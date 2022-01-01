Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunright Tea Studio - Milpitas

review star

No reviews yet

1693 N Milpitas Blvd

Milpitas, CA 95035

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunright Boba Milk Tea
Sunright Fruit Tea
Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk

New Item

Sweet and sour crispy plum ice blended and topped with jasmine tea jelly
Grape Jasmine Tea

Grape Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree

Grape Jasmine with Cheese

Grape Jasmine with Cheese

$6.55

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree topped with our signature sea-salt cheese foam

Crisp Plum Frostie

Crisp Plum Frostie

$6.20

Sweet and sour crispy plum ice blended and topped with jasmine tea jelly

Crisp Plum Four Seasons

Crisp Plum Four Seasons

$5.45

Sweet and sour crispy plum mixed with with our light and refreshing four seasons tea

Organic High Mountain Oolong Tea

Organic High Mountain Oolong Tea

$29.00Out of stock

This luxurious organic tea is grown in the high mountains of Taiwan 1,000 meters above sea level. Instructions: Store in a dry and cool place. Keep out of direct sunlight. Loose Leaves Brewing Suggestions: Hot Brew Place the water in a tea kettle and heat it to 180°F to 200°F or bring the water to a boil and then let it rest for about 2 minutes. For an 8 oz. cup, use between 3-5 grams of tea or approximately a teaspoon of tea leaves. Pour the hot water over the leaves and steep for approximately 90 seconds. Adjust the amount of tea according to your personal flavor preference. Enjoy! Tea Bag Brewing Suggestions: Hot Brew 1. Boil water and cool to 180°-200°F. 2. Place tea bag in cup and add 8 oz. hot water. 3. Steep for 1-3 minutes. Cold Brew 1. Place tea bag in to bottle and add 16 oz. Room temperature filter water. 2. Let the tea infuse the water for 8 to 12 hours in the refrigerator.

Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Pack)

Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Pack)

$19.95

Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.

Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea

Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea

$6.95Out of stock

The highest quality organic High Mountain Oolong Tea leaves hand harvested from 1000 meters high mountains in Taiwan cold-brewed with Fiji Water to produce a vibrant green coloration and a taste that is fruity in flavor with a smooth honey finish.

Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.65

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba

Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk

Oreo Brûlée Boba Milk

$5.95

Creamy creme brûlée and crushed Oreos combined with sweetened fresh milk and served with boba

Red Bean Boba Milk

Red Bean Boba Milk

$5.85

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)

Taro Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$5.85

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)

Pudding Boba Milk

Pudding Boba Milk

$5.85

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

Creme Brûlée Boba Milk

$5.95

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with creme brûlée foam & boba

Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.10

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba.

Panda Milk Tea

Panda Milk Tea

$5.35

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba

Ceylon Milk Tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.90

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.90

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.90

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk

Four Seasons Latte

Four Seasons Latte

$4.90

Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.40

Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.10

Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.65

Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.75

Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Mango Green Milk Tea

Mango Green Milk Tea

$5.15

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

$5.35

Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding

White Peach Milk Tea

White Peach Milk Tea

$5.15

Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk

Honey Blossom Milk Tea

Honey Blossom Milk Tea

$5.30Out of stock

Honey blossom black tea combined with our signature housemilk

Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.15

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon orange slices

Lemon Jasmine Tea

Lemon Jasmine Tea

$5.10

Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.30

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$5.10

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.10

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Peach Jasmin

Peach Jasmin

$5.45Out of stock

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh white peach puree

Grape Jasmine Tea

Grape Jasmine Tea

$5.55

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree

Crisp Plum Four Seasons

Crisp Plum Four Seasons

$5.45

Sweet and sour crispy plum mixed with with our light and refreshing four seasons tea

Wintermelon Lemon

Wintermelon Lemon

$5.55

Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice

Yakult Green Tea

Yakult Green Tea

$5.25

Jasmine green tea mixed with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle

Yakult Lemon

Yakult Lemon

$5.25

Yakult yogurt and a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with fresh lemon slices *Caffeine Free

Yakult Orange

Yakult Orange

$5.25

Yakult yogurt added to freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with fresh orange slices * Caffeine Free

Yakult Grapefruit

Yakult Grapefruit

$5.25

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Cheese Foam

Ceylon Cheese

Ceylon Cheese

$4.95

Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Jasmine Cheese

Jasmine Cheese

$4.95

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Four Season Cheese

Four Season Cheese

$4.95

Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Oolong Cheese

Oolong Cheese

$4.95

Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

White Peach Oolong Cheese

White Peach Oolong Cheese

$4.95

Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Honey Blossom Cheese

Honey Blossom Cheese

$5.25Out of stock

topped with a layer of freshly made sea salt cheesefoam.

Frosties

Fresh Taro Frostie

Fresh Taro Frostie

$6.25

Ice blended fresh taro smoothie served with real taro

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

$6.25

Ice blended matcha smoothie coated with matcha brûlée and topped with sweet red bean

Mochi Matcha Frostie

Mochi Matcha Frostie

$6.50

Ice blended Matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean

Mango Frostie

Mango Frostie

$5.95

Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk and served with Jasmine tea jelly

Strawberry Frostie

Strawberry Frostie

$5.95

Ice blended fresh strawberries smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam

Grapefruit Frostie

Grapefruit Frostie

$5.95

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free.

Grape Frostie

Grape Frostie

$6.77

Fresh grape frostie made with real grapes ice blended and mixed with creamy cheese foam for a delicious, spooky drink!

Crisp Plum Frostie

Crisp Plum Frostie

$6.20

Sweet and sour crispy plum ice blended and topped with jasmine tea jelly

Original Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.05

Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.05

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor

Four Seasons

Four Seasons

$4.05

Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor

Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.05

Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor

Honey Blossom Black Tea

Honey Blossom Black Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Freshly brewed honey blossom tea is a medium bodied black tea with a hint of floral honey

Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.90

Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor

Coffee

Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$4.65

Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk

Coffee Americano

Coffee Americano

$3.95

Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

$6.45

House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba.

Brulee Latte with Oat Milk

Brûlée Oat Latte - Ceylon

Brûlée Oat Latte - Ceylon

$5.85

Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Jasmine

Brûlée Oat Latte - Jasmine

$5.85

Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Oolong

Brûlée Oat Latte - Oolong

$5.85

Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte- Four Seasons

Brûlée Oat Latte- Four Seasons

$5.85

Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brûlée Oat Latte - Matcha

Brûlée Oat Latte - Matcha

$5.85

Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Kid's Menu

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

$4.95

Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

$4.95

Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

$4.95

Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba

Kid's Yakult Orange (16oz)

Kid's Yakult Orange (16oz)

$4.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices * Caffeine Free

Half Gallon (64oz) Bottle

Ceylon Milk Tea(64oz)

Ceylon Milk Tea(64oz)

$17.15Out of stock
Jasmine Milk Tea(64oz)

Jasmine Milk Tea(64oz)

$17.15Out of stock
Oolong Milk Tea(64oz)

Oolong Milk Tea(64oz)

$17.15Out of stock
Sunright Fruit Tea(64oz)

Sunright Fruit Tea(64oz)

$18.15Out of stock
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea(64oz)

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea(64oz)

$18.15Out of stock
Ceylon Black Tea(64oz)

Ceylon Black Tea(64oz)

$15.15Out of stock
Jasmine Green Tea(64oz)

Jasmine Green Tea(64oz)

$15.15Out of stock
Roasted Oolong Tea(64oz)

Roasted Oolong Tea(64oz)

$15.15Out of stock
Four Seasons Tea(64oz)

Four Seasons Tea(64oz)

$15.15Out of stock

Water Bottle

Sunright Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Sunright Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mix

Hot - Pudding Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot - Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$5.85

Hot - Red Bean Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot - Taro Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot - Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot Milk Tea

Hot - Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Panda Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot - Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot - Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot - Four Seasons Latte

$4.75

Hot - Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot - Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot Original Tea

Hot - Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Hot - Ceylon Tea

$3.95

Hot - Roasted Oolong Tea

$3.95

Hot - Four Seasons Tea

$3.95

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee Americano

$3.95

Hot Coffee Latte

$4.65
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Shake 17 Times!

Website

Location

1693 N Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035

Directions

