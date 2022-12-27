Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUNRISE CAFE (OC) 1504 S MAIN ST

1504 S MAIN ST

Kingfisher, OK 73750

Classic Breakfasts

Classic bacon/sausage

$8.25

Choice of bacon, sausage, or links, 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy

Big Country breakfast

$11.75

4 eggs, with an extra large serving of hash browns or home fries, and choice of bacon, sausage, or links. Comes with toast, mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy.

Classic Ham

$9.50

Thick sliced pit ham, served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy

Classic Pork Chop

$9.50

6 oz pork chop lightly breaded or grilled served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.25

6 oz chicken fried steak topped with white gravy served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy

Corned beef hash

$9.00

Crispy corned beef hash served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy

Hot links

$9.00

2 grilled hot links served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy

Omelets

Western

$9.95

Ham, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese

Meat lovers

$10.95

Ham, sausage, beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Meat & Cheese

$9.25

Choice of meat and cheese

Cheese omelet

$7.75

Cheddar cheese omelet

3 Cheese

$8.50

Veggie

$9.75

Supreme

$10.75

Sausage, onion, bell, mushroom, black olive, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Hawaiian

$9.50

Ham, pineapple, and cream cheese

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.75

Spanish

$9.50

Sausage, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese

BBQ Roast Beef

$10.75

Custom omelet

$7.25

Pancakes, waffles, etc

1 Pancake

$2.25

Short Stack

$4.00

2 fluffy pancakes

Stack

$5.75

3 fluffy pancakes

French toast

$6.00

3 pieces of French toast topped with powdered sugar

Breakfast Combo

$7.75

2 pancakes, 1 waffle, or 2 pieces of French toast served with bacon or sausage and 1 egg

Specialities

Gravy train (3 biscuit)

$8.25

Three biscuits topped with hash browns, crumbled sausage, and gravy

Gravy train (2 biscuit)

$7.00

2 biscuits topped with hash browns, crumbled sausage, and gravy

Ben’s Sandwich

$8.75

Egg, cheddar cheese, grilled turkey, avocado, and bacon on wheat toast

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Made from scratch cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting. Try with bacon or pecans on top

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

3 eggs, sausage, onions, and cheese, wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.50

2 eggs, sausage, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and cheese grilled in a flour tortilla

Breakfast sandwich

$6.99

Egg, cheese, with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on Texas toast

Burgers

Old Fashioned

$8.25

Comes with grilled onions, pickles, and mustard

Cheeseburger

$9.25

American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Mushroom Swiss

$9.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Super Sunrise Cheeseburger

$11.25

Bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, an over hard egg, grilled onions, lettuce and tomatoes

Patty melt

$8.75

American cheese and grilled onions on toasted rye bread

BBQ burger

$10.50

Bacon, American cheese, Swiss cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and bbq sauce

Chili cheese burger

$9.50

Chili, cheddar cheese, and diced onions

Sandwiches

Hot ham and cheese

$7.50

Grilled ham and American cheese on Texas toast

Turkey melt

$8.50

Grilled turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled wheat berry bread

B.L.T.

$6.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on Texas toast

Deluxe Club

$9.00

Ham, turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled wheat berry bread

Honey BBQ chicken sandwich

$9.25

Fried chicken with Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, and honey mustard served on Texas toast

Diablo chicken sandwich

$9.25

Spicy fried chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing. Served on a bun

Philly cheesesteak

$10.75

Chicken or steak, grilled onions and bell peppers, Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie roll

Rueben

$8.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye

Roast beef and Swiss

$10.75

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie bun. Comes with au jus for dipping.

Salads

Grilled chicken salad

$8.50

Grilled chicken, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes on a romaine blend

Crispy chicken salad

$8.50

2 crispy chicken strips, cheddar, Monterrey, diced tomatoes on a romaine blend

Chef salad

$9.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes, and a hard boiled egg

Southwest salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes, on a romaine blend

Deluxe salad

$9.50

Ham, bacon, onions, bell pepper, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, jalapeños, black olives, spinach, cheddar, Monterrey jack, croutons, on a romaine blend

Bacon cheeseburger salad

$9.50

Ground beef, grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, on a romaine blend

Entrees

Pork chop

$9.75

A breaded or grilled, bone in pork chop served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie

Smothered Sirloin

$10.25

A 1/2 lb beef patty smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie

Chicken fried steak

$9.50

Chicken fried steak covered in gravy served with mashed potatoes and choice of veggie

Chicken fried chicken

$9.50

A fried chicken breast, served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie

Chicken strips

$8.50

3 crispy chicken strips served with choice of side and Texas toast. Gravy, bbq sauce, or honey mustard is available on request

Granny’s SOS

$8.50

Ground beef, grilled onions, on top of 3 pieces of Texas toast, covered in white gravy. Served with choice of veggie

Santa Fe chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken, covered in bbq sauce, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes, and green onions. Served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie

Hot links

$8.75

2 grilled hot links served with choice of side and Texas toast

Fish Special

Fried fish, baked potato, hush puppies, and coleslaw. $1.50 for loaded potato

Meatloaf Special

$10.95

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee/tea

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Half&Half

$2.99

Milk/juice

Orange juice

$3.00+

Apple juice

$3.00+

Grape juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate milk

$3.00+

Meats

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Ham

$3.75

Turkey bacon

$3.25

Turkey sausage

$3.25

Pork chop

$4.25

Hamburger patty

$4.25

Chicken fried steak

$4.75

Chicken strip (1)

$1.75

Hot links

$4.25

Grilled chicken

$4.25

Potatoes

Hash browns

$2.95

Home fries

$2.95

French fries

$2.95

Tater tots

$2.95

Mashed potatoes

$3.75

Onion rings

$3.75

Okra

$3.95

Chips

$1.75

Sliced tomatoes

$1.75

Breads

Texas toast

$2.00

Wheat toast

$2.00

Mini cakes

$2.00

Biscuit (1)

$1.25

Wheat berry toast

$2.50

Rye toast

$2.50

Gravy/sauces

White gravy

$1.00

Brown gravy

$1.00

Salad dressing

$1.00

Side salad/veggie

Veggie

$1.75

Side salad

$3.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Specializing in your breakfast!

1504 S MAIN ST, Kingfisher, OK 73750

