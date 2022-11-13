Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunrise Eatery 5883 Gall Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

5883 Gall Boulevard

Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Order Again

Popular Items

MilkShake
Cuban
Breakfast sandwich

APPETIZERS

Fried Breaded Mushrooms 🍄

$7.49

Fried Dill Pickle Chips🥒

$7.49
Fried Green tomato 🍅

$7.49

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Onion rings 🧅

$9.99

wings (8) 🍗

$11.99

CALAMARI

$11.99

BROCOLI BITES 🥦

$9.99

SANDWICHES

BLT

$7.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on your choice of bread. Add avocado for .99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.29

Fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing, served on a Brioche bun.

Chicken Honey Mustard

$10.29

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss and honey mustard, lettuce tomatoes, and pickles on a Brioche bun.

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Served on you choice of bread.

Cuban

$9.99

Pressed Cuban bread with thin- sliced turkey, salami, ham and White American Cheese

Fish sand

$10.29

With lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and our homemade tartar sauce served on a hoagie roll.

French Dip

$10.29

Tender roast beef sirloin with Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus.

Greek Freak

$10.29

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted feta, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade Greek dressing on a Brioche bun. Add avocado for .99

Gyro

$7.99

Served on a pita bread with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion.

Hawaiian Chicken

$10.29

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, frizzled onion rings, bacon and our homemade sweet pineapple sauce served on a Brioche bun.

Philly cheesesteak

$9.99

tender shaved roast beef grilled with onions and peppers topped with Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll.

Reuben

$10.29

Our classic hot corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, grilled to perfection. Served with thousand island dressing on a marbled rye bread.

Triple Decker 🥪

$10.29

Club sandwich served with fresh turkey, Virginia ham, yellow American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

SALADS

Greek salad

$7.29+

Cucumbers, feta cheese, Greek olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Green peppers and pepperoni with homemade special dressing and homemade potato salad.

2 scoop

$9.99

Two scoops of Chicken salad with a hard boiled egg, tomatoes, two scoops of potato salad, and ole slaw on a bed of crispy greens

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.29

Grilled chicken breast served over iceberg lettuce, with corn, black beans, tomato, frizzled onion rings and drizzled BBQ sauce

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$7.29+

julienne strips of turkey, ham,Swiss and American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and you choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.29

Chopped Romaine, diced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sweet corn and sliced hard-boiled egg

Fresh Fruit Salad

$10.29

Fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.29

Fried chicken tenders served over lettuce with crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes hard boiled egg

Marilena's Salad

$10.29

Fresh spinach and Romaine mix topped with goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing

pineapple salad

$9.99

Half a pineapple served with chicken salad

Raspberry Walnut Fruit Salad

$10.29

Romaine lettuce, fresh in-season fruit, dried cranberries, walnuts and topped with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef with black beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa, served in a crispy taco shell

FITNESS PLATES

Bodybuilder

$13.29

Grilled chicken breast served with a fresh fruit cup, cottage cheese, boiled egg, lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken Caprese

$12.99

Served with fresh arugula, basil, tomato, topped with olive oil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze and oregano

Greek Rice Bowl

$9.99

Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, green peppers, pepperocini, topped with feta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce over rice pilaf. Served with pita bread

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$7.29

Cucumber, olives, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese. Served with our homemade Greek dressing

Salmon Caprese

$15.99

Served with fresh arugula, basil, tomato, topped with olive oil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze and oregano

WRAPS

BLT wrap

$7.29

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and bacon.

Club Wrap

$10.29

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fresh Turkey, Virginia sliced Ham, yellow American cheese.

Turkey or Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.29

Sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, tomatoes and lettuce.

HALF-POUND HOUSE BURGERS

bacon cheese burger

$10.58

Blue Burger

$9.79

Grilled onions and mushrooms with Swiss cheese topped with blue cheese dressing lettuce, tomatoes, pickles on a Brioche bun.

Bulldog Burger

$10.49

Served on Garlic Texas toast topped with BBQ sauce cheddar cheese, bacon and frizzled onions, tomatoes lettuce and pickles.

Burger and Shake

$15.29

Pair any burger with one of our home made shakes!

cheese burger

$7.89

Burger

$7.29

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onion on a Brioche Bun. Add cheese for .50

Cream Cheese Burger

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, frizzled onion rings and cream cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Fried Jalapeño Burger

$9.29

Fresh fried jalapeños, sour cream, melted ched