Bagels
Sandwiches

Sunrise Bagel and Deli Foothill Ranch CA

review star

No reviews yet

27412 Portola Pkwy suite F

Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Bagel
Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$6.50

1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat

Breakfast Baguette

Breakfast Baguette

$6.50

1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$6.50

1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat

Breakfast NoCarb

Breakfast NoCarb

$6.50

3 egg scrambled with mixed cheese, and 1 choice of meat

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$7.00

2 Eggs, hashbrown, mixed cheese and 1 choice of meat wrapped in tortialla

B.E.E Breakfast Wrap

$7.50

2 Eggs, hashbrown, mixed cheese, bacon and avocado wrapped in wheat tortilla

Bagel Open Faced

Bacon Tomato Melt

Bacon Tomato Melt

$7.75

tomatoes, bacon and melted mixed cheese

Cheddar Melt

Cheddar Melt

$5.75

Tomatoes and melted cheddar cheese

Rancho

Rancho

$7.50

cream cheese, tomatoes, onion, bacon and lemon pepper

Viejo

Viejo

$7.00

cream cheese, tomatoes, avocado and lemon pepper

Salmon

Salmon

$9.00

cream cheese, onion, cappers and smoked salmon

Breakfast Plate

Two Eggs

$4.75
Spicy Scrambled

Spicy Scrambled

$6.75

2 eggs scrambled with tomato, bacon, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

Country Scrambled

Country Scrambled

$6.75

2 eggs scrambled with hash brown, red onion, bell pepper, and ham topped with mixed cheese

Jack Scrambled

Jack Scrambled

$6.75

2 eggs scrambled with red onion, tomato, mushroom, and bacon topped with Pepper Jack cheese

Veggies Omelette

$6.50

3 eggs, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, spinach, tomatoes, topped with mixed cheese

Denver Omelette

$6.75

3 eggs, ham, onion, bell pepper, topped with mixed cheese

Greek Omelette

$6.50

3 eggs, black olive, onion, tomatoes​, feta cheese

Byo Omelette

$7.50

3 eggs, 1 choice of meat, cheese, and 3 choices of vegetables

Bagels & Spread

Bagel Toast w/Plain Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel Toast w/Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.95

Bagel Toast w/Butter

$2.95

Bagel Toast W Strawberry Jams

$2.95

Bagel Toast w/Peanut Butter

$3.25

Bagel Toasted Only No Cream Cheese

$2.25

Bagel with Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.50

Croissant

$2.50

Bagel (1) As is

$1.75

Bagel (6) As is

$7.00

Bagel (12) As is

$12.00

6 Pack with CC

$11.00

Bagel Tray

$17.00

Cream Cheese Tub

$4.50

Flavor Cream Cheese Cup 1 Oz

$1.00

Flavor Cream Cheese Tub

$5.00

Plain Cream Cheese Cup 1 Oz

$0.75

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.00
Side Hash Brown

Side Hash Brown

$2.50

Side Baguette

$1.50

Whole Baguette

$4.50

Side Sausage

$1.50

Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$10.25

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.00

Spinach Cobb Salad

$9.75

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$9.50

Gourmet Sandwiches

6" Turkey Supreme

6" Turkey Supreme

$7.00

Mayo, Mustard Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

6" Turkey Apple Jack

6" Turkey Apple Jack

$6.75

Honey Dijon Mustard Turkey, fresh sliced apples, pepper jack cheese, alfafa sprouts, lettuce, tomato

6" Roast Beef Avo

6" Roast Beef Avo

$7.50

Mayo, Mustard, Roast Beef, avocado, alfafa sprouts, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

6" Italian Trio

6" Italian Trio

$7.00

Mayo, Mustard, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese

6" BLT

6" BLT

$6.75

Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and bacon

6" Veggies

$6.25

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato,cucumber, red onion, alfafa sprouts, pickles, avocado, and provolone cheese

6" The American Sandwich

6" The American Sandwich

$6.75

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and a choice of ham or turkey

8" Turkey Supreme Sandwich

8" Turkey Supreme Sandwich

$8.75

Mayo, Mustard,, Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

8" Roast Beef Avocado Sandwich

8" Roast Beef Avocado Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, Mustard, Roast Beef, avocado, alfafa sprouts, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

8" Italian Trio

8" Italian Trio

$8.75

Italian Dressing, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese

8" Turkey Apple Jack Sandwich

8" Turkey Apple Jack Sandwich

$8.50

Honey Dijon Mustard, Turkey, fresh sliced apples, pepper jack cheese, alfafa sprouts, lettuce, tomato

8" BLT

$8.50

Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and bacon

8" Veggie Sandwich

$8.00

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato,cucumber, red onion, alfafa sprouts, pickles, avocado, and provolone cheese

8" The American Sandwich

8" The American Sandwich

$8.50

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomate, provolone cheese and a choice of ham or turkey

Turkey Supreme Bagel

$7.75

Mayo, Mustard, Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

Italian Trio Bagel

$7.75

Italian Dressing, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese

Roast Beef Avocado Bagel

$8.00

Mayo, Mustard, Roast Beef, avocado, alfafa sprouts, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Turkey Apple Jack Bagel

$7.75

Honey Dijon Mustard, Turkey, fresh sliced apples, pepper jack cheese, alfafa sprouts, lettuce, tomato

BLT Bagel

$7.50

Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and bacon

Veggie Bagel

$7.00

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato,cucumber, red onion, alfafa sprouts, pickles, avocado, and provolone cheese

The American Bagel

$7.50

Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and a choice of ham or turkey

Turkey Supreme Croissant

$9.00

Mayo, Mustard, Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

Roast Beef Croissant

$9.50

Italian Trio Croissant

$9.00

Turkey Apple Jack Croissant

$8.75

BLT Croissant

$8.50

The American Croissant

$8.50

Gourmet Wraps

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Oven baked chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, hot sauce, our home made peanut sauce wrapped in tortilla.

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.75

Oven baked chicken breast, lettuce, onion, black olive and feta cheese wrapped in tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Oven baked chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and parmesan cheese wrapped in tortilla. On the side: Caesar dressing.

Vegetarian Wrap

$8.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, pickle, red onion, sliced avocado, mixed cheese wrapped in tortilla On the side: buttermilk ranch dressing

Bbq Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, corn, black bean, red onion, mixed cheese, BBQ chicken wrapped in tortilla. On the side: Buttermilk ranch dressing

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$8.75

Fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber. rice noodle, and oven baked chicken breast wrapped in rice paper. Includes: hot sauce, our home made peanut sauce and sesame sauce.

Turkey Supreme Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and cheese wrapped in tortilla. On the side: Buttermilk dressing

Italian Trio Wrap

$9.00

On the side: Italian Dressing, Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, black olive, pepperoni, and provolone cheese wrapped in tortilla.

Panini Grill Sandwiches

6" Chicken Bacon Club

6" Chicken Bacon Club

$7.50

Chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

6" Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches

6" Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches

$6.50

Chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese and garlic mayo

6" Chicken Dijon Sandwiches

6" Chicken Dijon Sandwiches

$6.50

Chicken breast, artichoke heart, swiss cheese, garlic mayo, and Dijon mustard

6" Chicken Garlic Sandwiches

6" Chicken Garlic Sandwiches

$6.50

Chicken breast, swiss cheese and garlic mayo

6" Pastrami Panini

6" Pastrami Panini

$7.50

Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard

6" Roast Beef Panini

6" Roast Beef Panini

$7.50

Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

8" Chicken Bacon Club

8" Chicken Bacon Club

$9.00

Chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

8" Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches

$8.00
8" Chicken Dijon Sandwiches

8" Chicken Dijon Sandwiches

$7.50

Chicken breast, artichoke heart, swiss cheese, garlic mayo, and Dijon mustard

8" Chicken Garlic Sandwiches

8" Chicken Garlic Sandwiches

$7.50

Chicken breast, swiss cheese and garlic mayo

8" Pastrami Panini

8" Pastrami Panini

$9.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard

8" Roast Beef Panini

8" Roast Beef Panini

$9.00

Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard

Coffee and Tea

Sm. Coffee

$2.50

Lg. Coffee

$3.00

Joe to Go

$14.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Iced Tea

$2.75
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Bottle Drink

Monster/Red Bull

$3.00

Neskquick

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Snapple/Diet Snapple

$2.25

Soda Can

$1.50

Tejava

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Horizon Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:15 am - 12:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:20 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:20 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:20 am - 12:30 pm
Friday7:20 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday7:15 am - 12:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

27412 Portola Pkwy suite F, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Sunrise Bagel and Deli image
Sunrise Bagel and Deli image

