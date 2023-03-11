Sunrise Restaurant imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Sunrise Restaurant Tybee

753 Reviews

$

1511 Butler Ave

Tybee Island, GA 31328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Hash Brown
Waffle

FOOD

Breakfast Classics

One Egg Breakfast

$6.25

One egg cooked to order and served with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.

Two Egg Breakfast

$6.95

Two eggs cooked to order and served with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.

One Egg & Meat Breakfast

$6.95

One egg cooked to order and served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef hash along with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.

Two Egg & Meat Breakfast

$7.95

Two eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef hash along with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.

Steak & Eggs

$11.95

Chopped sirloin steak served with two eggs, cooked to order, hash browns and your choice of white or wheat toast.

Chicken & Eggs

$12.95

Garlic-herb grilled chicken breast served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns and your choice of white or wheat toast.

Big Breakfast

$12.95

Three eggs cooked to order, served with sausage, bacon, grits and two buttermilk pancakes.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$6.25

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Meat Sandwich

$5.75

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

All-American Classics

Breakfast Dog

$10.95

Nathan's 100% all-beef hot dog topped with one egg cooked your way, bacon and cheese. Served with hash browns.

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

A 3 oz. hamburger patty served on an English Muffin and topped with one egg cooked your way, bacon and cheese. Served with hash browns.

B.E.L.T.

$10.95

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich topped with an egg cooked your way; with mayo on white or wheat toast. Served with hash browns.

Omelets

Sunrise Omelet

$12.95

Our signature omelet, prepared with diced ham, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Triple Crown Omelet

$12.95

A meat lover's dream; prepared with bacon, sausage, ham and melted cheese.

V-G Omelet

$12.95

A vegetarian delight; prepared with broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, zucchini and melted cheese.

Western Omelet

$12.95

A crowd favorite; prepared with diced ham, onions, bell peppers and melted cheese.

Irish Omelet

$13.95

A Savannah St. Patrick's Day tradition; prepared with corned beef, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Shrimp Delight Omelet

$13.95

A local, Tybee Beach favorite; prepared with shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Tybee Omelet

$14.95

A seafood lover's dream; prepared with scallops, shrimp, imitation crab meat, mushrooms, onions and melted cheese.

Spinach Omelet

$12.95

An omelet even Popeye would love; prepared with fresh spinach, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Chicken Florentine Omelet

$13.95

Garlic-herb seasoned chicken breast prepared with fresh spinach and melted cheese.

Chicken Delight Omelet

$13.95

Garlic-herb seasoned chicken breast prepared with broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$13.95

Just like the sandwich, but without the bread; thinly sliced steak cooked with mushrooms, onions and melted cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$13.95

An American classic for breakfast; prepared with chopped sirloin steak, crumbled bacon, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese.

Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.95

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$11.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$11.95

Sunrise Signature

Hash Brown Deluxe

$10.25

A must-try Sunrise specialty; golden hash browns smothered with broccoli, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes; served with your choice of white or wheat toast. Add a meat of your choice for an additional cost.

Shrimp & Grits

$14.95

A Savannah favorite; shrimp cooked with garlic-herb seasoning, crumbled bacon, onions and bell peppers served over creamy grits with your choice of white or wheat toast.

Shrimp & Grits w/ Egg

$15.95

A Savannah favorite; shrimp cooked with garlic-herb seasoning, crumbled bacon, onions and bell peppers served over creamy grits with your choice of white or wheat toast. Add one egg cooked to order to make it even better.

R.C.F.T.

$8.95

R.C.F.T. & Meat

$11.95

Sweet Stuff

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk Pancakes & Meat

$10.95

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack

$6.95

Buttermilk Pancakes - 1 pcs

$4.50

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack & Meat

$9.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.95

Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack

$8.95

Blueberry Pancakees - 1 pcs

$5.25

Blueberry Pancakes & Meat

$13.95

Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack & Meat

$10.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes & Meat

$13.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes - 1 pcs

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack & Meat

$10.95

Waffle

$7.95

Waffle & Meat

$10.95

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Belgian Waffle & Meat

$10.95

Pecan Waffle

$8.95

Pecan Waffle & Meat

$11.95

Pecan Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Pecan Belgian Waffle & Meat

$12.95

Bacon Waffle

$9.95

Bacon Waffle & Meat

$12.95

Bacon Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Bacon Belgian Waffle & Meat

$12.95

Chicken & Waffle

$13.95

Chicken & Belgian Waffle

$13.95

Salads

Spinach Salad

$13.95

Fresh baby spinach topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and grilled onions; served with your choice of dressing.

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Crisp lettuce topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crisp lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crisp lettuce topped with fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Tybee Salad

$14.95

Crisp lettuce topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, imitation crabmeat, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Fresh Garden Salad

$9.95

Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.95

A heaping scoop of tuna salad served on a bed of crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Triple Decker Sandwich

$12.95

The ultimate club sandwich - invented by us! Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; layered on four slices of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Ham Club

$11.95

Ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; layered on three slices of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Turkey Club

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; layered on three slices of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna salad layered with lettuce, tomato and mayo; your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

B.L.T.

$8.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo; with your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo; with your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Garlic-herb grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Grilled Tomato & Cheese

$5.95

Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$6.95

Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo; with your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Burgers & More

Sunrise Burger

$8.95

A 6oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and mayo served on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Sunrise Cheeseburger

$9.50

A 6oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and mayo served on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Sunrise Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.95

A 6oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger topped with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and mayo served on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Surnise Hot Dog

$6.95

Nathan's 100% all-beef hot dog grilled to perfection and topped with mustard, ketchup and relish. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.95

Thinly sliced steak served with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with chips & a pickle spear.

Chopped Sirloin Plate

$12.95

A 6 oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger served with grilled vegetables, fries and your choice of white or wheat bread.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.95

Garlic-herbed grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables, fries and your choice of white or wheat bread.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.95

A meal everyone loves - classic fried chicken fingers served with fries and honey mustard.

Sides

Hash Brown

$3.75

Cheese Grits

$4.25

Grits

$3.75

Wheat Toast

$2.75

English Muffin

$3.25

Bagel

$3.25

Rye Toast

$3.25

Raisin Toast

$3.25

White Toast

$2.75

Bacon

$4.75

Sausage

$4.75

Ham

$4.75

Turkey Sausage

$4.75

Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$5.50

Steak

$5.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Grilled Vegetables

$5.95

Sliced Tomatos

$2.75

French Fries

$3.95

EGGS

$1.95+

Sausage Links

$4.75

DRINKS

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

SweetTea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

ToGo Coffee

$3.25

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Mr. Pibb

$3.95

Milk

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.95+

Apple Juice

$1.95+

Tomato Juice

$1.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.95+

V8 Juice

$1.95+

Cranberry Juice

$1.95+

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

ToGo Water

$0.50

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1511 Butler Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Directions

Gallery
Sunrise Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen - Tybee Island
orange star4.3 • 1,395
404 Butler Ave Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Coco's Tybee Island - Tybee Island
orange starNo Reviews
1 Old US Hwy 80 Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.7 • 440
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
JThomas Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 230
4700 US-80 Suite E Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
Truffles - Hilton Head
orange starNo Reviews
71 Lighthouse Rd Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Reilley's Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
Greenwood Drive Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tybee Island

The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen - Tybee Island
orange star4.3 • 1,395
404 Butler Ave Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Raw Ingredients - Tybee Island
orange star4.6 • 235
18C 16th Street Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tybee Island
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston