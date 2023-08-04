Breakfast

Griddle & Batter

Choose between all fresh - all house made, Buttermilk Pancakes, French Toast & Crepes

Pancakes

$10.99

3 Crisp & Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

French Toast

$11.00

Traditional Thick & Fluffy French Toast

Wraps & Quesadilla

Served with Fresh Fruit, Topped with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Southwest Wrap

$11.99

3 Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, Breakfast Potatoes, House Cheese Blend

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

3 Soft Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, House Cheese Blend & Pico de Gallo

Bacon Wrap

$11.50

3 Soft Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheese Blend & House made Salsa

Popeye Wrap

$11.50

3 soft scrambled eggs, Fresh Spinach, Breakfast Potatoes, House Cheese Blend & House made Salsa

Chorizo Wrap

$11.99

3 Soft scrambled eggs, Grilled Chorizo, Breakfast Potatoes, Soft Scrambled Eggs, Mayo & House Made Salsa

House Specials

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips simmered in Tomatillo Salsa, 2 Eggs of any choice, Refried Beans, Queso Fresco, Jalapenos & Sour Cream

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Crispy Tostada, 2 Eggs of any choice, House made Salsa, Queso Fresco & Sour Cream

American Skillet

$12.50

3 Eggs, Crispy Bacon, Bell Peppers, Breakfast Potatoes, sauteed Onion & Spinach

Boat Man

$12.99

2 Eggs of any choice, choice of Bacon,Ham or Sausage Patty , side of Breakfast Potatoes & Toast

Omelet

Comes with side of Breakfast Potatoes

Chorizo Omelet

$11.99

grilled chorizo, three eggs, house cheese blend & house made salsa

Spinach Omelet

$11.99

three eggs, spinach & house cheese blend

Ranchero Omelet

$11.99

3 Eggs, Grilled Chorizo, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, House Cheese Blend

Bacon Cheddar Omelet

$11.99

3 Eggs, Crispy Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Garden Omelet

$11.99

3 Eggs, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onion & Spinach

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served with side of Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Torta

$12.99

Hoagie Roll, Mayo, Refried Beans, choice of Bacon or Ham, 2 scrambled Eggs, Avocado & House made Salsa

Spinach Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Ciabatta, Mayo, Over Medium or Scrambled Egg, House Cheese Blend & sauteed Spinach

West Coast Toast

$10.00

Crispy Ciabatta, Mayo, Avocado Spread, 2 Eggs of any choice, topped with Queso Fresco

Kids Menu

KDS Quesadilla

$4.00

KDS Pancake

$5.00

KDS French Toast

$5.00

KDS Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Lunch

Appetizer

Corn Salad

$4.00

Traditional Mexican Street Corn, Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Valentina Hot Sauce & Tajin Seasoning

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips and fresh house Guacamole

Salsa & Chips

$2.00

House salsa and crispy Tortilla Chips

Jalepeno Poppers

$7.00

Breaded cream cheese Jalapeno Poppers

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Renards Cheese Curds

French Fries

$5.00

Crinkle cut French Fries

Soup

Cup

$3.50

Bowl

$6.00

Burrito

Cali Burrito

$12.99

Carne Asada, House 3 cheese blend, French Fries, Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream

Garden Burrito

$11.99

Refried Beans, Rice, Avocado, grilled Bell Peppers & Onion

Chorizo Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Chorizo, Rice, Refried Beans, House cheese blend, Fresh Guacamole & Sour Cream

Burrito

$13.25

Choice of Al Pastor or Carne Asada, Rice, Refried Beans, House three cheese blend & Salsa

Burrito Bowl

Build your own bowl with choice of Protein, Greens, Beans & Rice

Tacos & Quesadilla

Tacos

Choice of Carne Asada Tacos, Al Pastor Tacos, Cod Tacos, Shrimp Tacos

Quesadilla

$13.99

Choice of Carne Asada - Al Pastor - Chicken - Shrimp, Grilled Bell Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, side of Tortilla Chips

Garden Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Bell Pepper, Onion, Spinach, mixed cheese blend, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Lunch House Specials

Asada Plate

$16.99

8 oz Skirt Steak, Rice & Beans, mixed cheese blend, Grilled Serano Pepper & three Corn Tortillas

Chile Relleno

$14.99

Roasted Poblano Pepper, cheesy mashed potato filling, Fluffy Egg Batter, side of Rice and three Corn Tortillas

Tamales

$16.99

Three Tamales, choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken, Steamed in Corn Husks, topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$10.00

1/3 lb. patty, house Thousand Island sauce, fried or raw onion, lettuce and Tomato Comes with side of Tortilla Chips

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

choice of Grilled Chicken, house dressing and lettuce. Comes with side of French Fries.

Torta

$13.99

Toasted hoagie roll, Mayo, Refried Beans, choice of Asada-Al pastor-Ham, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Salsa

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

House Battered Cod, homemade Tartar Sauce, topped with cabbage Slaw

Cali Club

$11.99

Crispy Ciabatta, Mayo, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00

Jell-O-Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

KDS Quesadilla

$4.00

KDS Grilled Cheese

$5.00

KDS Pancakes

$5.00

KDS French Toast

$5.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Jarrito

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mellow-Yellow

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Hard Drinks

Corona

Modelo

Spotted Cow

Pacifico

White Claw

Coffee/Tea

Reg Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00