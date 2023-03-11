- Home
- /
- Tybee Island
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Sunrise Restaurant - Tybee
Sunrise Restaurant Tybee
753 Reviews
$
1511 Butler Ave
Tybee Island, GA 31328
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
FOOD
Breakfast Classics
One Egg Breakfast
One egg cooked to order and served with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order and served with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.
One Egg & Meat Breakfast
One egg cooked to order and served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef hash along with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.
Two Egg & Meat Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef hash along with grits and your choice of white or wheat toast.
Steak & Eggs
Chopped sirloin steak served with two eggs, cooked to order, hash browns and your choice of white or wheat toast.
Chicken & Eggs
Garlic-herb grilled chicken breast served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns and your choice of white or wheat toast.
Big Breakfast
Three eggs cooked to order, served with sausage, bacon, grits and two buttermilk pancakes.
Breakfast Sandwiches
All-American Classics
Breakfast Dog
Nathan's 100% all-beef hot dog topped with one egg cooked your way, bacon and cheese. Served with hash browns.
Breakfast Burger
A 3 oz. hamburger patty served on an English Muffin and topped with one egg cooked your way, bacon and cheese. Served with hash browns.
B.E.L.T.
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich topped with an egg cooked your way; with mayo on white or wheat toast. Served with hash browns.
Omelets
Sunrise Omelet
Our signature omelet, prepared with diced ham, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Triple Crown Omelet
A meat lover's dream; prepared with bacon, sausage, ham and melted cheese.
V-G Omelet
A vegetarian delight; prepared with broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, zucchini and melted cheese.
Western Omelet
A crowd favorite; prepared with diced ham, onions, bell peppers and melted cheese.
Irish Omelet
A Savannah St. Patrick's Day tradition; prepared with corned beef, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Shrimp Delight Omelet
A local, Tybee Beach favorite; prepared with shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Tybee Omelet
A seafood lover's dream; prepared with scallops, shrimp, imitation crab meat, mushrooms, onions and melted cheese.
Spinach Omelet
An omelet even Popeye would love; prepared with fresh spinach, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Chicken Florentine Omelet
Garlic-herb seasoned chicken breast prepared with fresh spinach and melted cheese.
Chicken Delight Omelet
Garlic-herb seasoned chicken breast prepared with broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
Just like the sandwich, but without the bread; thinly sliced steak cooked with mushrooms, onions and melted cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet
An American classic for breakfast; prepared with chopped sirloin steak, crumbled bacon, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese.
Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Sunrise Signature
Hash Brown Deluxe
A must-try Sunrise specialty; golden hash browns smothered with broccoli, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes; served with your choice of white or wheat toast. Add a meat of your choice for an additional cost.
Shrimp & Grits
A Savannah favorite; shrimp cooked with garlic-herb seasoning, crumbled bacon, onions and bell peppers served over creamy grits with your choice of white or wheat toast.
Shrimp & Grits w/ Egg
A Savannah favorite; shrimp cooked with garlic-herb seasoning, crumbled bacon, onions and bell peppers served over creamy grits with your choice of white or wheat toast. Add one egg cooked to order to make it even better.
R.C.F.T.
R.C.F.T. & Meat
Sweet Stuff
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes & Meat
Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack
Buttermilk Pancakes - 1 pcs
Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack & Meat
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack
Blueberry Pancakees - 1 pcs
Blueberry Pancakes & Meat
Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack & Meat
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes & Meat
Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack
Chocolate Chip Pancakes - 1 pcs
Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack & Meat
Waffle
Waffle & Meat
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle & Meat
Pecan Waffle
Pecan Waffle & Meat
Pecan Belgian Waffle
Pecan Belgian Waffle & Meat
Bacon Waffle
Bacon Waffle & Meat
Bacon Belgian Waffle
Bacon Belgian Waffle & Meat
Chicken & Waffle
Chicken & Belgian Waffle
Salads
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and grilled onions; served with your choice of dressing.
Chef's Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Tybee Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, imitation crabmeat, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fresh Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Tuna Salad Plate
A heaping scoop of tuna salad served on a bed of crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Triple Decker Sandwich
The ultimate club sandwich - invented by us! Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; layered on four slices of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Ham Club
Ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; layered on three slices of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo; layered on three slices of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad layered with lettuce, tomato and mayo; your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
B.L.T.
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo; with your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo; with your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Garlic-herb grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Grilled Tomato & Cheese
Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Grilled Bacon & Cheese
Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Ham Sandwich
Ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo; with your choice of white or wheat toast. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Burgers & More
Sunrise Burger
A 6oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and mayo served on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Sunrise Cheeseburger
A 6oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and mayo served on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Sunrise Deluxe Cheeseburger
A 6oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger topped with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup and mayo served on a toasted bun. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Surnise Hot Dog
Nathan's 100% all-beef hot dog grilled to perfection and topped with mustard, ketchup and relish. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak served with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with chips & a pickle spear.
Chopped Sirloin Plate
A 6 oz. fresh Angus all-beef burger served with grilled vegetables, fries and your choice of white or wheat bread.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Garlic-herbed grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables, fries and your choice of white or wheat bread.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
A meal everyone loves - classic fried chicken fingers served with fries and honey mustard.
Sides
Hash Brown
Cheese Grits
Grits
Wheat Toast
English Muffin
Bagel
Rye Toast
Raisin Toast
White Toast
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Turkey Sausage
Corned Beef Hash
Slice of Cheese
Chicken Breast
Steak
Cream Cheese
Grilled Vegetables
Sliced Tomatos
French Fries
EGGS
Sausage Links
DRINKS
Coffee/Tea
Juice
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1511 Butler Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328