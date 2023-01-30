Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen Chapel Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1305 E Franklin St.

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Order Again

Large Housemade Biscuits

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.99

CHICKEN & CHEESE

$5.74

GOOD GRANDMA

$7.86

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Biscuit

GOOD GRANDMA & EGG

$8.61

Homemade Biscuit wtih Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Lettuce & Tomato.

BAD GRANDPA

$8.48

Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

COUNTRY HAM

$4.63

COUNTRY HAM & EGG

$5.49

PORK CHOP

$4.49

PORKCHOP & EGG

$5.34

BUTTER BISC

$1.29

BACON

$4.63

BACON & EGG

$5.49

B,L,T,

$6.03

EGG BISC

$2.14

PLAIN BISC

$1.29

SAUSAGE

$2.74

SAUSAGE & EGG

$3.59

GRAVY BISC

$2.79

CHEDDAR BISC

$2.79

Pimento Biscuit

$2.99

WESTERN STEAK

$4.99

Large Homemade Biscuit with Chopped Beef Steak that is hand battered and deep fried.

WESTERN STEAK & EGG

$5.84

Large Homemade Biscuit with an Egg & Chopped Beef Steak that is hand battered and deep fried.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Sides

HASH BROWNS

$1.76

GRITS

$1.76

FRENCH FRYS

$1.76

POTATO SALAD

$1.76

COLE SLAW

$1.76

Gravy Side

$1.99

Gravy Spoon

$1.00

Sandwiches

Kale/ Veggie Sandwich

$3.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$3.99Out of stock

TUNA SALAD

$3.99

GRILL CHEESE

$2.99

GRILL PIMENTO CHEESE

$3.19

BARBEQUE

$3.49

HAMBURGER- Single

$3.19

HAMBURGER- Double

$5.59

HOT DOG

$1.49

Platters

Low Carb Platter

$3.49

3 Scrambled Eggs with Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Sausage Patty, 3 strips of Bacon or Country Ham slice. Other proteins available with and additional charge.

Breakfast Platter

$2.99

2 Scrambled Egg with Biscuit or Toast. Choice of Sausage Patty, 3 Slices of Bacon or Country Ham slice. Other proteins available for additional charge. Choice of Side Order: Hash Browns, Grits,

Big Breakfast Platter

$3.59

2 Scrambled Eggs with biscuit or Toast. Gravy. Choice of 2: Sausage Patty, 3 Slices of Bacon or Country Ham Slice. Additional proteins available with additional charge. Choice of Side Order: Hash Browns, Grits,

Beverages

ICED TEA

$2.19

ICED TEA X-Large

$3.19

ICED TEA UNSWEET

$2.19

ICED TEA UNSWEET X-LARGE

$3.19

COKE

$2.19

COKE X-Large

$3.19

DIET COKE

$2.19

DIET COKE X-Large

$3.19

SPRITE

$2.19

SPRITE X-Large

$3.19

LEMONADE

$2.39

LEMONADE X-Large

$3.39

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.39

ARNOLD PALMER X-Large

$3.39

COFFEE

$1.79

COFFEE X-Large

$2.19

Coffee Iced

$3.99

Coffee X-Large

$5.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.79

HOT TEA

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Dr. Pepper X-Large

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$1.99

Mellow Yellow X-Large

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.45

ORANGE JUICE

$2.45

MILK- Plain

$1.29

MILK- Chocolate

$1.29

Water Cup Free

Combos

Combo #1 Chicken & Cheese

$5.74

Combo #2 Double Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.23

Combo #3 Double Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.23

Combo #4 Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.34

Combo Sides

HASH BROWNS

$1.66

GRITS

$1.66

FRENCH FRYS

$1.66

POTATO SALAD

$1.66

COLE SLAW

$1.66

Other Delights

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.25

APPLE FRITTER

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll Party Doz

$14.90Out of stock

Specials

Bad GramPa Combo

$12.33

Good GramMa Combo

$11.71

Dessert/ Muffin of the Day

$4.25

Biscuits Party Size Doz

$9.90Out of stock

Biscuits Ham Party Size Doz

$12.90Out of stock

Biscuits Dinner Size Doz

$12.90Out of stock

Biscuits Sausage Party Size Doz

$12.90Out of stock

Protein Sides

Ham Side

$1.89

Sausage Side

$1.89

Bacon Side 3

$1.89

Chicken Side

$3.99

Steak Side

$3.99

Tenderloin Side

$3.49

Burger Side

$2.00

Egg Side

$2.25

T-Shirts - Hats

T Shirt- Sunrise

$17.50

Hat- Sunrise

$17.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Freshly Baked Large Homemade Biscuits and Sandwiches for Breakfast and Lunch.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

