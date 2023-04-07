  • Home
A map showing the location of Villa Arcos - Navigation 3009 Navigation BoulevardView gallery

Villa Arcos - Navigation 3009 Navigation Boulevard

No reviews yet

3009 Navigation Boulevard

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Breakfast Plates

Ranchero Plate

$11.04

Barbacoa Plate

$12.08

Machacado Plate

$12.08

Ala Mexicana Plate

$11.04

Migas Plate

$11.04

Chorizo Plate

$11.04

Sausage Egg Plate

$12.08

Bacon - Egg Plate

$12.08

Potato Plate

$12.08

Ham - Egg Plate

$12.08

Chicharron Plate

$12.08

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon - Eggs

$3.44

Potato - Eggs

$3.44

Chorizo - Eggs

$3.44

Sausage - Eggs

$3.44

Ham - Eggs

$3.44

Eggs ala Mexicana

$3.44

Eggs - Cheese

$3.44

Eggs - Beans

$3.44

Beans - Cheese

$3.44

Bacon - Bean

$3.44

Beans - Rice

$3.44

Chorizo - Beans

$3.44

Chorizo - Bacon

$3.44

Chorizo - Cheese

$3.44

Potato - Bacon

$3.44

Potato - Ham

$3.44

Potato - Sausage

$3.44

Potato - Beans

$3.44

Potato - Cheese

$3.44

Potato - Chorizo

$3.44

Chicken - Egg

$4.49

Sausage - Bacon

$3.44

Sausage - Cheese

$3.44

Ham Taco

$3.44

Cheese Taco

$3.44

Potatoes Taco

$3.44

Bean Taco

$3.44

Egg Taco

$3.44

Migas Taco

$3.44

Bag Separate

Lunch Tacos

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.59

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.59

Machacado Taco

$4.59

Picadillo Taco

$4.59

Chicharrones Taco

$4.59

Barbacoa Taco

$4.59

Al Paster

$4.59

Crispy Taco

$3.44Out of stock

Lunch Plates

Beef Fajita Plate

$12.42Out of stock

Beef Quesadilla

$12.42Out of stock

Beef Quesadilla

$12.42

Beef Torta

$12.42

Carne Guisada Plate

$12.42

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.42

Cheese Quesadilla only

$8.27Out of stock

Chicken Plate

$12.42

Chicken Quesadilla only

$12.42

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.42

Chicken Torta

$12.42Out of stock

Combination Plate

$12.42

Crispy Corn Taco (3)

$8.28Out of stock

Crispy Taco (1)

$3.45Out of stock

Crispy Tacos (3) w/ rice & beans

$9.64Out of stock

Enchilada (1)

$3.80Out of stock

Enchilada Plate

$12.42

Flautas

$12.42Out of stock

Picadillo Plate

$12.42

Tosadas

$7.30Out of stock

Tostada (1)

$3.45Out of stock

Beverages

10oz oragne juice

$3.45

10oz apple juice

$3.45

Mexican Coke

$4.49

Jarritos

$3.80

Small Coffee

$2.42

Large Coffee

$3.24

Water

$2.07

Choclolate Milk

$3.45

Topo Chico

$3.45

Sangria

$2.76

Regualr Drink

$2.89

Large Drink

$3.30

Packs

Family Fajita Pack

$82.80Out of stock

Fajita Pack

$55.20Out of stock

Weekends only

Menudo

$10.98

Single Tamale

$2.76

Tamales 12

$16.56

Sides

SOUR CREAM

$3.45

RICE

$3.45

CHARRO BEANS

$3.45

REFRIED BEANS

$3.45

GUACAMOLE

$6.21

SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.45

CORN TORTILLAS

$8.28

ONE TORTILLA

$0.69

FLOUR TORTILLA

$8.28

Pints

CHARRO BEANS

$4.83Out of stock

REFRIED BEANS

$4.83

PICO DE GALLO

$5.52Out of stock

RED SALSA

$6.90

SHREDDED CHEESE

$7.59

Supers

Bacon Super

$4.25

Sausage Super

$4.25

Chicharrones Super

$4.25

Chorizo Super

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3009 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

