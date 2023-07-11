Main picView gallery

SUNQU 529 Pondella Road

529 Pondella Road

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Food

Appetizers

Causa Camarones

$17.00

Shrimp salad in between seasoned cold mashed potatoes

Causa de Cangrejo

$18.00

Crab salad in between seasoned cold mashed potatoe

Choros a la Chalaca

$15.00

Mussels marinated in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, corn and cilantro

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Crispy deep fried calamari rings served with yucca fries, tartare sauce and onion salad

Jalea

$25.00

Deep fried mixed seafood served with fried yucca, tartare sauce and onion salad

Papa Huancaina

$16.00

Boiled potatoes with Huancania sauce

Parmesan Scallops

$18.00

Seared scallops with Parmesan cheese

Pulpo al Olivo

$17.00

Sliced octopus with kalamata sauce, served with avocado and soda field cracker

Yuca Huancaina

$16.00

Fried yucca with Huancania sauce

Ceviches

Ceviche Alaska

$29.00

Salmón ceviche with fried salmon on the side

Ceviche Del Puerto

$29.00

Classic ceviche (mix or fish) with fried calamari on the side

Ceviche Fish

$25.00

Marinated white fish with lime juice, Peruvian spices served with Peruvian corn, and boiled sweet potatoe

Ceviche Norteño

$27.00

Classic ceviche with fish, shrimp in aji amarillo sauce

Ceviche Shrimp

$27.00

Marinated shrimp with lime juice, Peruvian spices served with Peruvian corn, and boiled sweet potatoe

Ceviche Sunqu

$29.00

Marinated white fish, shrimp, octopus, scallops and mussels with lime juice, Peruvian spices served with Peruvian corn, and boiled sweet potatoe

Leche de Tigre Fish

$15.00

Minced fish in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe

Leche de Tigre Mixed Seafood

$15.00

Minced seafood in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe

Leche de Tigre Shrimp

$16.00

Minced shrimp in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe

Leche de Tigre Sunqu

$17.00

Minced shrimp, octopus and scallops in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe

Tiradito Salmon

$23.00

Thin sliced salmon marinated in aji amarillo sauce

Soups

Chupe de Camarones

$24.00

Shrimp chowder that combines seasoned broth with chunky vegetables, poached egg, and savory shrimp

Chupe de Pescado

$23.00

Fish chowder with vegetables, poached eggs, and pieces of fish

Parihuela

$25.00

Delicious peruvian bouillabaisse, fragrant, and loaded with seafood. Seasoning with peruvian chilies.

Rice and Pastas

Arroz Chaufa Beef

$23.00

Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa Chicken

$22.00

Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa Mix Combo

$25.00

Peruvian fried rice with chicken, beef, seafood, veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa Seafood

$25.00

Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa Shrimp

$25.00

Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa Veggie

$20.00

Spaghetti With Shrimp

$26.00

Spaghetti in creamy macho sauce with shrimp

Risotto a la Huancaina con sabana de Lomo

$28.00

Arbóreo rice mix with our Huancaina sauce, Parmesan cheese, served with sabana de lomo.

Risotto al Pesto Con Sabana de Lomo

$28.00

Arbóreo rice mix with our Pesto creamy sauce, Parmesan cheese, served with sabana de lomo.

Tallarin Huancaina Con Sabana de Lomo

$28.00

Spaghetti in Huancaina sauce with sabana de lomo

Tallarines Verdes Con Sabana de Lomo

$28.00

Spaghetti in creamy pesto sauce with sabana de lomo

Entrees

Bistec a lo Pobre

$30.00

Beef tenderloin steak topped with fried egg and plantains. Served with rice and golden french fries

Camarones Saltados

$27.00

Shrimp sautéed in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice and french fries

Cauliflower Sauteed

$20.00

Ceviche de Pato

$30.00

Tender duck marinated in lime juice with Peruvian spices slow cooked for 3 hours. Served with white rice and white beans

Chicken Saltado

$25.00

Chicken sautéed in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice and french fries

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Beef sautéed in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice and french fries

Pescado a lo Macho

$33.00

Snapper filet with mixed seafood topped with a Peruvian creamy seafood sauce. Served with rice and golden potatoes

Seco de Beef Short Ribs

$32.00

Slow cooked short ribs in Peruvian spices and cilantro. Served with white rice and white beans

Ships and Boats

Boat

$65.00

Family platter with traditional sampling of the Peruvian cuisine (5 options)

Ship

$130.00

Family platter with traditional sampling of the Peruvian cuisine (10 options)

SUNQU Specials

Lamb Shank Braised

$39.00

Braised lamb shank in red wine aji panca reduction. Served with white rice and mixed veggies

Paella Sunqu

$30.00

Rice with shrimp, scallops, octopus, mussels, veggies, Peruvian spices

Seafood Platter

$65.00

Jumbo shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, mussels, red snapper fish in a mix Peruvian spices. Served with yucca fries and tostones

Steak and Fries

$43.00

Sides

Cheese Plantains

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Frijioles

$6.00

Plantains

$5.00

Salsa Criolla

$4.00

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Spaghetti a la Hucaina

$15.00

Spaghetti al Pesto

$15.00

TacuTacu

$8.00

Tostones

$5.00

White rice

$4.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Spaghetti in a white creamy sauce with chicken breast

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken breast on top of french fries

Salchipapas

$12.00

Fried sliced hot dogs on top of french fries

Desserts

7 Leches

$14.00

Moist vanilla cake in various milks with dulce de leche and pastry cream filling

Alfajores

$10.00

Butter cookie filled with dulce de leche covered in powdered sugar

Chocolate cake

$14.00

Layered cake with rich chocolate homemade fudge

Churros

$12.00

Deep fried churro dough served with dulce de leche sauce

Flan

$10.00

Salads Dinner

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, onion, avocado, corn, Peruvian white cheese and cucumbers

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Chicha Morada Glass

$8.00

Chicha Morada Pitcher

$22.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Inca Kola

$4.00

Fanta

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Frozen Mango

$8.00

Frozen Passion Fruit

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Inca Kola

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mojito Mango

$8.00

Mojito PassionnFruit

$8.00

Mojito Regular

$8.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Peruvian Restaurant in North Fort Myers

Location

529 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

