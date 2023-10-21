Sunright Tea Studio Las Vegas (Chinatown)
4545 Spring Mountain Rd.
Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Iced Drinks Menu
New Items
Customer Favorites
Milk Tea
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk
Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea
Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Wintermelon tea combined with fresh milk (Caffeine free)
Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.
A comforting and rich twist on our signature Ceylon black tea infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk blend.
Fruit Tea
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle
Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free
The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with a house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste (Caffeine free)
Freshly blended strawberries combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor (Caffeine free)
Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice (Caffeine free)
A collaboration exclusive drink with Fae Farm featuring our whimsical signature blueberry juice combined with Yakult yogurt.
Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba (Caffeine free)
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)
Cheese Foam
Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam
Frosties
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean
Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .
Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.
Fresh watermelon lightly ice-blended with our signature jasmine green tea
Fresh watermelon ice blended with our signature jasmine green tea
Original Tea
Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor
Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor
Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor (Caffeine free)
Brulee Latte with Oat Milk
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
A fragrant fall twist on our signature Ceylon black tea combined with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee.
Kid's Menu
Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)
Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)
Coffee
Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water
Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk
House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .
Fresh Blue Bird Espresso infused with Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk and topped with our classic Brown Sugar boba for a warm and inviting combination of flavors.
Hot Drinks Menu
Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Hot Milk Tea
Hot Original Tea
Hot Coffee
4545 Spring Mountain Rd., Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89102