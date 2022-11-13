- Home
- /
- Zephyrhills
- /
- Sunrise Eatery - 5883 Gall Boulevard
Sunrise Eatery 5883 Gall Boulevard
No reviews yet
5883 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
SANDWICHES
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on your choice of bread. Add avocado for .99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing, served on a Brioche bun.
Chicken Honey Mustard
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss and honey mustard, lettuce tomatoes, and pickles on a Brioche bun.
Chicken Salad
Served on you choice of bread.
Cuban
Pressed Cuban bread with thin- sliced turkey, salami, ham and White American Cheese
Fish sand
With lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and our homemade tartar sauce served on a hoagie roll.
French Dip
Tender roast beef sirloin with Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus.
Greek Freak
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted feta, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade Greek dressing on a Brioche bun. Add avocado for .99
Gyro
Served on a pita bread with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion.
Hawaiian Chicken
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, frizzled onion rings, bacon and our homemade sweet pineapple sauce served on a Brioche bun.
Philly cheesesteak
tender shaved roast beef grilled with onions and peppers topped with Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll.
Reuben
Our classic hot corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, grilled to perfection. Served with thousand island dressing on a marbled rye bread.
Triple Decker 🥪
Club sandwich served with fresh turkey, Virginia ham, yellow American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese
SALADS
Greek salad
Cucumbers, feta cheese, Greek olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Green peppers and pepperoni with homemade special dressing and homemade potato salad.
2 scoop
Two scoops of Chicken salad with a hard boiled egg, tomatoes, two scoops of potato salad, and ole slaw on a bed of crispy greens
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast served over iceberg lettuce, with corn, black beans, tomato, frizzled onion rings and drizzled BBQ sauce
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
julienne strips of turkey, ham,Swiss and American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and you choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine, diced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sweet corn and sliced hard-boiled egg
Fresh Fruit Salad
Fresh fruit and cottage cheese
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders served over lettuce with crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes hard boiled egg
Marilena's Salad
Fresh spinach and Romaine mix topped with goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
pineapple salad
Half a pineapple served with chicken salad
Raspberry Walnut Fruit Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh in-season fruit, dried cranberries, walnuts and topped with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef with black beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa, served in a crispy taco shell
FITNESS PLATES
Bodybuilder
Grilled chicken breast served with a fresh fruit cup, cottage cheese, boiled egg, lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken Caprese
Served with fresh arugula, basil, tomato, topped with olive oil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze and oregano
Greek Rice Bowl
Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, green peppers, pepperocini, topped with feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce over rice pilaf. Served with pita bread
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap
Cucumber, olives, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese. Served with our homemade Greek dressing
Salmon Caprese
Served with fresh arugula, basil, tomato, topped with olive oil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze and oregano
WRAPS
HALF-POUND HOUSE BURGERS
bacon cheese burger
Blue Burger
Grilled onions and mushrooms with Swiss cheese topped with blue cheese dressing lettuce, tomatoes, pickles on a Brioche bun.
Bulldog Burger
Served on Garlic Texas toast topped with BBQ sauce cheddar cheese, bacon and frizzled onions, tomatoes lettuce and pickles.
Burger and Shake
Pair any burger with one of our home made shakes!
cheese burger
Burger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onion on a Brioche Bun. Add cheese for .50
Cream Cheese Burger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, frizzled onion rings and cream cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Fried Jalapeño Burger
Fresh fried jalapeños, sour cream, melted ched