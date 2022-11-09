Main picView gallery

Sunpie's Bistro

735 Yampa Street

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Order Again

Drinks

Dom

$3.00

Well

$6.00

Prem

$7.50

S/P

$8.50

Shot $6

$6.00

IMP \ Fat Tire\ 1554

$5.50

Well DOUBLE

$11.00

Prem DOUBLE

$12.50

S/P DOUBLE

$13.50

Shot $7

$7.00

Draft

$6.00

Well John Daily

$7.50

Prem John Daily

$8.50

Clam

$6.00

Fancy Shot

$8.00

Ranier/Montucky

$6.50

Well Bloody

$8.50

Prem Bloody

$9.50

Mango Ginger Seltzer

$8.50

Bomb

$7.50

Storm Peak

$6.50

Well Marg

$8.50

Prem Marg

$10.50

Nutrl

$7.50

Red Bull/Ginger Beer/G-Ma Floater

$3.50

Abita

$5.50

Hurricane

$8.00

Wine

$7.00

Procecco

$8.50

Rootbeer

$4.50

Mystery Beer

$1.00

Tuesday High Life

$2.00

NA Drink

$3.25

50. Juice

$0.50

Moscow Monday

$5.50

Cider

$7.00

APPS

Fries

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$6.25

Fried cornbread fritters

Okra

$7.00

Shrimp Bites

$7.00

Fried battered shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce

Tenders

$10.00

4 tenders

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Sliced onions battered and fried with spicy ketchup on the side

Chips

$2.00

Toothpicks

$4.00

SANDWICH

Cuban

$13.00

Roasted pork, ham,swiss, pickles & mustard pressed

Cheese Steak

$14.50

Shaved ribeye with peppers, onions and American cheese

Pressed Muffaletta

$13.00

Our version of this famous New Orleans sandwich: Ham, salami, provolone, olive salad and mayo

Veggie Muffaletta

$10.50

Tomato, artichoke, onion, provolone, olive salad & mayo

1/2 Cochon De Lait

$8.50

Pulled pork with fries, pickles, gravy & mayo

Full Cochon De Lait

$12.50

Pulled pork with fries, pickles, gravy & mayo

1/2 Shrimp PoBoy

$10.50

Friend shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo

Full Shrimp PoBoy

$13.50

Friend shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo

1/2 Sunpie Sammy

$8.50

Turkey, salami and ham topped with melted provolone pressed with a side of marinara

Full Sunpie Sammy

$12.50

Turkey, salami and ham topped with melted provolone pressed with a side of marinara

1/2 Southern Belle

$8.50

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo w/ranch

Full Southern Belle

$12.50

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo w/ranch

1/2 Spicy Chicken

$8.50

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo with blue cheese

Full Spicy Chicken

$12.50

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo with blue cheese

1/2 Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Full Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and vinaigrette

1/2 Turkey Grinder

$9.00

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and vinaigrette

Full Grinder

$13.00

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and vinaigrette

BASKETS

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.50

3 tenders served with fries, Slaw and your choice of dipping sauce

Shrimp Basket

$13.50

Cajun battered shrimp with your choice of Remoulade or Cocktail sauce

EXTRAS

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Toothpicks

$4.00

Sliced onions battered and fried with spicy ketchup on the side

Side of Hush Puppies

$4.00

Fried cornbread fritters

Chips

$2.00

Delux

$3.00

Add olive salad, banana peppers, mayo and pressed

Side Slaw

$1.00

Side Okra

$4.00

DAILY SPECIALS

1\2 Brie

$9.50

Full Brie

$13.50

French Dip

$11.50

Tacos

$1.00

Poppers

$7.00

Peel and Eat

$14.50

Bistro Salad

$9.25

Blackened Mahi PoBoy

$15.99

6 Wings

$9.50

12 Wings

$17.50

Breakfast Sammy

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Chef Salad

$14.95

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Chicken & Andouille PoBoy

$14.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Chicken Chicharrones

$11.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Deviled Eggs

$7.95

Fish N Chips

$15.50

Fish Salad

$17.99

Ginger Soy Shishito peppers

$9.95

Hot Corned Beef

$13.50

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Lobster Roll

$18.99

Meatball Sub

$13.50

Mozzarella BLT

$13.50

Open Faced Meatloaf

$13.50

Ruben

$13.50

Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.50

Sunpie Burger

$14.95

Tuna Poke

$14.95

$9.95

$9.95

$10.95

$10.95

$11.95

$11.95

$12.95

$12.95

$13.95

$13.95

14.95

$14.95

French Dip

$13.50

Crab Cakes

$17.99

French Dip

$13.50

DIS N DAT

French Onion Soup

$8.50

Cup Broccoli

$7.00

Bowl Broccoli

$9.00

Cup Chowda

$9.50

Bowl Chowda

$11.50

Cup Gumbo

$8.50

Bowl Gumbo

$10.50

Cup Jambalaya

$9.50

Bowl Jambalaya

$11.50

Cup Red Beans

$8.50

Bowl Red Beans

$10.50

Cup SOD

$8.00

Bowl SOD

$10.00

Cup Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary Well

$8.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.50

Hurricane

$8.00

John Daly Well

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Margarita Well

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Moscow Mule Well

$9.50

Prem

$7.50

Prosecco

$7.00

Super Prem

$8.50

Vodka Red Bull Well

$9.50

Well

$6.00

Well Juice

$6.50

drinks

Dom

$1.62

Well

$2.50

Prem

$3.75

Shot

$3.00

Prem Shot

$3.50

Bomb

$4.25

Wine

$3.75

Hurricane

$4.00

Clam

$2.75

S\P

$4.25

Merchandise

Hoodie

$55.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

T Shirt

$30.00

V Neck

$25.00

Visor/Hat

$15.00

Pants

$30.00

Jacket

$50.00

Bar Muda Triangle

$30.00

Beer

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Sol

$5.50

Rainier Beer

$6.50

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.50

1554 Dark Ale

$6.50

Guinness

$8.50

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

White Water Mango+Ginger Seltzer

$8.50

Nutrl - Vodka Seltzer

$7.50

Cutwater Pina Colada

$8.50

Curtwater White Russian

$8.50

Micro Brewers

Storm Peak

$6.50

Abita

$5.50

Draft Beer

DRAFT ROATOR 16 oz

$6.00

Wine

Glass Wine

$7.00

Bottle Wine

$28.00

Processco

$8.00

Vodka Shot

Absolute

$7.50

Deep Eddy

$7.50

Mythology

$7.50

Stoli

$6.00

Titilo's

$7.50

Well Vodka

$6.00

Stoli Drink

$6.50

Deep Eddy Drink

$8.00

Titilo's Drink

$8.00

Absolute Drink

$8.00

Mythology Drink

$8.00

Well Vodka Drink

$6.50

Gin Shot

Bombay

$7.50

Hendrick's

$8.50

Mythology

$8.50

Well GIn

$6.00

Bombay Drink

$8.00

Hendrick's Drink

$9.00

Mythology Drink

$9.00

Well Gin Drink

$6.50

Rum Shot

Bacardi

$7.50

Brugal

$8.50

Captain

$7.50

Goslings

$8.50

Malibu

$7.50

Myers

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Drink

Captain Drink

$8.00

Brugal Drink

$9.00

Malibu Drink

$8.00

Goslings Drink

$9.00

Myers Drink

$8.00

Well Rum Drink

$6.50

Tequila Shot

Casamigos

$12.50

Don Julio

$13.50

Dulce Vida Lime

$7.50

Espolon

$10.50

Herradura

$8.50

Hornitos

$7.50

Milagro

$7.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Espolon Drink

$8.00

Hornitos Drink

$8.00

Milagro Drink

$8.00

Herradura Drink

$9.00

Don Julio Drink

$11.00

Casamigos Drink

$13.00

Dulce Vida Lime Drink

$8.00

Well Tequila Drink

$6.50

Whiskey Shot

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown

$8.50

Jack

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Segrams 7

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson Drink

Jack Drink

$7.50

Canadian Club Drink

$7.50

Crown Drink

$9.00

Segrams 7 Drink

$8.00

Well WhiskeyDrink

$6.50

Scotch/Bourbon Shot

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Dewers

$8.50

Glenlivit 12 y

$11.00

Jim

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Pendleton

$8.50

Pendleton Rye

$10.50

Well Scotch/Bourbon

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Makers Mark Drink

Jim Drink

$7.50

Wild Turkey Drink

$7.50

Basil Hayden Drink

$12.50

Pendleton Rye Drink

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye Drink

$12.50

Dewers Drink

$9.00

Glenlivit 12 y Drink

$11.50

Pendleton Drink

$9.00

Well Scotch/Bourbon Drink

$6.50

Liqueurs/Cordials Shot

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Schnapps

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Southern Comfort Drink

$7.50

Campari Drink

$8.50

Schnapps Drink

$6.50

Baileys Drink

$8.50

Frangelico Drink

$8.50

Grand Marnier Drink

$10.00

Jagermeister Drink

$7.50

Kahlua Drink

$8.50

Sambuca Drink

$7.50

Tuaca Drink

$8.50

Fireball Drink

$8.50

Jack Fire Drink

$7.50

Rumpleminz Drink

$7.50

Drinks

Espelon

$10.50

Milagro

$10.50

Casamigos

$14.50

Don Julio

$15.50

Hurradura

$14.50

Hornitos

$10.50

Gr Ma Floater

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cajun style restaurant/local hangout. 5 star dive bar with fabulous food and drinks!

Location

735 Yampa Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

