Sunrise Deli NY Style 9945 Campo Rd

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9945 Campo Rd

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

8 piece wings w/Side & drink

$11.99

8 pieces of chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side and choice of soda.

Jalapeno poppers

$5.50

Fried Zucchini

$5.90

Medium chili cheese fries

$6.45

Large chili cheese fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.50

Chips&fish

$10.99

1/2 LB. Hamburgers

35 Garden Burger

$11.99

(Vegetarian patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, thousand island sauce

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Mushroom (.75), Avocado (.85), Bacon (.85)

47 Patty Melt

$11.99

Grilled Rye bread, cheddar cheese, grilled onion

44 Texas Burger BBQ Burger

$14.80

Onion rings, american cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato

45 Starvin Marvin Burger

$14.80

Patty on grilled sourdough bread, mushrooms, avocado, bacon, thousand island, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato

46 Turkey Burger

$11.85

turkey patty, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand island

48 Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion

49 Egg Burger

$12.89

50 Habanero Burger

$12.50

Sweet-spicy habanero sauce, pepper jack cheese, thousand island, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

51 Casa de Oro

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken, dipped in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ranch

52 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Crispy fried chicken, dipped in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ranch)

53 Pastrami Burger

$13.99

Patty topped with pastrami, thousand Island, swiss cheese, grilled onion

Avocado Cheeseburger

$13.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Mushroom Burger

$13.50

Family Pack

$29.99

Mexican Fire Burger

$13.49

TJ Hot Dog

$8.99

Double Cheese Burger

$13.99

Combo sandwiches

Combo Chicken Chipotle

$12.99

Combo Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Combo New Jersey Devil

$11.89

Combo Club House

$11.89

Combo Turkey Avocado & Cheese

$11.99

Combo Philly Chicken

$11.99

Deli Sandwiches includes 1 side

BBQ Roasted Beef

$10.21

Roast beef, warm BBQ sauce

Turkey Breast

$11.19

Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Tuna Salad

$11.19

Homemade mayo-based tuna salad, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Salad

$10.89

Homemade mayo-based chicken salad mustard, lettuce, tomato

¨BLT¨

$8.99

Mayo, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato

Roasted Beef & Swiss

$10.99

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, roast beef, swiss cheese

Pastrami & Swiss

$11.19

Hot pastrami, swiss, Lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo

Turkey Avocado & Swiss

$11.19

Turkey, avocado, swiss, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Deluxe Clubhouse

$11.99

triple deck sandwich-turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mustard, mayo

Veggie Sandwich

$9.98

VEGETARIAN- Mayo, mustard, cheese, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot & cabbage

Monte Cristo

$12.90

Delux Torpedo

$9.79

Egg salad sandwich

$11.19

Dessert

Cake slice

$6.25

topped with whipped cream & fresh berries

Dips & Specialties

Pastrami Dip

$11.00

Hot pastrami served on french roll with side of Au Jus

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.75

thinly sliced steak with grilled onion & provolone cheese on french roll

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$11.75

Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

French dip

$12.99

Fresh salads

Alaska Salmon Salad

$15.99

(Ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss and american cheese, hard boiled egg served on a bed of romaine lettuce

Chef´s Salad

$13.99

Choice of tuna salad or chicken salad; served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomato, red onions and avocado

Tuna Albacore Plate

$13.99

Egg, chicken & tuna salad on bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber & mushrooms

Triple Scoop Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, cucumber, sunflowers seeds, avocado, alfalfa sprouts. w/ poppy seed dressing

Brandy´s Healthy Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.75

Caesar Salad

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast. romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons w/Caesar dressing

Green Salad

$7.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.99

Grilled Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled 8oz steak, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato-on french roll

Tuna Melt

$11.50

Tuna salad & swiss cheese, grilled on rye bread

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, swiss cheese, mushrooms, avocado, grilled on sourdough)

Boston Beef Special

$9.29

Coleslaw and our special dressing on grilled rye bread)

Miami Nosh

$11.00

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw and our special dressing on grilled rye bread)

Brooklyn Reuben Deluxe

$11.00

Corned beef, Swiss and russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Chicken Chipotle

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, cheese on a hoagie roll

• Moscow Black Russian

$11.50

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread)

• New Jersey Devil

$11.00

Hot Pastrami, Swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread

• Jose´s Special

$13.00

Hot pastrami, juicy roast beef, swiss on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grill ham and Cheese

$9.99

Homemade Soup

Medium Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Large Chicken Noodle

$6.40

Medium Broccoli Cheddar

$5.25

Large Broccoli Cheddar

$6.15

Medium Clam Chowder

$6.50

Large Clam Chowder

$7.75

Medium Chicken Tortilla

$5.50

Large Chicken Tortilla

$6.40

Kyndal's Soup

$5.00+

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets w/ french fries + mac & cheese

$8.29

w/ french fries + mac & cheese

Mini Cheeseburger

$8.29

w/ one side order

Mickey Pancake

$8.29

w/ bacon & eggs & orange juice

Chocolate chips pancakes

$8.29

Side Orders

Medium house side salads

$4.79

Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw

Large house side salads

$5.75

Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw

Medium French Fries

$4.79

Large French Fries

$5.75

Homefries, Hashbrowns or Waffle Fries

$4.50

Tortilla

$1.75

Toast

$2.00

Wheat, white, rye, sourdough

French Toast

$6.00

English Muffin

$2.00

3 stack pancakes

$6.19

Gravy

$2.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.69

4 Bacon Strips

$3.10

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

2 eggs

$1.50

Sausage

$2.99

Medium potato sald

$4.79

Large potato salad

$5.75

Medium macaroni salad

$4.79

Large macaroni salad

$5.75

Medium pasta salad

$4.79

Large pasta salad

$5.75

Medium coleslaw salad

$4.79

Large coleslaw salad

$5.75

Soup & 1/2 Sanwich

1/2 Ham and swiss

$10.75

1/2 Turkey and swiss

$10.75

1/2 Pastrami and swiss

$10.75

1/2 Toasted Beef and swiss

$10.75

Sunrise Dinners

Rib Eye Steak 12oz

$23.99

Angus beef rib eye served w/ option of 2 sides

Chef´s Dinner 12oz Angus Rib Eye Steak

$29.99

Angus rib eye steak, special stuffed breaded chicken breast, option of 2 sides)

Sunrise Salmon

$17.99

Served with our orange sauce and option of 2 sides

Wraps

Grilled Chicken

$11.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese

California

$11.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle sauce

Caesar

$10.49

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Club Wrap

$11.00

turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, alfafa sprouts, cucumber, shredded carrot & cabbage

Extra

Cheese

$1.50

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Turkey

$2.99

Gravy

$1.49

Sauce cups

$0.75

Toast

$2.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.15

Apple Juice

$2.50

Medium Orange Juice

$2.50

Large Orange Juice

$3.50

Cafe Moto brew coffee

$3.65

Medium Iced Coffee

$4.50

Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, Horchata)

Large Iced Coffee

$5.50

Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, Horchata)

Medium Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.50

Snapple

$2.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.25

Smoothies

Purple Purity

$8.29

acai, berry mix, apple juice

Mango Tango

$8.29

mango, banana, pineapple, apple juice

Caribbean Delight

$8.29

honey dew, cantaloupe, mango, pineapple, orange juice

Classic Joy

$8.29

strawberries, banana, orange juice

Choco milk

$8.29

banana, chocolate, cinnamon powder, milk

Acai Bowl

$10.99

blended acai, topped with fresh berries, banana, shredded coconut and side of granola & agave syrup

Dragon fruits

$8.29

Dragon bowl

$10.99

Breakfast

Bacon & Egg Breakfast

$12.00

(two eggs, toast/choice of hashbrowns or home fries)

Eggs Benedict

$13.75

(two poached eggs, on top of an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce/choice of hashbrowns or homefries)

Steak & Eggs

$19.99

(two poached eggs, on top of an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce/choice of hashbrowns or homefries)

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

(two eggs, toast/ choice of hashbrowns or homefries )

Sunrise Breakfast

$14.75

(two eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, hashbrowns or homefries, w/choice of pancake, french toast or biscuits & gravy)

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

(two overeasy eggs ontop of a tostada, topped with our ranchera sauce and sliced avocado)

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$10.00

Eggs & OJ

Pancakes & Egg Breakfast

$12.99

(two stack pancakes, two eggs and bacon)

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.39

(three stack pancakes, topped with fresh strawberries & whipped cream)

Homemade Waffle Breakfast

$11.75

(two eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage)

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$13.75

(French Toast with strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry syrup, along with two eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage)

French Toast Breakfast

$13.00

(two eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Acai Waffle

$11.75

(Homemade waffle topped with acai, fresh berries, coconut shreds and granola)

Waffle

$11.75

Croissant

$7.99

Creppes

$10.99

Omelettes

ABC Omelette

$12.99

(Avocado, bacon, cheese)

Casa de Oro Omelette

$10.99

(tomato, onion & mushrooms, topped with our jalapeño cream sauce)

Denver Omelette

$12.00

(ham, green pepper, onions)

Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss, Omelets

$12.99

(bacon, mushrooms, Swiss cheese)

Veggie Omelette

$11.75

(bell pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, swiss cheese)

Malibu Omelette

$15.75

(sautéed shrimp, onion cheese, topped w/ our chipotle sauce & bacon)

Popeye Omelette

$12.00

(Spinach and cheese inside, topped with our signature spinach cream sauce)

Build your own Omelette

$13.75

(Includes cheese, choice of three meats, one vegetable)

Scrambles

Veggie Scramble

$12.00

(scrambled eggs with bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach)

Chorizo Scramble

$13.00

(scrambled eggs with chorizo)

Keilbasa Sausage Scramble

$13.50

(scrambled eggs with kielbasa sauasage, bell pepper, onions)

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.99

Our roasted red pepper sauce topped with eggs, sour cream, queso fresco and onions

Chilaquiles Charly

$14.99

Our three cheese sauce, topped with grilled chicken breast, sour cream and onions)

Chilaquiles Popeye

$14.99

Our signature spinach cream sauce, topped with grilled chicken breast, sourcream and onions

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.99

Our stewed green sauce, topped with eggs, sour cream, queso fresco and onions

Chilaquiles de la casa

$12.99

Our homemade entomatada sauce, topped with eggs, sour cream, queso fresco and onions)

Chicken

$3.99

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$10.80

eggs, cheese and choice of either bacon, ham, or sausage

Power Breakfast Burrito

$10.89

eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, sausage and hashbrowns

We are committed to serving you quality food for almost any craving. Come in and enjoy a variety of breakfast lunch and dinner items.

Location

9945 Campo Rd, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Directions

