Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop 571 Dartmouth Street

DONUTS/MUFFINS

donut

$1.55

1/2 doz. Donuts

$6.99

doz. Donuts

$11.49

muffin

$1.95

1/2 doz. Muffins

$10.49

doz. Muffins

$18.99

malassada

$2.25

1\2 Doz Malassads

$11.49

doz.malassadas

$20.99

cruller

$2.39

dream puff / Bolas. de Berlem

$2.25

coffee roll/fritter

$2.39

bow tie

$2.39

1 Party Danish/Coffee Rolls

$1.25

Specialty Donuts

$2.75

Scone

$2.75

PRE-PKG FOODS

8oz. Cacoila

$5.49

1# cacoila

$10.99

8oz. Chicken salad

$5.49

1# chicken salad

$10.99

8oz. Tuna salad

$5.49

1# tuna salad

$10.99

Portuguese Biicuits

$3.99

Butter/lemon Biscuits

$3.99

Cinnamon/twisted Biscuits

$3.99

butter crisps

$3.99

marmelade cookies

$3.99

merinque kissis

$3.99

8oz RICE PUDDING

$2.99

1# RICE PUDDING

$4.49

2# RICE PUDDING

$8.98

5# RICE PUDDING

$22.45

Wine Biscuits

$3.99

6 Hot Cross Buns

$5.49

Cinnamon Pull A Parts (Round)

$4.50

Cinnamon Pull A Parts (Square)

$5.99

Raspberry Nibble Links

$5.00

Kings Cake (Bolo De Rei)

$18.00

Carrot Cake Slices ( Pre Packaged)

$4.99

Half Cheese Cake

$5.99

Single Heart

$2.50

Double Hearts

$4.00

Tiramasu\Choc Mousse Cups

$3.99

Fruit Roll

$6.99

PLATTERS

european platter

$34.99

gold/chocolate Platter

$34.99

outrageous Pty cupcake platter

$29.99

cookie platter

$21.99

meat platter

$39.99

tuna/seafood platter

$34.99

2 FOOT SUB

$29.99

SWEETBREAD

round/long sweetbread

$4.99

raisin sweetbread

$5.99

large sweetbread

$7.99

ring sweetbread

$7.99

pkg. 6 sweetbread rolls

$5.99

single sweetbread roll

$1.49

Individual 1 Egg Sweetbread

$2.99

Large 1 Egg Sweetbread

$5.69

2 Egg Sweetbread

$6.69

3 Egg Sweetbread

$7.79

4 Egg Sweetbread

$8.99

5 Egg Sweetbread

$7.49

1 Egg Basket

$3.99

2 Egg Basket

$4.99

3 Egg Basket

$5.99

4 Egg Basket

$6.99

6 Egg Sweetbread Ring

$10.99

BREADS

sliced portuguese bread

$2.25

whole portuguese bread

$1.75

sliced vienna

$2.25

whole vienna

$1.75

corn bread/pao d milho

$3.49

french stix

$3.99

Olive Oil Ciabatta Bread

$4.99

POPS/ROLLS

POP

$0.50

1/2doz pops

$2.49

doz pops

$4.80

1/2 doz restaurant rolls

$1.80

doz. Restaurant rolls

$3.50

1/2 doz. Lerivage rolls

$1.80

doz. Lerivagerolls

$3.50

party rolls

$3.50

kiaser rolls

$2.49

6 snowflake rolls

$1.99

12 snowflake rolls

$3.89

Party Long Pops

$3.50

PIES

9" BOSTON KREME

$16.99

9" CHOCOLATE CREAM

$16.99

9" BANANA CREAM

$16.99

9" LEMON MERINQUE

$16.99

10" CUSTARD

$11.99

10"COCONUT CUSTARD

$11.99

10" PUMPKIN

$11.99

10" APPLE

$11.99

10" PECAN

$15.99

10" BLUEBERRY

$15.99

LARGE BEEF MEAT

$13.99

Mile High Apple Pie

$15.99

8" Pies

$5.99

PARTY PASTRY

1dz cupcakes

$5.00

1dz lemon cupcakes

$12.00

1dz cinnamon stix

$12.00

1dz apple turnovers

$12.00

1dz cream puffs

$12.00

1dz brownies

$12.00

1dz eclairs

$12.00

1dz danish

$12.00

1dz coffee rolls

$12.00

1dz muffins

$12.00

1dz fancy cake squares

$18.00

SHOWCASE 1(CUPCAKE)

STRAWBERRY CREAM DONUT

$2.45

CREAM DONUT

$2.45

STRAWBERRY / CHOCOLATE PARFAIT

$3.25

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY

$2.50

CHOCOLATE / GOLD CUPCAKE

$1.50

6 CHOCOLATE / GOLD CUPCAKES

$8.50

12 CHOCOLATE / GOLD CUPCAKES

$16.99

BUTERCREAM FILLED CUPCAKE

$1.75

COLOR FROSTED CUPCAKE

$1.75

HOLIDAY RING CUPCAKE

$1.85

LEMON CUPCAKE

$2.25

OUTRAGEOUS CUPCAKE

$2.75

BROWNIE

$1.75

MELTAWAY BAR

$2.50

CAKE SQUARE

$2.25

LARGE ÉCLAIR

$2.45

SMALL ÉCLAIR Or Cream Puffs

$1.55

SMALL BOSTON KREME PIE

$2.99

WHOOPIE PIE

$2.45

Peant Butter Bars (Lunch Lady)

$2.75

SHOWCASE 2 (DRY)

FRUIT CROISSANT

$2.49

BUTTER CROISSANT

$2.49

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.49

DANISH

$1.75

SWEET DOUGH CRESCENT

$2.39

COOKIE

$0.75

6 COOKIES

$3.90

12 COOKIES

$6.99

CAVACAS

$1.50

PICOS

$2.25

PALMEIRA

$2.25

MERINQUE KISS

$1.75

TANTEGEUL

$2.55

NATA

$1.50

6 NATA

$9.00

12 NATA

$18.00

SPECIALTY NATA

$1.99

MIMOES

$1.50

CHEESE CUP

$1.99

RICE TEA CUP

$1.50

MAID 0F HONORS

$1.99

QUIJADES

$1.50

PIECRUST / PUFF PASTRY

$1.75

(4) RASPBERRY COOKIES

$4.99

Holiday Cookies

$1.50

SMALL COOKIE

$0.75

Bread Pudding

$2.99

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$1.99

Hermit Cookies

$9.99

Lobster Tails

$3.99

SHOWCASE 3 (LINGUICA)

LINGUICA ROLL

$3.75

CHEESE ROLL

$1.99

SMALL MEAT PIE

$2.59

CODFISH BALL

$0.75

SHRIMP POCKET

$1.25

1\2 Dz Linguica Rolls

$22.50

1\2 Dzen Cheese Rolls

$11.94

Dozen Cheese Rolls

$23.80

Dz Linguica Rolls

$45.00

SPINACH & FETA CROISSANT

$3.69

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$3.69

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Chicken Pies

$4.99

Doz Ham And Cheese

$44.28

EUROPEAN SHOWCASE

DESSERT CAKE

$10.99

10" CHEESE CAKE

$35.00

6" CHEESE CAKE

$14.99

9" FRUIT TART

$19.99

SMALL FRUIT/CHOCOLATE TARTS

$4.25

LARGE FLAN

$14.00

SMALL ROUND FLAN

$7.99

SQUARE TIN FLAN

$4.99

BAKLAVA

$2.25

CAKE / ROLL / SLICES

$2.45

DIPLOMAT CREAM PASTRY

$2.99

NAPOLEON

$2.45

ZEPPOLE

$2.75

LARGE CANNOLI

$2.25

SMALL CANNOLI

$1.75

Strawberry Cheese Cake Slices

$4.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE

EGG, CHEESE, & MEAT

POP

$0.75

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$0.75

BAGEL

$1.00

SWEETBREAD ROLL Or RAISIN SWEETBREAD

$1.25

SOUPS PLUS

8oz SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.29

12oz SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.89

8oz KALE

$3.69

12oz KALE

$4.25

8oz CHOWDER

$3.69

12oz CHOWDER

$4.25

12oz CHILI

$5.49

12oz BEEF STEW

$5.99

POP W/ BUTTER

$0.50

EXTRA CRACKERS

$0.30

COFFEE / LOAF CAKES

CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE

$8.99

CHOCOLATE RING

$8.99

Fruit Ring

$8.99

POUND CAKE

$5.99

SNACK CAKE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE LOAF PAN

$5.99

FRUIT LOAF PAN

$5.99

Sponge Cake

$6.99

Mini Loaf

$3.99

Pistachio Cake

$6.99

Pistachio Slice

$3.25

SIDES / NIBBLERS

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

CURLY FRIES

$1.99

STRAIGHT FRIES

$1.99

CHIPS

$0.65

SANDWICHES/FRIED

CHICKEN PATTY

$6.99

FISH FILLET

$6.99

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$7.99

CRABBY PATTY

$6.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES/GRILLED

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WRAP

$7.49

BEEF FAJITA

$7.49

TUNA MELT

$6.99

CHICKEN FAJITA

$7.49Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$7.49

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

SANDWICES/DELI/COLD

ITALIAN SUB

$7.49

ROASTBEEF SANDWICH

$6.49Out of stock

TURKEY SANDWICH

$6.49

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$7.49

HAM SANDWICH

$6.49

HAM CLUB SANDWICH

$7.49

BLT SANDWICH

$6.49

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$6.49

SEAFOOD SALAD SANDWICH

$6.49

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.49

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$6.29

CACOILA SANDWICH

$6.49

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$5.29

PEANUTBUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH

$3.25

STUFFED QUAHOG

$3.25

Sunrise Cuban

$7.59

Specials

Cake Flan Slice

$3.99

Churro Donut

$1.75

Meringues

$1.25

2 Muffin Tops

$3.50

4 Muffin Tops

$7.00

Rice Pudding Donut

$2.75

Rice Pudding Sweetbread

$2.99

Apple Carmel / Cinnamon Crumb Slice

$3.99

6pk Mini Coconut Macaroons

$4.99

Churro Stick

$2.25

Coffee Cake Square

$2.99

Plain Cheese Cake

$3.50

Gingerbread Cookies

$2.99

Figs

$5.99

Candy Almond

$4.49

Almond Cookies

$1.25

BIRTHDAY CAKES

7" CAKE

$15.99

9" CAKE

$20.00

1\4 Sheet Cake

$25.00

1/2 SHEET CAKE

$55.00

FULL SHEET CAKE

$100.00

7" CARROT

$22.99

1/4 SHEET CARROT

$24.00

1/2 SHEET CARROT

$50.00

MEDIUM BOOK

$75.00

LARGE BOOK

$135.00

MEDIUM DRESS/VEST

$95.00

LARGE DRESS/VEST

$165.00

9" DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$45.00

12X12 DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$75.00

24 CUPCAKE CAKE

$48.00

48 CUPCAKE CAKE

$96.00

TAPPER CANDLES

$1.50

NUMBER CANDLES

$1.50

MAGIC RELITE CANDLES

$1.99

SPARKLER CANDLES

$1.99

PHOTO

$12.00

CAKE KIT

$12.00

Bunny Cakes

$14.99

Real Cream 1\4 Sheet

$5.00

Yule Log

$25.00

Heart Shape Cake

$14.99

Cake Piece

$2.99

Lemon Kreme Cake

$22.99

Chocolate Overload

$22.99

COLD DRINKS

LARGE MILK

$2.25

SODA BOTTLE

$2.49

JUICE BOTTLE

$2.49

WATER BOTTLE

$2.49

20oz CUP OF ICE

$1.50

20oz Water

20oz Cup Of Ice Water

$1.00

COFFEE HOT / ICED

HOT COFFEE/TEA

$1.80+

ICED COFFEE / TEA

$2.35+

TUMBLER HOT COFFEE REFILL

$1.85

TUMBLER ICED COFFEE REFILL

$1.85

RED EYE JOE

$3.19+

JOE TO GO

$18.99

POUND OF COFFEE

$11.99

MOCHA COFFEE

$1.65+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.75+

SMOOTHIES / FROZEN DRINKS

20oz SMOOTHIE

$3.75

ICED CAPPUCCINO (HOUSE)

$3.45+

ICED CARAMEL LATTE (HOUSE)

$3.45+

ICED CHAI LATTE

$3.29+

GALLON OF ICED CAPPUCCINO

$35.00

Flavor Shot

$0.75

ESPRESSO DRINKS

ESPRESSO

$1.49+

CAPPUCCINO

$2.85+

LATTE / GALAO

$3.09+

ESPRESS MACCIATO / GAROTO

$1.99+

AMERICANO

$1.99

ESPRESSO MOCHACCINO

$3.09+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$3.09

Flavor Shot

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

571 Dartmouth Street, Dartmouth, MA 02748

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

