Sunrise Taquitos - Richmond 741 East Highway 90 Alternate

No reviews yet

741 East Highway 90 Alternate

Richmond, TX 77406

Order Again

Breakfast Taco

Bacon - Eggs

$2.99

Potato - Eggs

$2.99

Chorizo - Eggs

$2.99

Sausage - Eggs

$2.99

Ham - Eggs

$2.99

Eggs ala Mexicana

$2.99

Eggs - Cheese

$2.99

Eggs - Beans

$2.99

Beans - Cheese

$2.99

Bacon - Bean

$2.99

Beans - Rice

$2.99

Chorizo - Beans

$2.99

Chorizo - Bacon

$2.99

Chorizo - Cheese

$2.99

Potato - Bacon

$2.99

Potato - Ham

$2.99

Potato - Sausage

$2.99

Potato - Beans

$2.99

Potato - Cheese

$2.99

Potato - Chorizo

$2.99

Chicken - Egg

$3.90

Sausage - Bacon

$2.99

Sausage - Cheese

$2.99

Ham Taco

$2.99

Cheese Taco

$2.99

Potatoes Taco

$2.99

Bean Taco

$2.99

Egg Taco

$2.99

Migas Taco

$2.99

Bag Separate

$0.60

Al Paster

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.99

Chicharrones Taco

$3.99

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Machacado Taco

$3.99

Picadillo Taco

$3.99

Breakfast Plates

Ranchero Plate

$9.60

Barbacoa Plate

$10.50

Machacado Plate

$10.50

Ala Mexicana Plate

$9.60

Migas Plate

$9.60

Chorizo Plate

$9.60

Sausage Egg Plate

$10.50

Baco - Egg Plate

$10.50

Potato Plate

$10.50

Ham - Egg Plate

$10.50

Chicharron Plate

$10.50

Plates

Beef Fajita Plate

$10.80

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.80

Combination Plate

$10.80

Beef Quesadilla

$10.80

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.80

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.80

Beef Torta

$10.80

Chicken Torta

$10.80

Carne Guisada Plate

$10.80

Cheese Quesadilla only

$7.19

Chicken Quesadilla only

$10.80

Crispy Corn Taco (3)

$7.20

Crispy Taco (1)

$3.00

Crispy Tacos (3) w/ rice & beans

$8.38

Enchilada (1)

$3.30

Enchilada Plate

$10.80

Flautas

$10.80

Picadillo Plate

$10.80

Tostada (1)

$3.00

Tosadas

$6.35

Fajita Pack

$48.00

Family Fajita Pack

$72.00

Menudo

$9.55

Tamales 12

$14.40

Single Tamale

$2.40

Beverages

10oz oragne juice

$3.00

10oz apple juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.90

Jarritos

$3.30

Small Coffee

$2.10

Large Coffee

$2.82

Water

$1.80

Choclolate Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sangria

$2.40

Regualr Drink

$2.51

Large Drink

$2.87

Lunch Tacos

Packs

Weekends Only

Sides

Sour Cream

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$5.40

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Corn Tortillas ( 12)

$7.20

Flour Tortillas (12)

$7.20

One Tortilla

$0.60

Pints

Charro Beans

$4.20

Refried Beans

$4.20

Pico De Gallo

$4.80

Red or Green Salsa

$6.00

Shredded Cheese

$6.60
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
BEST BREAKFAST TACOS IN TOWN

Location

741 East Highway 90 Alternate, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

