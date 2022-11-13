Sunrise Mart 12 E 41st Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese food
Location
12 E 41st Street, New York, NY 10017
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant