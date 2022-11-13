A map showing the location of Sunrise Mart 12 E 41st StreetView gallery

Sunrise Mart 12 E 41st Street

review star

No reviews yet

12 E 41st Street

New York, NY 10017

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Hand Roll

Curry

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$8.99
Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$10.99

Donburi/Rice Bowl

Ebi Ten Don

Ebi Ten Don

$11.99
Ten Don

Ten Don

$11.99
Gyu Don

Gyu Don

$12.99
Pork Ginger Don

Pork Ginger Don

$9.99
Oyako Don

Oyako Don

$9.99
Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$9.99

Pork Katsu Don

$9.99

Gyusuji Don

$13.99

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$11.99

Miso Ramen

$11.99

Shoyu Ramen

$11.99

Udon/Soba

Kake (Plain)

Kake (Plain)

$6.99
Tanuki N

Tanuki N

$7.99
Kitsune (Fried Bean Curd) N

Kitsune (Fried Bean Curd) N

$7.99

Curry N

$7.99
Sansai (Mixed Vegetables) N

Sansai (Mixed Vegetables) N

$10.49
Kakiage N

Kakiage N

$10.99
Gyusuji N

Gyusuji N

$13.99
Tempura N

Tempura N

$11.99
Ebi Tempura N

Ebi Tempura N

$11.99

COLD NOODLE

$7.99

Niku N

Hand Roll

Negi Toro Hand Roll

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$4.29
SP Tuna Hand Roll

SP Tuna Hand Roll

$4.09
SP Salmon Hand Roll

SP Salmon Hand Roll

$4.09

Salmon Avo Hand Roll

$4.09Out of stock
Eel Avo Hand Roll

Eel Avo Hand Roll

$4.59
Shrimp Avo Hand Roll

Shrimp Avo Hand Roll

$4.09
California Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$4.09
Avocado Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$3.79
Cucumber Hand Roll

Cucumber Hand Roll

$3.29

Onigiri

Ajinori Onigiri

Ajinori Onigiri

$2.99
Okaka Onigiri

Okaka Onigiri

$2.99
Karaage Onigiri

Karaage Onigiri

$3.99
Konbu Onigiri

Konbu Onigiri

$2.99
Mentaiko Onigiri

Mentaiko Onigiri

$2.99
Mentaiko Mayo Onigiri

Mentaiko Mayo Onigiri

$3.49
Salmon Onigiri

Salmon Onigiri

$2.99
Shrimp Tempura Onigiri

Shrimp Tempura Onigiri

$3.99
Shio Onigiri

Shio Onigiri

$2.99
SP Salmon Onigiri

SP Salmon Onigiri

$2.99
SP Tuna Mayo Onigiri

SP Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$2.99
Tuna Mayo Onigiri

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$2.99
Ume (Plum) Onigiri

Ume (Plum) Onigiri

$2.99
Daily Special Onigiri

Daily Special Onigiri

$3.99

Eel Onigiri

$3.99

Treasure Onigiri

$4.99

Pasta

Mushroom Cream Pasta

Mushroom Cream Pasta

$10.99
Mentaiko Cream Pasta

Mentaiko Cream Pasta

$13.99
Cutlet Demi Glace Pasta

Cutlet Demi Glace Pasta

$12.99
Seafood Peperoncino Pasta

Seafood Peperoncino Pasta

$13.99
Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$13.99
Napolitan Pasta

Napolitan Pasta

$11.99

Poke Bowl

Full House Prime Poke

Full House Prime Poke

$15.99
J Mex Poke

J Mex Poke

$13.99
Triple Seafood Fun Poke

Triple Seafood Fun Poke

$12.99
NYC Delight Poke

NYC Delight Poke

$11.99
Asian Sweetie Poke

Asian Sweetie Poke

$12.99

Extra/Toppings

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

CHICKEN KATSU extra

$4.00

PORK KATSU extra

$3.00

GYUDON BEEF (AP)

$4.99

GYUSUJI (AP)

$4.99

Pork Ginger

$3.50

FRIED EGG extra

$1.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA extra

$3.00

VEGE PUMPKIN TEMPURA

$1.50

VEGE SW POTATO TEMPURA

$1.50

VEGE EGGPLANT TEMPURA

$1.50

KAKIAGE extra

$3.00

SANSAI extra

$2.50

NOODLES extra

$3.00

Ebi Tempura

$3.00

Kitsune

$2.00

Tofu

$1.00

Tanuki (Agedama)

$1.00

Wakame

$1.00

Ramen Egg

$1.50

Extra Chashu

$2.00

Extra Corn

$0.50

Extra Menma

$1.00

Extra Naruto

$0.50

MISO SOUP SIDE

$2.50

TONJIRU

TONJIRU
$4.99

ODEN

ODEN
$9.99

White Rice Side

$2.50

Brown Rice Side

$2.50

Sushi Rice Side

$3.50

DRINKS

Fonti Di Crodo

$1.99

Perrier Sparkling Water

$1.99
Pokka Tea Can

Pokka Tea Can

$1.99

Can

Poland Spring Water

$1.29

500ml Bottle

Sangaria Milk Tea

Sangaria Milk Tea

$2.39

Can

UCC Coffee

UCC Coffee

$2.39

Can

Original

$2.89

Melon

$2.89

Strawberry

$2.89

Lychee

$2.89

Mango

$2.89

Peach

$2.89

Yuzu

$2.89

CAN Soda

$1.99

CAN Original

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Bruce Coast Ginger Ale Original

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.39

MIKAN

$4.19

UME

$4.19

RINGO

$4.19

YUZU

$4.19

MIKAN

$3.09

UME

$3.09

RINGO

$3.09

YUZU

$3.09

GREEN TEA OI OCHA

$2.39

DARK GREEN TEA

$2.39

HOUJI CHA

$2.39

BARLEY TEA MUGI

$2.39

JASMINE TEA

$2.39

GENMAI CHA

$2.39

OOLONG TEA

$2.39

JYUROKU TEA

$2.69

COLD BREW TEA

$2.99

ORGANIC TEA

$2.99

MATCHA TEA

$2.99

MILK TEA

$2.39

Original

$2.89

Strawberry

$2.89

Grape

$2.89

Melon

$2.89

Orange

$2.89

Peach

$2.89

Lychee

$2.89

Yuzu

Unsweetened

$3.19

Original

$3.19

Red Shiso Apple

$3.19

White peach

$3.19
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese food

Location

12 E 41st Street, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

