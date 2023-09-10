Sunrise Bagel Waterville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open 7 days a week for walk-ins, phone orders or order online! Call us ahead to place an order for bagels or sweets, small or large. We will gladly work with you to make a memorable morning at the office or even your next big party! Need a large quantity of coffee? We can brew our Carrabassett Coffee to serve up to 100 people and keep it hot for hours! All the fixings included.
Location
31 Water Street, Waterville, ME 04901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
No Reviews
376 Main Street Waterville, ME 04901
View restaurant
Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only
No Reviews
133 1st Park Drive Oakland, ME 04963
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 295 Kennedy Memorial Drive
No Reviews
295 Kennedy Memorial Drive Waterville, ME 04901
View restaurant