Breakfast & Brunch
American

Sunrise Breakfast Chatham Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1 Southern Oaks Court Suite 300

Savannah, GA 31405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast Classics

One Egg Breakfast

$5.25

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.95

One Egg & Meat Breakfast

$6.25

Two Egg & Meat Breakfast

$6.95

Steak & Eggs

$10.95

Chicken & Eggs

$10.95

Big Breakfast

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.25

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Meat Sandwich

$4.95

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

All-American Classics

Break Dog

$9.25

Break Burger

$9.25

B.E.L.T.

$9.25

Omelets

Sun Om

$10.95

Trip Om

$10.95

V-G Om

$10.95

West Om

$10.95

Irish Om

$11.95

Shri Del Om

$11.95

Tybee Om

$12.95

Spin Om

$10.95

Chick Flo Om

$11.95

Chicken Delight Omelet

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$11.95

Cheese Omelet

$8.95

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Sunrise Signature

Hash Brown Deluxe

$9.25

Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

Shrimp & Grits w/ Egg

$13.95

R.C.F.T.

$7.95

R.C.F.T. & Meat

$9.95

Sweet Stuff

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.95

Buttermilk Pancakes & Meat

$8.95

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack

$5.95

Buttermilk Pancakes - 1 pcs

$3.50

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack & Meat

$7.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.95

Blueberry Pancakes & Meat

$10.95

Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack

$7.95

Blueberry Pancakees - 1 pcs

$4.50

Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack & Meat

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes & Meat

$10.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes - 1 pcs

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack & Meat

$9.95

Waffle

$6.95

Waffle & Meat

$9.95

Belgian Waffle

$6.95

Belgian Waffle & Meat

$9.95

Pecan Waffle

$7.95

Pecan Waffle & Meat

$10.95

Pecan Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Pecan Belgian Waffle & Meat

$10.95

Bacon Waffle

$8.95

Bacon Waffle & Meat

$11.95

Bacon Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Bacon Belgian Waffle & Meat

$11.95

Chicken & Waffle

$11.95

Chicken & Belgian Waffle

$11.95

Salads

Sunrise Spinach Salad

$12.95

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.95

Tybee Salad

$14.95

Fresh Garden Salad

$9.95

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.95

Sandwiches

Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.95

Ham Club

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

B.L.T.

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled Tomato & Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$7.95

Burgers & More

Sunrise Burger

$7.95

Sunrise Cheeseburger

$8.50

Sunrise Deluxe Cheeseburger

$8.95

Surnise Hot Dog

$5.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$7.95

Chopped Sirloin

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.95

Sides

Hash Brown

$3.25

Ch Grits

$3.50

Grits

$2.95

Wheat Toast

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.75

Bagel

$2.75

Rye Toast

$2.75

Raisin Toast

$2.75

White Toast

$2.25

Biscuit

$2.25

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Ham

$3.95

Turkey Sau

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$3.95

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$4.95

Steak

$4.95

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Grilled Vegetables

$5.95

Sliced Tomatos

$2.25

FF

$3.95

1 - Biscuit & Gravy

$4.25

2 - Biscuit & Gravy

$5.50

Bowl of Gravy

$2.75

EGGS

$1.75+

Jalapeno

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Fruit Plate

$6.25

Links

$3.95

Kid's Corner

Junior Breakfast

$5.25

Junior Pancakes

$5.25

Choclately Chip Pancake

$5.25

Berry Blue Pancake

$5.75

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.25

French Toast Sticks

$5.25

Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet - Adult

$11.75

Breakfast Buffet - Kids

$6.95

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

SweetTea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

ToGo Coffee

$3.25

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Mr, Pibb

$2.95

Milk

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.95+

Apple Juice

$1.95+

Tomato Juice

$1.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.95+

V8 Juice

$1.95+

Cranberry Juice

$1.95+

Water

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

ToGo Water

$0.50

Gallon

Tea

$7.99

Merchandise

Youth Tee

$20.00

Adult Tee

$25.00

Adult Tee XXL

$30.00

Jacket

$35.00

Long Youth Tee

$25.00

Long Adult Tee

$30.00

Mug

$10.00

Girls Scout Cookies

$4.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Waterbottle

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Meat & 3

$10.75

Meat & 2

$10.00

Soup & Salad Bar

$11.95

Soup & Salad Bar w/ Meal

$7.95

Large V-G Plate (Pick 4)

$9.25

Small V-G Plate (Pick 3)

$8.75

Side V-G

$3.50

Side Meat

$6.95

Combo Drink

$1.50

small VG to-go

$12.95

medium VG to-go

$24.95

large VG to-go

$49.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1 Southern Oaks Court Suite 300, Savannah, GA 31405

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

