712
Popular Items
Baked Goods
Beverages
Unsweet Iced Tea
Hot Teas
served as a 12oz
Airship Coffee
Ethiopian Blend
Airship Cold Brew
Espresso
Double Shot
Cortado
espresso mixed with an equal amount of warm milk of your choice
Cappuccino
espresso, steamed milk of your choice, and foam
Americano
espresso with hot water
Latte
double shot espresso + steamed milk of your choice
Golden Milk
Golde turmeric superfood latte blend WITH maple syrup: supports skin glow, gut health, and immunity (turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, coconut powder)
Matcha
Chai
Breakfast Served All Day
Overnight Oats
rolled oats | oat milk | maple syrup | cinnamon | chia seeds | blueberry | almond butter GF, V
Omnom Chorizo Tacos
corn tortilla | chestnut mushrooms | chickpea | pecan | red cabbage | pico de gallo | turmeric almond crema GF, V
Sunny's Special Tacos
corn tortilla | eggs | avocado | gold potato | white cheddar | pico de gallo GF
Scrambled Sandwich
sourdough | scrambled eggs | avocado | tomato | white cheddar | house mayo (can be made gluten-free)
Avocado Toast
sourdough | cherry tomato | seeds | cucumber | arugula | olive oil
Acai Bowl
From The Case
Pick Three
Brussels & Kale Caesar (V, GF)
toasted nuts | pomegranate aril | vegan caesar dressing GF, V
Crunchy Green Salad (V, GF)
mixed greens | radish | cucumber | avocado | seeds | preserved lemon vinaigrette GF, V
Curried Chicken Salad (GF)
free-range chicken | curry | turmeric | onion | carrot | celery | golden raisin | house mayo | lime GF
Macro Magic (V, GF)
quinoa | avocado | kale | chickpea | carrot-ginger dressing GF, V
Vegan Chickpea Salad (V, GF)
chickpea | carrot | celery | curry | house vegan mayo | golden raisin
Lemon Broccoli (V, GF)
roasted broccoli | medjool dates | toasted mixed nuts | preserved lemon vinaigrette
Garden Party (V, GF)
Special: Tuna Mediterranean (GF)
Grab-n-Go (In-House Only)
GNG Entree Broccoli
GNG Entree Brussels + Kale
GNG Entree Curried Chicken
GNG Entree Curried Chickpea
GNG Entree Macro Magic
GNG Club 55
GNG Curried Chicken Sandwich
Granola Cup With Fruit
GNG Overnight Oats Half Portion
Prepared Pick Three
Whole Leaf Super Seedy Bread
Order All Day Combo
Sandwiches
Sunshine
cucumber | tomato | red onion | arugula | avocado | hummus | vegan pesto | whole-grain bread V
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
house chicken curry salad | arugula | house mayo | whole-grain bread
Club 55
roasted turkey | avocado | tomato | arugula | house mayo | sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Edgewood Creamery white cheddar | mozzarella | sourdough
Vegan Chickpea Salad Sandwich
house vegan "chicken" salad | arugula | house vegan mayo | whole-grain bread
Special: Tuna Mediterranean Sandwich
Smoothies
Kelly Green
kale | spinach | mint | blueberry | avocado | banana | oat milk
Golden Hour
banana | ginger | turmeric | raw almond butter | mango | local honey | coconut milk
Berry Berry Happy
strawberry | blueberry | banana | oat milk | almond butter
Eye of the Dragon
dragon fruit | mango | pineapple | coconut milk | chia seed
Wake Up Call
cold-brew espresso | banana | raw almond butter | oats | almond milk
Green Light
strawberry, banana, spinach, kale, oat milk, golden flaxseed
Smoothie of the Month: Pumpkin Pie
pumpkin | almond butter | date | ginger | cinnamon | almond milk
Balanced Tiger | Vegan Protein Bars
Boulder Canyon | Kettle Cooked Chips
BRAMI | Lupini Snacks
Chlorophyll Water
Coaqua | Super Premium Coconut Water
Dastony | Stone Ground Organic Nut & Seed Butters
Earth & Star | Adaptogenic Chocolates
Eat It Like | Chocolates
Astronauts | 65% Dark Chocolate with Vegan Marshmallows
Geniuses | 70% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Coffee Beans
Gladiators | 60% Dark-Milk Chocolate with Popped Barley
Greek Gods | 42% Milk Chocolate with Honey
Healers | 70% Dark Chocolate with Medicinal Mushrooms
Epic | Nourishing Provisions
Flow | Alkaline Water
GimMe | Seaweed Snack
Hen Of The Woods | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Hippeas | Chickpea Snacks
Honey Mama's | Cocoa Truffle Bars
Honeymoon Chocolates | Bean to Bar Craft Chocolate
Joolies | Medjool Date Snack Pack
Karma Nuts
Lesser Evil | Organic Snacks
Love & Chew | Superfood Cookies
Mountain Valley
Natural State Beverage Co
Olipop | Sparkling Tonics
Olyra | Breakfast Biscuits
Primal | Vegan Jerky
Rawmio | Organic Raw Gourmet Chocolate
Recess | Mood Enhancing Magnesium and Adaptogen Infused Sparkling Water
Savor by Suzie | Grain-Free Pretzels
Shire City Herbals | Wellness Tonics
Siete | Heritage Inspired Foods
Simply Mints | QuickMints
Skout Organic | Organic Protein Bars
Smart Sweets | Low Sugar Candy
Snacklins | Plant Crisps
Solely | Fruit Jerky
Stellar Snacks | Pretzel Braids
Stryve Biltong Snacks | Air Dried Beef With No Sugar
Sun & Swell | Organic Plant-Based Snacks
Apple Pie | Date & Cashew Energy Bites
Cacao Chip | Date & Cashew Energy Bites
Double Cacao | Date & Cashew Cookies | Snack Pack
Fudge Brownie Bites | Snack Pack
Lemon Coconut Pie | Date & Cashew Bites
Oatmeal Cacao Chip Energy Balls | Snack Pack
Oatmeal Cacao Chip | Date & Cashew Energy Bites
Roasted & Salted | Organic Trail Mix | 1oz
Snickerdoodle | Date & Cashew Energy Bites
West Coast Blend | Organic Trail Mix | 16oz
West Coast Blend | Organic Trail Mix | 1oz
Sunbiotics | Organic Probiotic Snacks
The Good Crisp Co.
Veggimins | CBD Chocolate Bar
Vibi+ | Prebiotic Flavored Water
Vybes | CBD and Hemp Infused Juices
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Creating a healthier, more vibrant world through good for you food and wellness programming!
110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville, AR 72712