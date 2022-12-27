- Home
- SUNRISE CAFE (OC) - 1504 S MAIN ST
SUNRISE CAFE (OC) 1504 S MAIN ST
1504 S MAIN ST
Kingfisher, OK 73750
Classic Breakfasts
Classic bacon/sausage
Choice of bacon, sausage, or links, 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy
Big Country breakfast
4 eggs, with an extra large serving of hash browns or home fries, and choice of bacon, sausage, or links. Comes with toast, mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy.
Classic Ham
Thick sliced pit ham, served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy
Classic Pork Chop
6 oz pork chop lightly breaded or grilled served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
6 oz chicken fried steak topped with white gravy served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy
Corned beef hash
Crispy corned beef hash served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy
Hot links
2 grilled hot links served with 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, and toast mini cakes, or a biscuit with gravy
Omelets
Western
Ham, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese
Meat lovers
Ham, sausage, beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Meat & Cheese
Choice of meat and cheese
Cheese omelet
Cheddar cheese omelet
3 Cheese
Veggie
Supreme
Sausage, onion, bell, mushroom, black olive, mozzarella, and pepperoni
Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and cream cheese
Cheeseburger
Philly Cheese Steak
Spanish
Sausage, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese
BBQ Roast Beef
Custom omelet
Pancakes, waffles, etc
Specialities
Gravy train (3 biscuit)
Three biscuits topped with hash browns, crumbled sausage, and gravy
Gravy train (2 biscuit)
2 biscuits topped with hash browns, crumbled sausage, and gravy
Ben’s Sandwich
Egg, cheddar cheese, grilled turkey, avocado, and bacon on wheat toast
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Made from scratch cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting. Try with bacon or pecans on top
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs, sausage, onions, and cheese, wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Quesadilla
2 eggs, sausage, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and cheese grilled in a flour tortilla
Breakfast sandwich
Egg, cheese, with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on Texas toast
Burgers
Old Fashioned
Comes with grilled onions, pickles, and mustard
Cheeseburger
American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Super Sunrise Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, an over hard egg, grilled onions, lettuce and tomatoes
Patty melt
American cheese and grilled onions on toasted rye bread
BBQ burger
Bacon, American cheese, Swiss cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and bbq sauce
Chili cheese burger
Chili, cheddar cheese, and diced onions
Sandwiches
Hot ham and cheese
Grilled ham and American cheese on Texas toast
Turkey melt
Grilled turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled wheat berry bread
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on Texas toast
Deluxe Club
Ham, turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled wheat berry bread
Honey BBQ chicken sandwich
Fried chicken with Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, and honey mustard served on Texas toast
Diablo chicken sandwich
Spicy fried chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing. Served on a bun
Philly cheesesteak
Chicken or steak, grilled onions and bell peppers, Swiss cheese, served on a hoagie roll
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye
Roast beef and Swiss
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie bun. Comes with au jus for dipping.
Salads
Grilled chicken salad
Grilled chicken, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes on a romaine blend
Crispy chicken salad
2 crispy chicken strips, cheddar, Monterrey, diced tomatoes on a romaine blend
Chef salad
Ham, turkey, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes, and a hard boiled egg
Southwest salad
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes, on a romaine blend
Deluxe salad
Ham, bacon, onions, bell pepper, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, jalapeños, black olives, spinach, cheddar, Monterrey jack, croutons, on a romaine blend
Bacon cheeseburger salad
Ground beef, grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, on a romaine blend
Entrees
Pork chop
A breaded or grilled, bone in pork chop served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie
Smothered Sirloin
A 1/2 lb beef patty smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie
Chicken fried steak
Chicken fried steak covered in gravy served with mashed potatoes and choice of veggie
Chicken fried chicken
A fried chicken breast, served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie
Chicken strips
3 crispy chicken strips served with choice of side and Texas toast. Gravy, bbq sauce, or honey mustard is available on request
Granny’s SOS
Ground beef, grilled onions, on top of 3 pieces of Texas toast, covered in white gravy. Served with choice of veggie
Santa Fe chicken
Grilled chicken, covered in bbq sauce, cheddar, Monterrey jack, diced tomatoes, and green onions. Served with mashed potatoes, toast, and choice of veggie
Hot links
2 grilled hot links served with choice of side and Texas toast
Fish Special
Fried fish, baked potato, hush puppies, and coleslaw. $1.50 for loaded potato
Meatloaf Special
CFS Special
Soft Drinks
Meats
Potatoes
Breads
Side salad/veggie
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Specializing in your breakfast!
1504 S MAIN ST, Kingfisher, OK 73750