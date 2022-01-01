Sunright Tea Studio - Milpitas

Organic High Mountain Oolong Tea

This luxurious organic tea is grown in the high mountains of Taiwan 1,000 meters above sea level. Instructions: Store in a dry and cool place. Keep out of direct sunlight. Loose Leaves Brewing Suggestions: Hot Brew Place the water in a tea kettle and heat it to 180°F to 200°F or bring the water to a boil and then let it rest for about 2 minutes. For an 8 oz. cup, use between 3-5 grams of tea or approximately a teaspoon of tea leaves. Pour the hot water over the leaves and steep for approximately 90 seconds. Adjust the amount of tea according to your personal flavor preference. Enjoy! Tea Bag Brewing Suggestions: Hot Brew 1. Boil water and cool to 180°-200°F. 2. Place tea bag in cup and add 8 oz. hot water. 3. Steep for 1-3 minutes. Cold Brew 1. Place tea bag in to bottle and add 16 oz. Room temperature filter water. 2. Let the tea infuse the water for 8 to 12 hours in the refrigerator.