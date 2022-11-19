Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Sunrise Coffee

1,383 Reviews

$

3130 E Sunset Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Popular Items

Alien Burrito
Nom Nom Burrito
Do Gooder

Kitchen

Hot Mess Bacon Bowl

Hot Mess Bacon Bowl

$10.50

bacon, potato, egg , cheese, spinach, tomato, red bell pepper, sour cream and cholula with a side of toast

Nom Nom Burrito

Nom Nom Burrito

$10.50

tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.

Croissant Bacon Sandwich

Croissant Bacon Sandwich

$10.50

baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.

Alien Burrito

Alien Burrito

$10.00

tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch

Do Gooder

Do Gooder

$7.00

everything bagel with herb cream cheese, avocado, tomato, salt and black pepper

Bagels

Bagels

$4.75

everything or plain

Daily Oatmeal

Daily Oatmeal

$7.50

slow cooked oatmeal, chia seeds, coconut oil with almond milk, fruits, nuts and peanut butter

Super Burrito

$11.00

tortilla, beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, spicy jackfruit, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, veganaise, and vegan cream cheese.

Jackfruit Bowl

$11.00

potatoes, vegan cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, jackfruit, red bell pepper, veganaise, cholula and toast.

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Sausage Roll

$6.00

Spinach & Feta Roll

$6.00

Breakfast Roll

$6.00

Classics

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Sm Cold Brew
$5.50

$5.50

Reg Cold Brew
$6.50

$6.50

Small Cold Brew Latte
$6.00

$6.00

Regular Cold Brew Latte
$7.00

$7.00

Sm Cappuccino
$4.75

$4.75

Reg Cappuccino
$5.50

$5.50

Cafe Latte

Small Cafe Latte

$4.75

Regular Cafe Latte

$5.50

Flavored Latte

Small Latte

$5.50

Regular Latte

$6.50

Teas

Tea

Tea Latte

Frappes

Small Frappe

$6.50

Regular Frappe

$7.00

Small Frozen Lemonade
$4.50

$4.50Out of stock

Regular Frozen Lemonade
$5.00

$5.00Out of stock

NON espresso

Kids Milk

$2.00+

Flavored Milk

$4.00+

Milkshake

$4.50+

Steamer

$4.50+

Kids 8oz Hot Chocolate
$2.00

$2.00

Dog Drinks

Puppaccino

$1.00

Seasonal Drinks

Chocula

$5.50+

Frankenstein

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50+

$5.50+

The Casper

$6.00+

Retail Coffee

Ballast

$16.00

Peru

$16.00

Guatemala

$16.00

Mexico

$16.00

Decaf

$16.00

Supernova

$16.00

Fireside

$16.00

Comfort & Joy

$16.00

Ethiopia - Shefina
$18.00

$18.00

Burundi

$18.00

Colombia

$18.00

Coffee To Go Box
$15.95

$15.95

Growler Fill

$15.00

Retail Merchandise

Blue Mothership Tee
$20.00+

$20.00+

Yellow Drink Different Shirt
$19.00+

$19.00+

Black Mothership Tee
$35.00

$35.00

Brown Mothership Beanie
$35.00

$35.00

Black Mothership Utility Jacket
$90.00

$90.00

Mothership Poster
$25.00

$25.00

MS Stickers

$2.00

Large MS Pins

$10.00

Small MS Pin
$5.00

$5.00

Local Artist Stickers
$4.00

$4.00

Local Artist 8x10 Print
$15.00

$15.00

Local Artist Sticker Packs
$6.00

$6.00

Matchbox

$3.00

Holiday Gift Box
$45.00

$45.00

Holiday Gift Card Set
$100.00

$100.00Out of stock

1oz Ramekin - Harissa Hot Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

12oz Bottle - Harissa Hot Sauce
$11.95

$11.95

Chicken

$12.99

Beef

$12.99
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local neighborhood coffee shop

Website

Location

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Directions

Gallery
Sunrise Coffee image
Sunrise Coffee image
Sunrise Coffee image

