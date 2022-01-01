Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sunrise Grill - Boone

1,720 Reviews

$

1675 Hwy 105 S

Boone, NC 28607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Mountain Man
Biscuits & Gravy
105 Special

COFFEE BAR

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee of the Day

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Apple Cider

$3.50

Americano

$3.25

Turmeric Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

London Fog

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$1.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Frappe

$4.75

Butterscotch Latte

$5.50

Just Peachy

$5.50

Peach Matcha

$5.75

Peanut butter mocha

$5.50

Chamomile Latte

$5.00

Coffee of the day (refill)

$1.50

Rising Sun

$4.50

Hummingbird Latte

$5.50

Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Eggnog Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Honeybee Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Smoothie

$5.50

BENEDICTS

Flankenstein

$12.50

Florentine

$10.50

Traditional

$10.50

Southern

$9.50

Whistle Stop Benedict

$11.50

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.50

Sante Fe Bendict

$11.50

Frenchie Benedict

$11.50Out of stock

GRIDDLE

Classic Pancakes

$2.00+

Blueberry Pancakes

$2.75+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$2.75+

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

2 wedges

$4.00

4 wedges

$6.00

Grayson

$8.00

Nutella Banana French Toast

$8.00

Pancake of the week

$6.50

Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes

$5.00

Personel cake of week

$3.75

Berries & Cream Waffle Sandwich

$10.50

Fluffernutter French Toast

$9.25

Bananas Foster Waffle

$10.99

Bananas Foster French toast

$10.99

PLATES

Sunrise Standard

$9.00

The Mountain Man

$9.00

105 Special

$6.50+

Grandfather Special Plate

$7.00

Grillman Plate

$9.00

Country Scramble Plate

$9.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99+

Holy Cow Plate

$12.50

John Wayne Plate

$10.50

Bruce Wayne Plate

$12.50

HANDHELDS

Crunch and Munch

$8.50

The McBoone Sandwich

$8.50

Grizzly Adams Breakfast Burger

$12.00

BYO Sandwich

$6.50

Liverpool

$10.50

Breakfast BLT

$10.00

Breakfast Food Doobie

$12.00

Chef's Bagel Special Sandwich

$12.50

Best damn breakfast sandwich

$10.00

Real Liverpool

$10.00Out of stock

OMELETTES

The Big Cheese Omelette

$8.50

The Classic Omelette

$9.50

The Western Omelette

$10.00

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

The Blue Ridge Omelette

$10.00

Omelette of the Week

$10.50

The Sunrise Omelette

$10.50Out of stock

The Tuscan Omelette

$10.50Out of stock

QUICHE

The Appalachian Quiche

$8.00

Quiche of the week

$8.00

HASH

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$11.49

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$7.25

Irish Over Easy Omelette

$11.99

Irish Benedict

$12.49

High Country Hash

$12.99Out of stock

Side of High Country Hash

$8.25Out of stock

Lonestar Hollandaise Benedict

$12.99Out of stock

Lonestar sausage gravy

$12.99Out of stock

Ultimate Benedict (mushroom gravy)

$12.99Out of stock

MUNCHIES

Biscuit Breaded Nuggets

$10.00

Chili Queso Tater Tots

$8.00

Boujee Brunch Fries

$7.00

Chili

$7.00

LUNCH

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.00

That's a wrap

$11.00

Linville Gorge

$10.00

Sunrise Club

$12.00

Wicked Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Rotating Seasonal Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

California BLT

$11.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$11.50

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Roadhouse Burger

$11.50

Mexican burger

$11.99

KID'S MENU

Kids "Mickey Mouse" Pancake

$4.00

Kids One Egg Toast

$4.50

Kids Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Biscuit Breaded Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Silver dollars

$3.99

SIDES & MORE

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Sausage Links (2)

$3.50

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.50

Bacon - side

$3.50

Home Fries

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.75

Grits

$2.00

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Goat Cheese Grits

$3.50

Curly Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Hollandaise

$2.25

Soysage Patties

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Egg White

$1.75

Salsa

$2.00

Turkey bacon

$4.00

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.99

Side of Smoked Salmon

$8.25

Chili & Queso Hash Brown

$6.00

Oven roasted apples

$1.99

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50+

Side of flank steak

$8.25

Vegan gravy

$4.00

Slice tomato

$1.50

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

BEVERAGE

Soda (Pepsi products)

$2.75

Fruit Juice

$3.05+

Single Serve

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.05

Sunrise Blend

$3.00

Light Roast

$3.00

CONDIMENTS

House-made hot sauce

$1.25

Texas Pete

$0.75

House-made hot sauce bottle

$6.99

House made dressing

$2.00

House made BBQ sauce

$2.00

COFFEE BAR

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee of the Day

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Apple Cider

$3.50

Americano

$3.25

Turmeric Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

London Fog

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$1.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Frappe

$4.75

BEVERAGE

Soda (Pepsi products)

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Fruit Juice

$3.05+

Single Serve

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1675 Hwy 105 S, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
Sunrise Grill image
Sunrise Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Macado's - Boone
orange starNo Reviews
539 W King Street Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Hellbender Bed & Beverage - 239 Sunset Dr
orange star5.0 • 148
239 Sunset Dr Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
High Country Lanes- New - 261 Boone Heights Dr
orange starNo Reviews
261 Boone Heights Dr Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar - 831 W King St
orange starNo Reviews
831 W King St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boone

Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The High Country Greek
orange star4.8 • 256
507 Bamboo Rd. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boone
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston