Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sunrise Breakfast Chatham Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1 Southern Oaks Court Suite 300, Savannah, GA 31405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
B & D Burgers Broughton - 13 East Broughton Street
No Reviews
13 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant