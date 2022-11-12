Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunny's

review star

No reviews yet

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106

Bentonville, AR 72712

Order Again

Popular Items

Club 55
Sunshine
Chocolate Chunk Cookie | GF, V

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chunk Cookie | GF, V

$4.00

GF, V

Seedy Bread | GF

$4.00

GF

Banana Bread | GF

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Teas

$2.50

served as a 12oz

Airship Coffee

$3.50+

Ethiopian Blend

Airship Cold Brew

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot

Cortado

$3.75

espresso mixed with an equal amount of warm milk of your choice

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso, steamed milk of your choice, and foam

Americano

$3.00

espresso with hot water

Latte

$4.00+

double shot espresso + steamed milk of your choice

Golden Milk

$4.50+

Golde turmeric superfood latte blend WITH maple syrup: supports skin glow, gut health, and immunity (turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, coconut powder)

Matcha

$4.50+Out of stock

Chai

$4.50+Out of stock

Breakfast Served All Day

Overnight Oats

$4.50+

rolled oats | oat milk | maple syrup | cinnamon | chia seeds | blueberry | almond butter GF, V

Omnom Chorizo Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

corn tortilla | chestnut mushrooms | chickpea | pecan | red cabbage | pico de gallo | turmeric almond crema GF, V

Sunny's Special Tacos

$10.00

corn tortilla | eggs | avocado | gold potato | white cheddar | pico de gallo GF

Scrambled Sandwich

$10.00

sourdough | scrambled eggs | avocado | tomato | white cheddar | house mayo (can be made gluten-free)

Avocado Toast

$9.00

sourdough | cherry tomato | seeds | cucumber | arugula | olive oil

Acai Bowl

$12.00

From The Case

Pick Three

$13.00

Brussels & Kale Caesar (V, GF)

$4.50+

toasted nuts | pomegranate aril | vegan caesar dressing GF, V

Crunchy Green Salad (V, GF)

$4.50+

mixed greens | radish | cucumber | avocado | seeds | preserved lemon vinaigrette GF, V

Curried Chicken Salad (GF)

$6.00+

free-range chicken | curry | turmeric | onion | carrot | celery | golden raisin | house mayo | lime GF

Macro Magic (V, GF)

$4.50+

quinoa | avocado | kale | chickpea | carrot-ginger dressing GF, V

Vegan Chickpea Salad (V, GF)

$4.50+

chickpea | carrot | celery | curry | house vegan mayo | golden raisin

Lemon Broccoli (V, GF)

$4.50+

roasted broccoli | medjool dates | toasted mixed nuts | preserved lemon vinaigrette

Garden Party (V, GF)

$4.50+

Special: Tuna Mediterranean (GF)

$6.00+

Grab-n-Go (In-House Only)

GNG Entree Broccoli

$9.00

GNG Entree Brussels + Kale

$9.00

GNG Entree Curried Chicken

$12.00

GNG Entree Curried Chickpea

$9.00

GNG Entree Macro Magic

$9.00

GNG Club 55

$11.00

GNG Curried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Granola Cup With Fruit

$6.00Out of stock

GNG Overnight Oats Half Portion

$4.50

Prepared Pick Three

$13.00

Whole Leaf Super Seedy Bread

$20.00

Order All Day Combo

All Day Item, Chips, Drink

$14.00

Sandwiches

Sunshine

$10.00

cucumber | tomato | red onion | arugula | avocado | hummus | vegan pesto | whole-grain bread V

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

house chicken curry salad | arugula | house mayo | whole-grain bread

Club 55

$11.00

roasted turkey | avocado | tomato | arugula | house mayo | sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Edgewood Creamery white cheddar | mozzarella | sourdough

Vegan Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$10.00

house vegan "chicken" salad | arugula | house vegan mayo | whole-grain bread

Special: Tuna Mediterranean Sandwich

$11.00

Sides

Toast

$2.00

Side Of Fruit

$3.50Out of stock

Side Of Egg

$2.00

Organic Apple

$2.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Kelly Green

$10.00

kale | spinach | mint | blueberry | avocado | banana | oat milk

Golden Hour

$12.00

banana | ginger | turmeric | raw almond butter | mango | local honey | coconut milk

Berry Berry Happy

$10.00

strawberry | blueberry | banana | oat milk | almond butter

Eye of the Dragon

$12.00

dragon fruit | mango | pineapple | coconut milk | chia seed

Wake Up Call

$10.00

cold-brew espresso | banana | raw almond butter | oats | almond milk

Green Light

$10.00

strawberry, banana, spinach, kale, oat milk, golden flaxseed

Smoothie of the Month: Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

pumpkin | almond butter | date | ginger | cinnamon | almond milk

Balanced Tiger | Vegan Protein Bars

Chaga Chocolate Brownie

Chaga Chocolate Brownie

$3.50Out of stock
Cordyceps Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cordyceps Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.50Out of stock
Lion's Mane Peanut Butter Chocolate

Lion's Mane Peanut Butter Chocolate

$3.50
Reishi Vanilla Chai

Reishi Vanilla Chai

$3.50Out of stock

Boulder Canyon | Kettle Cooked Chips

Live Better | Eat Boulder
5.0 oz Malt Vinegar and Sea Salt

5.0 oz Malt Vinegar and Sea Salt

$5.00Out of stock
5oz Hickory Barbecue

5oz Hickory Barbecue

$5.00Out of stock

BRAMI | Lupini Snacks

Snacking Beans & Snacking Dips | Vegan | Gluten-Free | Soy Free | Prebiotic | Product of Italy
Calabrian Lupini Dip

Calabrian Lupini Dip

$6.00Out of stock
Mediteranean Lupini Dip

Mediteranean Lupini Dip

$6.00Out of stock
Garlic & Rosemary Snacking Beans

Garlic & Rosemary Snacking Beans

$3.00
Sea Salt & Vinegar Snacking Beans

Sea Salt & Vinegar Snacking Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Original Dip

$6.00

Chili And Lime Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Chlorophyll Water

Vitamins | Oxygen | Energy | Detox | Antioxidants
Chlorophyll Water | 500ml

Chlorophyll Water | 500ml

$4.00

Coaqua | Super Premium Coconut Water

Electrolytes | Natural Sunshine
Coconut Water | Original

Coconut Water | Original

$4.00

Dastony | Stone Ground Organic Nut & Seed Butters

Organic | Raw | Stone Ground
Cashew Nut Butter

Cashew Nut Butter

$2.00
Sprouted Almond Butter

Sprouted Almond Butter

$3.00

Sprouted Pumpkin Seed Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Earth & Star | Adaptogenic Chocolates

Organic | Dairy Free | Gum Free | No Sugar Alcohol | #thefutureisfungi
Salty Adaptogen Chocolate

Salty Adaptogen Chocolate

$4.50
Orange Adaptogen Chocolate

Orange Adaptogen Chocolate

$4.50

Eat It Like | Chocolates

Astronauts | 65% Dark Chocolate with Vegan Marshmallows

Astronauts | 65% Dark Chocolate with Vegan Marshmallows

$5.50Out of stock
Geniuses | 70% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Coffee Beans

Geniuses | 70% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Coffee Beans

$5.50
Gladiators | 60% Dark-Milk Chocolate with Popped Barley

Gladiators | 60% Dark-Milk Chocolate with Popped Barley

$5.50
Greek Gods | 42% Milk Chocolate with Honey

Greek Gods | 42% Milk Chocolate with Honey

$5.50Out of stock
Healers | 70% Dark Chocolate with Medicinal Mushrooms

Healers | 70% Dark Chocolate with Medicinal Mushrooms

$5.50

Epic | Nourishing Provisions

Grass Fed | Gluten Free
Venison Jerky Stick

Venison Jerky Stick

$4.00Out of stock
Wagyu Beef Steak

Wagyu Beef Steak

$4.00

Flow | Alkaline Water

Naturally Alkaline | Sustainable Packaging
Original Flow

Original Flow

$3.00
Cucumber + Mint

Cucumber + Mint

$3.00
Strawberry + Rose

Strawberry + Rose

$3.00

GimMe | Seaweed Snack

Organic | Gluten Free | Vegan
Roasted Sea Salt

Roasted Sea Salt

$3.50Out of stock
Sesame

Sesame

$2.50
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$2.50

Hen Of The Woods | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Hand Blended Spices | Gluten Free
Red Wine Vinegar | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Red Wine Vinegar | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock
Sea Salted | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Sea Salted | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$3.00
Carolina BBQ | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Carolina BBQ | Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$3.00
Buttermilk And Chive

Buttermilk And Chive

$3.00
White Cheddar Jalapeño

White Cheddar Jalapeño

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Hippeas | Chickpea Snacks

Vegan White Cheddar Puffs

Vegan White Cheddar Puffs

$3.00
Vegan Nacho Vibes

Vegan Nacho Vibes

$3.00

Hippeas Barbecue

$3.00Out of stock

Honey Mama's | Cocoa Truffle Bars

Nourishing | Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Soy Free

Birthday Cake Blonde Truffle Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Cocoa Truffle Bar

$6.00Out of stock
Coffee Nib Crunch Cocoa Truffle Bar

Coffee Nib Crunch Cocoa Truffle Bar

$6.00
Lavender Rose Cocoa Truffle Bar

Lavender Rose Cocoa Truffle Bar

$6.00

Oregon Mint Cocoa Truffle Bar

$6.00
Original Dutch Cocoa Truffle Bar

Original Dutch Cocoa Truffle Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Almond Cocoa Truffle Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Honeymoon Chocolates | Bean to Bar Craft Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Bar 70%

$10.00Out of stock

Dark Raspberry Bar

$10.00

Belize Milk Chocolate & Strawberries

$10.00

Joolies | Medjool Date Snack Pack

California Super-fruit | Organic | Gluten Free | Vegan
Medjool Dates | Snack Pack (3)

Medjool Dates | Snack Pack (3)

$3.00

Karma Nuts

Antioxidants | Minerals | Gluten-Free | Vegan | Kosher | Non GMO
Roasted Coconut Cashews

Roasted Coconut Cashews

$4.00
Cocoa Dusted Cashews

Cocoa Dusted Cashews

$4.00
Salted Cashews

Salted Cashews

$4.00

Lesser Evil | Organic Snacks

Popcorn | "No Cheese" Cheesiness

$2.00

Popcorn | Himalayan Gold

$1.00

Lil' Puffs | Non-Dairy Cheddar

$4.00

Lil' Puffs | Sweet Potato Apple

$4.00

Love & Chew | Superfood Cookies

Plant-Based | Fair Trade Chocolate | Vegan | Gluten Free | Sustainable Packaging
Cherry Almond Cookie

Cherry Almond Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chia Cookie

Chocolate Chia Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Mocha Chip Cookie 1 oz

Mocha Chip Cookie 1 oz

$2.00

Mountain Valley

Locally Sourced | Bottled Since 1871
Spring Water

Spring Water

$3.00
Sparkling Water | Key Lime Twist

Sparkling Water | Key Lime Twist

$3.00

Natural State Beverage Co

Locally Sourced | Herbal Kombucha | Nettle | Lavender | Hibiscus | Strawberry
Mango Pineapple Kombucha

Mango Pineapple Kombucha

$5.00

Olipop | Sparkling Tonics

Sparkling Tonic | Probiotics | Botanicals | Plant Fiber | Vegan | Gluten-Free | Non GMA
Vintage Cola

Vintage Cola

$5.00Out of stock
Classic Root Beer

Classic Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock
Orange Squeeze

Orange Squeeze

$5.00Out of stock
Cherry Vanilla

Cherry Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Vanilla

Strawberry Vanilla

$5.00
Ginger Lemon

Ginger Lemon

$5.00Out of stock
Grape

Grape

$5.00
Tropical Punch

Tropical Punch

$5.00Out of stock
Doctor Goodwin

Doctor Goodwin

$5.00Out of stock

Olyra | Breakfast Biscuits

Breakfast Biscuits | Organic | Non GMO
Hazelnut Carob

Hazelnut Carob

$2.00

Primal | Vegan Jerky

Vegan | Soy Based | Non GMO | 10 Grams Protein
Hickory Smoked

Hickory Smoked

$4.00

Rawmio | Organic Raw Gourmet Chocolate

Raw Cacao | Antioxidants | Organic | Vegan
Chocolate Covered Almonds

Chocolate Covered Almonds

$5.50
Sprouted Hazelnut & Fig Chocolate Bark

Sprouted Hazelnut & Fig Chocolate Bark

$6.00Out of stock
Sprouted Almond and Sea Salt Chocolate Bark

Sprouted Almond and Sea Salt Chocolate Bark

$6.00Out of stock
Superfood Chocolate Bark

Superfood Chocolate Bark

$6.00
Trail Mix Chocolate Bark

Trail Mix Chocolate Bark

$8.00
Chocolate Covered Goji Berries

Chocolate Covered Goji Berries

$6.00

Recess | Mood Enhancing Magnesium and Adaptogen Infused Sparkling Water

Mood Enhancing Sparkling Water | Magnesium | American Ginseng | L-theanine | Lemon Balm
Black Cherry Seltzer

Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Peach Ginger Seltzer

Peach Ginger Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Blood Orange Seltzer

Blood Orange Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Strawberry Rose Seltzer

Strawberry Rose Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Savor by Suzie | Grain-Free Pretzels

Sea Salt Pretzels

Sea Salt Pretzels

$3.00

Shire City Herbals | Wellness Tonics

Wellness Tonic | "The Mother" | Organic | Immune Health

Fire Cider | Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonic Shot

$2.50
Fire Cider | Honey Free Shot

Fire Cider | Honey Free Shot

$1.50
Fire Cider 8 Oz

Fire Cider 8 Oz

$16.00
Elderberry Tonic | 16 oz

Elderberry Tonic | 16 oz

$26.00

Siete | Heritage Inspired Foods

Grain Free Tortilla Chips | Dairy Free | Non GMO | Gluten-Free | Vegan | Soy Free
Nacho Tortilla Chips | Grain & Dairy Free | 1oz

Nacho Tortilla Chips | Grain & Dairy Free | 1oz

$3.00

Fuego Tortilla Chips | Grain & Dairy Free | 1oz

$3.00

Ranch Tortilla Chips | Grain & Dairy Free | 1oz

$3.00

Simply Mints | QuickMints

Ginger Mints

Ginger Mints

$5.00
Peppermint Mints

Peppermint Mints

$5.00Out of stock

Skout Organic | Organic Protein Bars

Single Blueberry Blast Kids Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Single Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Single Raspberry Rush Butter Bar

$2.00

Smart Sweets | Low Sugar Candy

Gluten-Free | Plant Based | No Sugar Alcohols | High Fiber | Female Founded
Fruity Gummy Bears | 4g of Sugar

Fruity Gummy Bears | 4g of Sugar

$4.50
Peach Rings | 3g of Sugar

Peach Rings | 3g of Sugar

$4.50
Sweet Fish | 3g of Sugar

Sweet Fish | 3g of Sugar

$4.50
Sour Buddies | 3g Of Sugar

Sour Buddies | 3g Of Sugar

$4.50

Smart Sweets Red Twist

$4.50

Snacklins | Plant Crisps

Plant Based Crisps | Vegan | Non GMO | Gluten-Free | Kosher | Nut Free | Soy Free
Barbecue Snacklins

Barbecue Snacklins

$3.00
Nacho Snacklins

Nacho Snacklins

$3.00
Salt & Vinegar Snacklins

Salt & Vinegar Snacklins

$3.00
Churro Snacklins

Churro Snacklins

$3.00

Solely | Fruit Jerky

One Ingredient | Non GMO | Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free
Organic Pineapple

Organic Pineapple

$2.50Out of stock
Organic Mango

Organic Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Stellar Snacks | Pretzel Braids

Bold & Herby 5 oz

Bold & Herby 5 oz

$5.00Out of stock
Sweet & Sparky 5 oz

Sweet & Sparky 5 oz

$5.00
Maui Monk 5 oz

Maui Monk 5 oz

$5.00Out of stock
Simply Stellar 5 oz

Simply Stellar 5 oz

$5.00

Stryve Biltong Snacks | Air Dried Beef With No Sugar

USA Made | Air Dried | Gluten Free | Nitrate Free | 0 Sugar

Original Beef Biltong

$8.50

Spicy Peri Peri Beef Biltong

$8.50
Stryve Hickory Beef Biltong

Stryve Hickory Beef Biltong

$8.50Out of stock

Sun & Swell | Organic Plant-Based Snacks

Sustainable Farming | Vegan | Organic | Certified B Corp | 1% For The Planet

Apple Pie | Date & Cashew Energy Bites

$3.00

Cacao Chip | Date & Cashew Energy Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Double Cacao | Date & Cashew Cookies | Snack Pack

$2.50Out of stock

Fudge Brownie Bites | Snack Pack

$3.00

Lemon Coconut Pie | Date & Cashew Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cacao Chip Energy Balls | Snack Pack

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cacao Chip | Date & Cashew Energy Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Roasted & Salted | Organic Trail Mix | 1oz

$2.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle | Date & Cashew Energy Bites

$3.50Out of stock
West Coast Blend | Organic Trail Mix | 16oz

West Coast Blend | Organic Trail Mix | 16oz

$13.00Out of stock
West Coast Blend | Organic Trail Mix | 1oz

West Coast Blend | Organic Trail Mix | 1oz

$2.50

Sunbiotics | Organic Probiotic Snacks

Organic | Probiotics | Soaked & Sproutedd | Dairy Free | Non GMO | Vegan | Gluten-Free

Cheesy Probiotic Almonds

$4.00Out of stock
Adult Probiotic Chocolate Hearts

Adult Probiotic Chocolate Hearts

$30.00

The Good Crisp Co.

Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisp

$2.00Out of stock
Original Potato Crisp

Original Potato Crisp

$2.00Out of stock

Veggimins | CBD Chocolate Bar

Coffee CBD Uplift Chocolate Bar

Coffee CBD Uplift Chocolate Bar

$6.00
Peppermint CBD Unwind Chocolate Bar

Peppermint CBD Unwind Chocolate Bar

$6.00

Vibi+ | Prebiotic Flavored Water

27% RDI Fiber | Non GMO | Vegan | Kosher | Halal | BPA Free | Gluten-Free
Blueberry Pomegranate Acai

Blueberry Pomegranate Acai

$3.00
Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.00
Orange Mango

Orange Mango

$3.00
Lemon Lime

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Vybes | CBD and Hemp Infused Juices

Mind + Body Function | 25 mg Hemp CBD | Magnesium | Vegan
Strawberry Lavender CBD

Strawberry Lavender CBD

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Mint CBD

$6.00Out of stock
Watermelon Lime CBD

Watermelon Lime CBD

$6.00Out of stock
Ginger Lemonade CBD

Ginger Lemonade CBD

$6.00Out of stock

Blackberry Hibiscus CBD

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creating a healthier, more vibrant world through good for you food and wellness programming!

Website

Location

110 NW 2nd St Ste. 106, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
Sunny's image
Sunny's image
Sunny's image

