Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunrise Memphis Poplar

review star

No reviews yet

5469 Poplar Ave

Memphis, TN 38119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Biscuit Sammies

Breakfast Sammies are served on delicious house made buttermilk biscuits!

Bacon & Biscuit

$4.50

Buttermilk biscuit with bacon

Dirty South

Dirty South

$5.50

Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Sunrise sauce (add egg +2, add bacon +2)

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.50

egg cooked your way with choice of American or cheddar cheese served on a buttermilk biscuit

Fit Biscuit

Fit Biscuit

$6.50

turkey bacon, egg white, swiss cheese

Ham And Biscuit

$4.50

country ham served on a buttermilk biscuit

Jed Biscuit

Jed Biscuit

$6.50

country ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese

King Biscuit

$12.00

fried chicken, country ham, over easy egg, topped with sausage gravy

McBetter

McBetter

$6.00

sausage, egg, american cheese

Mo' Better Veggie Sausage

$6.00

veggie sausage, egg, american cheese

P Love’s

P Love’s

$6.50

smoked bologna, american cheese, fried egg

Sausage & Biscuit

$4.50

house sausage served on a buttermilk biscuit

The Rooster

The Rooster

$6.50

fried chicken, pickle, tabasco honey (add an egg for a Mother & Child Reunion +$1)

The Usual

The Usual

$6.00

fried egg, cheddar, bacon

Bowls

Bi Bim Bowl

$12.00

char sui pork, over easy eggs, kimchi, scallions, pickled daikon, served on sticky rice

Biscuits And Gravy Bowl

$10.00

scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and sausage, served over a biscuit and topped with sausage gravy

Breakfast of Champions

$10.00

vegan-scrambled tofu, spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, scallions, sriracha, peanuts, with wheatberry toast (add veggie sausage +1.5 )

Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

pork chorizo, egg, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions on cheddar cheese grits

Queen's Oatmeal

$9.00

vegan steel cut oats, cinnamon brown sugar, pecans, strawberries, blueberries

Yogi Bowl

Yogi Bowl

$9.00

Greek yogurt, mixed berries, house-made granola, honey drizzle

Plates

Avocado Toast Breakfast

Avocado Toast Breakfast

$10.00

eggs your way served over house made ciabatta bread with choice of hash browns or fruit cup

Buttermilk Shortstack

Buttermilk Shortstack

$12.00

3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage *add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50

French Toast

$12.00

3 fluffy pieces of French toast, topped with powdered sugar and strawberries served with 2 strips of bacon and maple syrup

Best Omelette

Best Omelette

$12.00

spinach, artichoke, tomato, goat cheese, salsa verde and scallions, served with a biscuit

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain

$12.00

country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$12.00

2 eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuit, hanna farm grits

Three Amigos Tacos

Three Amigos Tacos

$12.00

scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, potatoes, jalapeños, cotija cheese, salsa verde, and pico de gallo, over corn tortillas

Three Hermana Tacos

$9.00

black beans, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, salsa roja, pickled red onion, queso fresco on corn tortillas

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

choice of American or cheddar cheese

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$9.50

your choice of meat and cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$11.00

Chorizo, spinach, onions, queso fresco, pico de gallo, salsa roja

Sides

shredded potatoes served golden brown

2 Eggs

$2.50

2 eggs cooked your way

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.50

house made ciabatta bread with avocado spread

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

buttermilk biscuit served with sausage gravy

Cin Roll

Cin Roll

$2.50Out of stock

homemade cinnamon rolls topped with icing

Country Ham

$5.00
Extra Syrup

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (3)

$3.50

fried green tomatoes served with Sunrise sauce (3 per order)

Fruit cup

Fruit cup

$4.00

mix of seasonal fruits and berries

Gluten free toast

$3.00

gluten free bread served toasted (2)

Grilled chicken

$5.00
Grit Girl Cheddar Cheese Grits

Grit Girl Cheddar Cheese Grits

$4.50

hanna farms grits with cheddar cheese

Grit Girl Loaded Grits

$5.50

cheddar cheese grits, bacon, sour cream, scallions

Grit Girl Grits

Grit Girl Grits

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.50

House Jam

$0.50

Petit Jean Bacon

$4.00

Petit Jean Farms bacon (4 pieces per order)

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.00

oatmeal served plain

Greek Yogurt

$3.50

Plain Greek yogurt

Sausage

$5.00

house recipe sausage patties, (2 patties per order)

Gravy

Gravy

$3.00

house made sausage gravy

Pancake

$3.00

1 buttermilk pancake (add strawberries +0.50, blueberries +0.50, or chocolate chips +0.50)

Pico de Gallo

$0.25
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

wheatberry toast (2)

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

4 pieces per order

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

2 patties per order

Veggie sausage

$4.00

2 patties per order

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

4 slices of tomato

$2.00

side of Ranch Dressing

$0.25

salsa roja

$0.25

side of honey mustard

$0.25

side of goat cheese

$1.00

Side of Pimento Cheese

$1.00

side of kimchi

$2.00

side of chorizo

$4.00

Bologna

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pancake with Bacon

$5.00

buttermilk pancake served with bacon and maple syrup, add oreo, chocolate chips, strawberries, or blueberries +$0.50

Little Sink

Little Sink

$6.00

biscuit, bacon or sausage, scrambled egg

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Hot or Iced Coffee

Local and delicious J Brooks Coffee

J Brooks’ Light

$3.50

J Brooks’ Dark

$3.50

J Brooks’ Decaf Clarion

$3.50Out of stock

Beverage

Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Can Gatorade

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice(Bar)

$3.00Out of stock

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Hot Coco

$4.50

My Cup of Tea Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tropicana Apple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Simply Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Simply Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Tropicana Rub Red Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Gatorade

$3.25

Adult Milk

$5.00

Barista

Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Americano

$4.00Out of stock

Wiseacre Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Blood Mary

Blood Mary

$8.00

Bottle Of Champagne With Juice

$20.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Grind & Shine (screwdriver)

$6.50

Memphis Sunrise (Tequilla Sunrise)

$7.50

Virgin Bloody(non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Ice Pick

$6.50

Kahlua & Coffee

$6.50

Boozy Brunch Flight Special!

$27.00

White Russian

$7.50

Frozen Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bottle of Champagne with BOOZY JUICE

$23.00

Good Morning Sunshine

$7.50

Beer

Beermosa

$5.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb 12oz Can

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Best Breakfast in Memphis!

Location

5469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
5144 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
SOB East
orange starNo Reviews
5040 Sanderlin #105 Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Erin Drive - East Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
585 Erin Drive Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
orange star5.0 • 292
4720 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - East Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
6201 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38119
View restaurantnext
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Crown Centre
orange starNo Reviews
6450 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston