Sunrise Bagel Café Winthrop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
A locally owned café where we take pride in serving freshly baked sourdough bagels, small-batch locally roasted coffee, handcrafted espresso beverages, and refreshing real fruit smoothies. Our cozy establishment is a perfect destination for breakfast and lunch; offering a delightful menu of hand-crafted culinary delights prepared with love and care.
Location
16 Commerce Plaza, Winthrop, ME 04364
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Absolem Cider Company - 799 Winthrop Center Rd.
No Reviews
799 Winthrop Center Rd. Winthrop, ME 04364
View restaurant
No10 Eatery @ WillowsAwake - Leeds Maine
No Reviews
10 Leeds Junction Road Leeds, ME 04263
View restaurant