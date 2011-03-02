Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Sunright Tea Studio Sawtelle

129 Reviews

$

2206 Sawtelle Blvd

LOS ANGELES, CA 90064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunright Boba Milk Tea
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
Sunright Fruit Tea

New Items

Hokkaido Boba Ice Cream

Hokkaido Boba Ice Cream

$11.00

Creamy butterscotch ice cream base mixed with a soft and chewy mochi-like boba throughout. Sold in packs of 4.

Crisp Plum Four Seasons

Crisp Plum Four Seasons

$5.25

Sweet and sour crispy plum mixed with our light and refreshing four seasons tea

Crisp Plum Frostie

Crisp Plum Frostie

$5.95

Sweet and sour crispy plum ice blended and topped with jasmine tea jelly

Grape Jasmine

Grape Jasmine

$5.25Out of stock

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree

Grape Jasmine Cheese

Grape Jasmine Cheese

$5.95Out of stock

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with fresh red grape puree topped with our signature sea-salt cheese foam

Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.75

Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor

Wintermelon Lemon Juice

Wintermelon Lemon Juice

$5.25

Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice

Wintermelon Latte

Wintermelon Latte

$5.25

Wintermelon tea combined with fresh milk

Honey Blossom Black Tea

Honey Blossom Black Tea

$3.95

Freshly brewed honey blossom tea is a medium bodied black tea with a hint of floral honey

Honey Blossom Milk Tea

Honey Blossom Milk Tea

$4.75

Honey blossom black tea combined with our signature housemilk

Honey Blossom Cheese

Honey Blossom Cheese

$4.95

Honey blossom black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea salt cheese foam

Merchandise

Organic High Mountain Oolong Tea

Organic High Mountain Oolong Tea

$29.00

- 150g Loose Tea Leaves This luxurious organic tea is grown in the high mountains of Taiwan 1,000 meters above sea level. Instructions: Store in a dry and cool place. Keep out of direct sunlight. Loose Leaves Brewing Suggestions: Hot Brew Place the water in a tea kettle and heat it to 180°F to 200°F or bring the water to a boil and then let it rest for about 2 minutes. For an 8 oz. cup, use between 3-5 grams of tea or approximately a teaspoon of tea leaves. Pour the hot water over the leaves and steep for approximately 90 seconds. Adjust the amount of tea according to your personal flavor preference. Enjoy!

Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)

Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)

$19.95

Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.

Sunright Mug (Thirsty)

Sunright Mug (Thirsty)

$13.95

Want some sunshine in a cup? Our yellow mugs might do the trick. And our favorite question of the day: Thirsty? If you are, time for a break (a boba break of course)!

Sunright Mug (Lion)

Sunright Mug (Lion)

$13.95

Want some sunshine in a cup? Our yellow mugs might do the trick. Featuring our beloved friend Sunny the Lion who's here to remind you to take it easy and keep smiling.

Customer Favorites

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.50

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba

Sunright Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.75

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$6.75

Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.25

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.95

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.50

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba

Panda Milk Tea

Panda Milk Tea

$5.75

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba

Ceylon Milk Tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.95

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk

Four Seasons Latte

Four Seasons Latte

$5.25

Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25Out of stock

Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.95

Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

$5.75

Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.25

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk

Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.75

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices

Lemon Jasmine Tea

Lemon Jasmine Tea

$5.50

Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Green Tea Yakult

Green Tea Yakult

$5.75

Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle

Lemon Yakult

Lemon Yakult

$5.95

Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)

Orange Yakult

Orange Yakult

$5.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)

Grapefruit Yakult

Grapefruit Yakult

$5.95

Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free

Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.95

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba

Creme Brulee Boba Milk

Creme Brulee Boba Milk

$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)

Pudding Boba Milk

Pudding Boba Milk

$5.99

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$6.75

Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)

Red Bean Boba Milk

Red Bean Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)

Taro Boba Milk

Taro Boba Milk

$6.25

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$5.99

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)

Cheese Foam

Ceylon Cheese

Ceylon Cheese

$5.25

Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Jasmine Cheese

Jasmine Cheese

$5.25

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Oolong Cheese

Oolong Cheese

$5.25

Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Four Seasons Cheese

Four Seasons Cheese

$5.25

Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

White Peach Oolong Cheese

White Peach Oolong Cheese

$5.25

Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Frosties

Strawberry Frostie

Strawberry Frostie

$6.50

Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

$6.50

Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean

Fresh Taro Frostie

Fresh Taro Frostie

$6.50

A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)

Mango Frostie

Mango Frostie

$6.50

Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly

Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean

Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean

$6.75

Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean

Grapefruit Frostie

Grapefruit Frostie

$6.50

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .

Grape Frostie

Grape Frostie

$6.50

Fresh grapes and grape puree are perfectly ice-blended then combined with our luscious cheese foam for a creamy and refreshing drink.

Original Tea

Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea

Cold Brew High Mountain Oolong Tea

$6.75Out of stock

The highest quality organic High Mountain Oolong Tea leaves hand harvested from 1000 meters high mountains in Taiwan cold-brewed with Fiji Water to produce a vibrant green coloration and a taste that is fruity in flavor with a smooth honey finish.

Ceylon Black Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.25

Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor

Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.25

Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor

Four Seasons Tea

Four Seasons Tea

$4.25

Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor

Brulee Latte with Oat Milk

Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon

Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon

$5.95

Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine

Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine

$5.95

Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong

Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong

$5.95

Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons

Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons

$5.95

Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha

Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha

$5.95

Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Kid's Menu

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

$4.95

Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

$4.95

Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

$4.95

Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)

Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)

$4.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$4.25Out of stock

Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water

Latte

Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

$6.25

House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .

Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Hot Pudding Boba Milk

$5.45

Hot Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$5.65

Hot Red Bean Boba Milk

$5.45

Hot Taro Boba Milk

$5.45

Hot Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$5.45

Hot Milk Tea

Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot Panda Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Hot Four Seasons Latte

$4.50

Hot Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot Taro Milk Tea

$4.75

Hot Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95

Hot Original Tea

Hot Passionfruit Pineapple

Hot Passionfruit Pineapple

$4.95Out of stock

Passionfruit and Pineapple Jam from Taiwan freshly steamed with our fragrant Four Seasons Tea and sweetened with pure honey

Hot Ceylon Tea

$3.75

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.75

Hot Four Seasons Tea

$3.75

Hot Roasted Oolong Tea

$3.75

Hot Coffee

Hot Americano

$3.95Out of stock

Hot Latte

$4.65Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Shake 17 Times!

Website

Location

2206 Sawtelle Blvd, LOS ANGELES, CA 90064

Directions

Gallery
Sunright Tea Studio image
Sunright Tea Studio image
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

Map
