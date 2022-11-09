Main picView gallery

Sunrise Social

3875 Massillon Rd.

Uniontown, OH 44685

Order Again

Popular Items

Social Breakfast
Sausage & Biscuits
Cinnamon Roll

Rise and Shine (Favorites)

Sausage & Biscuits

$9.99

Savory sage sausage gravy & home made biscuits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed in hot cajun sauce, served over jalapeno grits

Spicy Loaded Home Fries

$8.99

Always fried in butter. Served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, topped with pepper jack cheese and 2 eggs

Corned Beef Hash

$14.99

Home made corned beef hash topped with 2 over easy eggs, served with home fries

Stone Ground Cheesy Grits

$12.99

Baked Stone Ground Grits, white cheddar & cojita cheeses topped with a sunny side up cage free eggs, served with bacon and toast

Social Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs cooked yiur way, home fries, choice of bacon or sausage and toast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

3 Crisped white corn tortilla, topped with home fries, salsa and sunny side up cage free eggs, salsa verde, pico de gallo and avocado slices

Huevos With Chorizo

$15.00

Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Chickpea succotash over quinoa, topped with arugula pesto

Omelets

Omelets are served with your choice of 2 sides

Some Like It Hot Omelet

$13.99

Spicy ground beef, spicy sausage, fresh jalapenos, topped with a spicy jalapeno cream sauce, served with guacamole

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, and havarti cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with two sides

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and g=feta cheese topped with an arugula pesto comes with your choice of two sides

Pancakes

Traditional Pancakes

$11.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99

Sunrise Gluten Free Pancakes

$11.99

French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$10.99

Cinnamon Toast French Toast

$11.99

Topped with bananas

Hand Helds

Sunrise Egg Sandwich

$12.99

Open faced, cage-free egg in a nest served with heirloom tomato, guacamole and mixed greens

Sunrise BLT

$12.99

6 slices bacon, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Morning Burger

$15.99

Burger topped with bacon, egg and havarti cheese

Reuben

$15.99

Slow roasted in house, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Sunrise sauce

Ultimate Corned Beef

$16.99

Slow roasted corned beef piled high on sour dough, topped with Swiss cheese, pepper jam, cream cheese and Kimchi

Lox and Bagel

$16.99

Chive cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers served on a toasted bagel

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Maple sausage over medium cage free egg with havarti cheese served on a fresh baked challah roll

Bloody Mary Tacos

$12.99

2 fried corn tortilla, zing zang marinated shrimp, celery and orange salsa, topped with citrus aoili

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

2 Warm white corn tortillas filled with chorizo, scrambled cage free eggs, home fries, Pico de Gallo, lime crema and cotija cheese

Patty Melt

$15.99

Wagyu burger topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, smothered with swiss cheese and sunrise sauce served on grilled rye bread

Salad

Sunrise Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, heirloom tomato, shaved parmesan, bacon bits and hard boiled egg, served with house vinaigrette

Rise & Shine Salad

$12.99

Fresh arugula topped with quinoa, diced beets and feta, served with garlic vinaigrette

Vegetarian

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Feta seasoned avocado, 2 eggs over easy served on choice of toast

Coconut Milk Chia Pudding Bowl

$12.99

House made granola, honey, chocolate, peanut butter & fresh fruit

Warm Skillet Biscuit

$5.99

Warm skillet biscuit topped with warm salted butter and smothered in Ohio honey

Yogurt Bowl

$8.99

Low fat vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit, homemade granola (no nuts or raisins), drizzled with Ohio honey

Waffles

Waffles

$13.99

Topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream

Sunrise Chicken and Waffles

$17.99

Hand Breaded chicken tenders topped with house gravy and sriracha maple syrup

Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.99

Pumpkin French Toast

$13.99

Duck & Pumpkin Risotto

$19.00

Vegetarian Bean Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Corner

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99

Tenders served with fries

Kids Waffle

$8.99

Kids Waffle served with fresh berries

Kids Pancakes

$8.99

Choice of plain, chocolate chip, blueberry, or topped with strawberries

Kids Breakfast

$8.99

Scrambled cage-free eggs, home fries, bacon or sausage link, and toast

Sides

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Maple Sausage Patties

$5.00

Locally sourced

Maple Sausage Links

$5.00

Locally sourced

Thick Sliced Bacon

$5.00

Half order Sausage Gravy and Biscuit

$6.99

Savory sage sausage gravy & home made biscuit

Sausage Gravy ONLY

$4.99

Cheesy Grits Side

$7.99

Home Fries

$5.00

Kale Chips

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Sriracha Bacon Candy

$8.99

French Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Toast

$2.00

Egg

$1.25

1 Pancake

$5.99

Bottle Of Garlic Expressions

$4.99

Sausage Gravy 3 Oz

$1.00

Vegan Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Sunrise Benny's

Eggs Royale Benny

$13.99

English Muffin halved, topped with smoked salmon, tomato, poached cage free eggs,, béarnaise with white wine ad dill reduction and arugula in a lemon vinaigrette, served with home fries

Corned Beef Benny

$13.99

English muffin halved, topped with corned beef, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Eggs Benny

$12.99

English muffin halved, topped with Canadian bacon, poached cage-free egg and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries.

Avocado Benny

$10.99

English muffin halved, topped with seasoned avocado, poached cage-free egg and hollandaise jalapeno creme, served with home fries

Senior Specials

Senior Social

$8.99

Young Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Golden Cake

$6.99

Senior Biscuit

$6.99

Looking Glass

$6.99

Sunrise Spirits

Boston Tea Party

$10.00

Sandy Beach Sunrise

$10.00

Whipped White Russian

$10.00

Rum Chaita

$10.00

served hot or cold

Hibiscus Paloma

$10.00

Morning Mule

$10.00

Signature Cocktail-Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Spiced Carrot

$10.00

Creamy Espresso Martini

$10.00

Liquid Sunshine

$10.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Salted Caramel Apple Cider Mule

$10.00

Orange Creamsicle Shot

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Shot

$5.00

Spiked Mulled Cider

$9.00

Hot Mlled Cider

$5.00

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pink Sunrise

$10.00

Bloody Marys

Staple Mary

$9.00

Spicy Red Snapper

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$11.00

5 Alarm Mary

$11.00

The Pickle Lover

$11.00

Bloody Belle

$11.00

Bloody Flight 3

$15.00

Bloody Flight 4

$20.00

Social Mimosas

By the glass

$8.00

Flight

$18.00

Split of LaMarca

$9.00

Bottle service with Natalies OJ

$32.00

Sunrise Roast

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$5.00

Coffee Press

$7.00

Coffee Flavoring

$0.50

Coffee Creations

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Golden Milk Latte

$6.50

Dalgona Coffee

$6.50

Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

London Fog Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.50

PumpkinSugar Free Cold Brew

$5.50

Apple Pie Cold Brew

$5.50

Specialty Drinks

Jane the Virgin

$5.00

Auburn Sky

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Natalies Fresh OJ

$4.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Mlk

$3.25

Liquor A-Z

Wheatley Vodka

$6.50

Tito's Vodka

$6.50

Capt Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.50

Jim Beam Whiskey

$6.50

Bacardi Silver Rum

$6.50

Corozon Blanco Tequila

$6.75

Corozon Anejo Tequila

$6.75

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$6.75

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.75

Crown Royal Whiskey

$6.75

Ketel One Vodka

$6.75

Tanquery Gin

$6.75

Dewers Scotch

$6.75

Baileys Irish cream

$6.75

Kahlua

$6.75

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Tequila

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Belvedere Premium Vodka

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

SelvaRey Rum

$9.00

Corazon Reposado Tequila

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Chambord

$6.75

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.75

Rum Chata

$6.75

Cointreu

$6.75

Benchmark Whiskey

$6.75

Ballantines Whiskey

$6.75

Miles Gin

$6.75

Peppar Vodka

$6.75

Citrus Vodka

$6.75

Cucumber Vodka

$6.75

Wine and Champagne

Glass of Rose

$8.00

Glass of Champagne

$8.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Glass of Chardonnay

$6.00

Bottle of Rose

$30.00

Bottle of Champagne

$30.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$25.00

Split

$8.00

Beer

Labatts

$4.00

Ciderboys Banana

$4.50

Ciderboys Peach

$4.50

Highnoon

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00

Pastries

Biscuit

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Add Pecans

$1.00

Apple Fritters

$2.50

Macarons

$1.75

Scones

$2.75

Old Fashion Donuts

$1.25

Pastry Of The Day

$2.50

Pastries by the dozen

Biscuits

$36.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$42.00

Criossants

$54.00

Cookies

$18.00

Macarons

$25.00

Scones

$30.00

Tee Shirts

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

Customer T-Shirt

$20.00

Employee 1/4 Zip Up

$25.00

Customer 1/4 Zip Up

$35.00

Mugs

Basic Logo Mug

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685

Main pic

