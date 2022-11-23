- Home
Sunrise Deli NY Style 9945 Campo Rd
No reviews yet
9945 Campo Rd
Spring Valley, CA 91977
Appetizers
1/2 LB. Hamburgers
35 Garden Burger
(Vegetarian patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, thousand island sauce
Cheese Burger
Mushroom (.75), Avocado (.85), Bacon (.85)
47 Patty Melt
Grilled Rye bread, cheddar cheese, grilled onion
44 Texas Burger BBQ Burger
Onion rings, american cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato
45 Starvin Marvin Burger
Patty on grilled sourdough bread, mushrooms, avocado, bacon, thousand island, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato
46 Turkey Burger
turkey patty, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand island
48 Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion
49 Egg Burger
50 Habanero Burger
Sweet-spicy habanero sauce, pepper jack cheese, thousand island, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
51 Casa de Oro
Crispy fried chicken, dipped in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ranch
52 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, dipped in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ranch)
53 Pastrami Burger
Patty topped with pastrami, thousand Island, swiss cheese, grilled onion
Avocado Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom Burger
Family Pack
Mexican Fire Burger
TJ Hot Dog
Double Cheese Burger
Combo sandwiches
Deli Sandwiches includes 1 side
BBQ Roasted Beef
Roast beef, warm BBQ sauce
Turkey Breast
Turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato
Tuna Salad
Homemade mayo-based tuna salad, mustard, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Salad
Homemade mayo-based chicken salad mustard, lettuce, tomato
¨BLT¨
Mayo, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato
Roasted Beef & Swiss
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, roast beef, swiss cheese
Pastrami & Swiss
Hot pastrami, swiss, Lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo
Turkey Avocado & Swiss
Turkey, avocado, swiss, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato
Deluxe Clubhouse
triple deck sandwich-turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mustard, mayo
Veggie Sandwich
VEGETARIAN- Mayo, mustard, cheese, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot & cabbage
Monte Cristo
Delux Torpedo
Egg salad sandwich
Dips & Specialties
Fresh salads
Alaska Salmon Salad
(Ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss and american cheese, hard boiled egg served on a bed of romaine lettuce
Chef´s Salad
Choice of tuna salad or chicken salad; served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomato, red onions and avocado
Tuna Albacore Plate
Egg, chicken & tuna salad on bed of romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber & mushrooms
Triple Scoop Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, cucumber, sunflowers seeds, avocado, alfalfa sprouts. w/ poppy seed dressing
Brandy´s Healthy Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast. romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons w/Caesar dressing
Green Salad
Chicken Salad Plate
Grilled Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Grilled 8oz steak, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato-on french roll
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad & swiss cheese, grilled on rye bread
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, swiss cheese, mushrooms, avocado, grilled on sourdough)
Boston Beef Special
Coleslaw and our special dressing on grilled rye bread)
Miami Nosh
Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw and our special dressing on grilled rye bread)
Brooklyn Reuben Deluxe
Corned beef, Swiss and russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, cheese on a hoagie roll
• Moscow Black Russian
Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread)
• New Jersey Devil
Hot Pastrami, Swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread
• Jose´s Special
Hot pastrami, juicy roast beef, swiss on grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Grill ham and Cheese
Homemade Soup
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Medium house side salads
Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw
Large house side salads
Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw
Medium French Fries
Large French Fries
Homefries, Hashbrowns or Waffle Fries
Tortilla
Toast
Wheat, white, rye, sourdough
French Toast
English Muffin
3 stack pancakes
Gravy
Biscuit and Gravy
4 Bacon Strips
Fresh Fruit
2 eggs
Sausage
Medium potato sald
Large potato salad
Medium macaroni salad
Large macaroni salad
Medium pasta salad
Large pasta salad
Medium coleslaw salad
Large coleslaw salad
Soup & 1/2 Sanwich
Sunrise Dinners
Wraps
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss cheese
California
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle sauce
Caesar
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Club Wrap
turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato
Veggie Wrap
mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, alfafa sprouts, cucumber, shredded carrot & cabbage
Drinks
Smoothies
Purple Purity
acai, berry mix, apple juice
Mango Tango
mango, banana, pineapple, apple juice
Caribbean Delight
honey dew, cantaloupe, mango, pineapple, orange juice
Classic Joy
strawberries, banana, orange juice
Choco milk
banana, chocolate, cinnamon powder, milk
Acai Bowl
blended acai, topped with fresh berries, banana, shredded coconut and side of granola & agave syrup
Dragon fruits
Dragon bowl
Breakfast
Bacon & Egg Breakfast
(two eggs, toast/choice of hashbrowns or home fries)
Eggs Benedict
(two poached eggs, on top of an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce/choice of hashbrowns or homefries)
Steak & Eggs
(two poached eggs, on top of an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce/choice of hashbrowns or homefries)
Country Fried Steak
(two eggs, toast/ choice of hashbrowns or homefries )
Sunrise Breakfast
(two eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, hashbrowns or homefries, w/choice of pancake, french toast or biscuits & gravy)
Huevos Rancheros
(two overeasy eggs ontop of a tostada, topped with our ranchera sauce and sliced avocado)
Chocolate Chip Pancake
Eggs & OJ
Pancakes & Egg Breakfast
(two stack pancakes, two eggs and bacon)
Strawberry Pancakes
(three stack pancakes, topped with fresh strawberries & whipped cream)
Homemade Waffle Breakfast
(two eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage)
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
(French Toast with strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry syrup, along with two eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage)
French Toast Breakfast
(two eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Acai Waffle
(Homemade waffle topped with acai, fresh berries, coconut shreds and granola)
Waffle
Croissant
Creppes
Omelettes
ABC Omelette
(Avocado, bacon, cheese)
Casa de Oro Omelette
(tomato, onion & mushrooms, topped with our jalapeño cream sauce)
Denver Omelette
(ham, green pepper, onions)
Bacon, Mushrooms, Swiss, Omelets
(bacon, mushrooms, Swiss cheese)
Veggie Omelette
(bell pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, swiss cheese)
Malibu Omelette
(sautéed shrimp, onion cheese, topped w/ our chipotle sauce & bacon)
Popeye Omelette
(Spinach and cheese inside, topped with our signature spinach cream sauce)
Build your own Omelette
(Includes cheese, choice of three meats, one vegetable)
Scrambles
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Rojos
Our roasted red pepper sauce topped with eggs, sour cream, queso fresco and onions
Chilaquiles Charly
Our three cheese sauce, topped with grilled chicken breast, sour cream and onions)
Chilaquiles Popeye
Our signature spinach cream sauce, topped with grilled chicken breast, sourcream and onions
Chilaquiles Verdes
Our stewed green sauce, topped with eggs, sour cream, queso fresco and onions
Chilaquiles de la casa
Our homemade entomatada sauce, topped with eggs, sour cream, queso fresco and onions)
Chicken
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are committed to serving you quality food for almost any craving. Come in and enjoy a variety of breakfast lunch and dinner items.
