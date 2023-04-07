Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen Louisburg

No reviews yet

208 S Bickett Blvd

Louisburg, NC 27549

Food

Large Housemade Biscuits

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$4.89

Large Homemade Biscuit with Chicken Breast Filet hand dipped in buttermilk, battered and deep fried to perfection.

CHICKEN & CHEESE BISC

$5.64

Large Homemade Biscuit with Chicken Breast Filet that is hand breaded and Cheddar Cheese.

GOOD GRANDMA BISC

$7.76

Large Homemade Biscuit with Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.

BAD GRANDPA BISC

$8.28

Large Homemade Biscuit with Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Cheese.

COUNTRY HAM BISC

$2.89

2 slices of Country Ham on a Large Homemade Biscuit.

TENDERLOIN BISCUIT

$3.79
BUTTER BISC

$1.49

Large Homemade Biscuit, Freshly made with Butter added.

PLAIN BISC

$1.49

Freshly Made Large Homemade Biscuit.

BACON BISCUIT

$2.89

B,L,T, BISCUIT

$3.87

EGG BISC

$2.24

Cracked Egg Biscuit

$2.48

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$2.89

HOBO

$4.63
Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Homemade Cinnamon Roll that we are famous for. Chewy and Delicious.

GRAVY BISC

$2.99

CHEDDAR BISC

$2.99

FATBACK BISCUIT

$2.89

WESTERN STEAK BISC

$4.89

Large Homemade Biscuit with Chopped Beef Steak that is hand battered and deep fried.

RED HOTS BISCUIT

$2.89

LINK BISCUIT

$2.89

Sides

HASH BROWNS

$1.59

GRITS

$1.59

FRENCH FRYS

$1.69

COLE SLAW

$1.59

Gravy Side

$1.89

Gravy Spoon

$0.99

Add Cheese

$0.75

Sandwiches

CHICKEN SALAD

$3.99

GRILL CHEESE

$2.99

HAMBURGER- Single

$3.99

HAMBURGER- Double

$6.18

HOT DOG

$1.59

HOT DOG SPECIAL

$2.59

HAMBURGER SPECIAL

$4.79

CHICKEN SALAD 1/2#

$6.50

CHICKEN SALAD LB

$11.99

Platters

Low Carb Platter

$3.87

2 Cracked Eggs, cooked to order. Choice of Sausage Patty, Bacon or Country Ham slice. Other proteins available with an additional charge.

Breakfast Platter

$3.57

2 Cracked Egg with Biscuit or Toast. Choice of Sausage Patty, Bacon or Country Ham slice. Other proteins available for additional charge. Choice of Side Order: Hash Browns, Grits,

Big Breakfast Platter

$3.57

2 Eggs cooked to order with biscuit or Toast. Choice of 2: Sausage Patty, Bacon or Country Ham Slice. Additional proteins available with additional charge. Choice of Side Order: Hash Browns, Grits,

3 Egg Omelete

$4.46

Beverages

ICED TEA

$1.99

ICED TEA X-Large

$2.49

ICED TEA UNSWEET

$1.99

ICED TEA UNSWEET X-LARGE

$2.49

COKE

$1.99

COKE X-Large

$2.49

DIET COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE X-Large

$2.49

SPRITE

$1.99

SPRITE X-Large

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Mellow Yellow X-Large

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Dr. Pepper X-Large

$2.49

LEMONADE

$1.99

LEMONADE X-Large

$2.49

ARNOLD PALMER

$1.99

ARNOLD PALMER X-Large

$2.49

COFFEE

$1.69

COFFEE X-Large

$1.99

DECAF

$1.69

DECAF X-Large

$1.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.69

HOT TEA

$1.69

Bottle Water

$1.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.45

MILK- Plain

$1.29

MILK- Chocolate

$1.29

Water Cup Free

Water Cup Large

$0.50

Ice Ice Cup Free

Ice Cup Large

$0.50

Combos

Combo #1 Chicken

$4.99

Combo #2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.39

Combo #3 Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.39

Combo #4 Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.39

Combo Sides

HASH BROWNS

$1.49

GRITS

$1.49

FRENCH FRYS

$1.59

POTATO SALAD

$1.49

COLE SLAW

$1.49

Gravy Side

$1.79

With Cheese

$0.75

Specials

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Peanut Butter Delight

$2.19

Pancake 1

$1.99

Pancake 2

$3.19

Pancake Add

$1.20

Bad GramPa Combo

$11.76

Good GramMa Combo

$11.24

Family Size Biscuits Doz

$12.90

Family Size Ham BiscuitsDoz

$16.99

Family Size Sausage Biscuits Doz

$16.99

Party Size Biscuits Doz

$9.90

Party Size Ham Biscuits Doz

$12.90

Party Size Sausage Biscuits Doz

$12.90

Party Size Cinnamon Rolls Doz

$14.90

Protein Sides

Ham Side

$1.89

Sausage Side

$1.89

Bacon Side

$1.89

Link Sausge Side

$1.89

Chicken Side

$3.99

Tenderloin Side

$3.49

Western Steak Side

$3.99

Red Hots Side

$1.89

Fat Back Side

$1.89

Egg Side

$0.75

Egg Cracked Add

$0.99

Burger Side

$2.19

Merchandise

T-Shirts - Hats

T Shirt- Sunrise

$17.50

Hat- Sunrise

$17.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Large Homemade Biscuits and Sandwiches for Breakfast & Lunch.

Location

208 S Bickett Blvd, Louisburg, NC 27549

Directions

