Iced Drinks Menu

New Items

Jumbleberry Magic (Blueberry Yakult)
Jumbleberry Magic (Blueberry Yakult)
$6.75

A collaboration exclusive drink with Fae Farm featuring our whimsical signature blueberry juice combined with Yakult yogurt.

Chocolate Matcha Latte
Chocolate Matcha Latte
$6.75Out of stock

Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.

Blueberry Frostie
Blueberry Frostie
$6.75

Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.

Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte
Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte
$5.95Out of stock

A comforting and rich twist on our signature Ceylon black tea infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk blend.

Pumpkin Spice Brulee Oat Tea Latte
Pumpkin Spice Brulee Oat Tea Latte
$6.45Out of stock

A fragrant fall twist on our signature Ceylon black tea combined with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Latte w/Boba
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Latte w/Boba
$6.95Out of stock

Fresh Blue Bird Espresso infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and topped with our classic Brown Sugar boba for a warm and inviting combination of flavors.

Customer Favorites

Sunright Boba Milk Tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea
$5.95

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba

Sunright Fruit Tea
Sunright Fruit Tea
$5.95

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
$6.95

Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
$5.95

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Mango Milk Tea
Mango Milk Tea
$5.95

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon Milk Tea
$5.25

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Milk Tea
$5.25

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
$5.95

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea
$5.95

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba

Panda Milk Tea
Panda Milk Tea
$5.95

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba

Ceylon Milk Tea
Ceylon Milk Tea
$5.25

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine Milk Tea
$5.25

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Oolong Milk Tea
Oolong Milk Tea
$5.25

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk

Four Seasons Latte
Four Seasons Latte
$5.50

Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea

Matcha Milk Tea
Matcha Milk Tea
$5.95

Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk

Hokkaido Milk Tea
Hokkaido Milk Tea
$5.50

Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea

Taro Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
$5.50

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
$5.95

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Strawberry Matcha Latte
Strawberry Matcha Latte
$6.25

Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)

Thai Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
$5.25

Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea
Coffee Oolong Milk Tea
$5.95

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Cream Pudding Milk Tea
Cream Pudding Milk Tea
$5.95

Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding

Mango Milk Tea
Mango Milk Tea
$5.95

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea
$5.50

Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk

Wintermelon Latte
Wintermelon Latte
$5.50Out of stock

Wintermelon tea combined with fresh milk (Caffeine free)

Chocolate Matcha Latte
Chocolate Matcha Latte
$6.75Out of stock

Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.

Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte
Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte
$5.95Out of stock

A comforting and rich twist on our signature Ceylon black tea infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk blend.

Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea
Sunright Fruit Tea
$5.95

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices

Lemon Jasmine Tea
Lemon Jasmine Tea
$5.75

Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
$5.95

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Strawberry Jasmine Tea
Strawberry Jasmine Tea
$5.95

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea

Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango Jasmine Tea
$5.95

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Green Tea Yakult
Green Tea Yakult
$5.95

Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle

Lemon Yakult
Lemon Yakult
$5.95

Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)

Orange Yakult
Orange Yakult
$5.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)

Grapefruit Yakult
Grapefruit Yakult
$5.95

Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free

Mango Yakult
Mango Yakult
$5.95

The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with a house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste (Caffeine free)

Strawberry Yakult
Strawberry Yakult
$5.95

Freshly blended strawberries combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor (Caffeine free)

Wintermelon Lemon Juice
Wintermelon Lemon Juice
$5.50Out of stock

Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice (Caffeine free)

Jumbleberry Magic (Blueberry Yakult)
Jumbleberry Magic (Blueberry Yakult)
$6.75

A collaboration exclusive drink with Fae Farm featuring our whimsical signature blueberry juice combined with Yakult yogurt.

Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Brown Sugar Boba Milk
$5.95

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba (Caffeine free)

Creme Brulee Boba Milk
Creme Brulee Boba Milk
$6.75

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)

Pudding Boba Milk
Pudding Boba Milk
$6.75

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
$6.95

Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)

Red Bean Boba Milk
Red Bean Boba Milk
$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)

Taro Boba Milk
Taro Boba Milk
$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)

Grass Jelly Boba Milk
Grass Jelly Boba Milk
$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)

Cheese Foam

Ceylon Cheese
Ceylon Cheese
$5.50

Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Jasmine Cheese
Jasmine Cheese
$5.50

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Oolong Cheese
Oolong Cheese
$5.50

Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Four Seasons Cheese
Four Seasons Cheese
$5.50

Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

White Peach Oolong Cheese
White Peach Oolong Cheese
$5.50

Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Frosties

Strawberry Frostie
Strawberry Frostie
$6.50

Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)

Matcha Red Bean Frostie
Matcha Red Bean Frostie
$6.95

Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean

Fresh Taro Frostie
Fresh Taro Frostie
$6.50

A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)

Mango Frostie
Mango Frostie
$6.50

Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly

Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean
Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean
$6.75

Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean

Grapefruit Frostie
Grapefruit Frostie
$6.50

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .

Blueberry Frostie
Blueberry Frostie
$6.75

Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.

Watermelon Cooler
Watermelon Cooler
$6.50Out of stock

Fresh watermelon lightly ice-blended with our signature jasmine green tea

Watermelon Cooler
Watermelon Cooler
$5.75Out of stock

Fresh watermelon ice blended with our signature jasmine green tea

Original Tea

Ceylon Black Tea
Ceylon Black Tea
$4.50

Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor

Jasmine Green Tea
Jasmine Green Tea
$4.50

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor

Roasted Oolong Tea
Roasted Oolong Tea
$4.50

Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor

Four Seasons Tea
Four Seasons Tea
$4.50

Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor

Wintermelon Tea
Wintermelon Tea
$4.95Out of stock

Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor (Caffeine free)

Brulee Latte with Oat Milk

Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
$5.95

Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine
Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine
$5.95

Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
$5.95

Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons
Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons
$5.95

Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha
Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha
$5.95

Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Pumpkin Spice Brulee Oat Tea Latte
Pumpkin Spice Brulee Oat Tea Latte
$6.45Out of stock

A fragrant fall twist on our signature Ceylon black tea combined with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)
Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)
$4.95

Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)
Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)
$4.95

Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)
Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)
$4.95

Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)
Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)
$4.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)

Coffee

Americano
Americano
$4.50

Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water

Latte
Latte
$4.95

Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk

Brown Sugar Espresso Oat Latte w/Boba
Brown Sugar Espresso Oat Latte w/Boba
$6.95

House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Latte w/Boba
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Latte w/Boba
$6.95Out of stock

Fresh Blue Bird Espresso infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and topped with our classic Brown Sugar boba for a warm and inviting combination of flavors.

Hot Drinks Menu

Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Hot Pudding Boba Milk
$6.75
Hot Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
$6.95
Hot Red Bean Boba Milk
$6.50
Hot Taro Boba Milk
$6.50
Hot Grass Jelly Boba Milk
$6.50

Hot Milk Tea

Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea
$5.95
Hot Panda Milk Tea
$5.95
Hot Ceylon Milk Tea
$5.25
Hot Jasmine Milk Tea
$5.25
Hot Oolong Milk Tea
$5.25
Hot Four Seasons Latte
$5.50
Hot Matcha Milk Tea
$5.95
Hot Hokkaido Milk Tea
$5.50
Hot Taro Milk Tea
$5.50
Hot Coffee Oolong Milk Tea
$5.95

Hot Original Tea

Hot Ceylon Tea
$4.50
Hot Jasmine Tea
$4.50
Hot Four Seasons Tea
$4.50
Hot Roasted Oolong Tea
$4.50

Hot Coffee

Hot Americano
$4.50
Hot Latte
$4.95