Sunrise Social
No reviews yet
3875 Massillon Rd.
Uniontown, OH 44685
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Rise and Shine (Favorites)
Sausage & Biscuits
Savory sage sausage gravy & home made biscuits
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp sauteed in hot cajun sauce, served over jalapeno grits
Spicy Loaded Home Fries
Always fried in butter. Served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, topped with pepper jack cheese and 2 eggs
Corned Beef Hash
Home made corned beef hash topped with 2 over easy eggs, served with home fries
Stone Ground Cheesy Grits
Baked Stone Ground Grits, white cheddar & cojita cheeses topped with a sunny side up cage free eggs, served with bacon and toast
Social Breakfast
2 eggs cooked yiur way, home fries, choice of bacon or sausage and toast
Huevos Rancheros
3 Crisped white corn tortilla, topped with home fries, salsa and sunny side up cage free eggs, salsa verde, pico de gallo and avocado slices
Huevos With Chorizo
Vegan Bowl
Chickpea succotash over quinoa, topped with arugula pesto
Omelets
Some Like It Hot Omelet
Spicy ground beef, spicy sausage, fresh jalapenos, topped with a spicy jalapeno cream sauce, served with guacamole
Meat Lovers Omelet
Sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, and havarti cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with two sides
Veggie Omelet
Stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and g=feta cheese topped with an arugula pesto comes with your choice of two sides
Pancakes
Hand Helds
Sunrise Egg Sandwich
Open faced, cage-free egg in a nest served with heirloom tomato, guacamole and mixed greens
Sunrise BLT
6 slices bacon, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Morning Burger
Burger topped with bacon, egg and havarti cheese
Reuben
Slow roasted in house, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Sunrise sauce
Ultimate Corned Beef
Slow roasted corned beef piled high on sour dough, topped with Swiss cheese, pepper jam, cream cheese and Kimchi
Lox and Bagel
Chive cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers served on a toasted bagel
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich
Maple sausage over medium cage free egg with havarti cheese served on a fresh baked challah roll
Bloody Mary Tacos
2 fried corn tortilla, zing zang marinated shrimp, celery and orange salsa, topped with citrus aoili
Breakfast Tacos
2 Warm white corn tortillas filled with chorizo, scrambled cage free eggs, home fries, Pico de Gallo, lime crema and cotija cheese
Patty Melt
Wagyu burger topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, smothered with swiss cheese and sunrise sauce served on grilled rye bread
Salad
Vegetarian
Avocado Toast
Feta seasoned avocado, 2 eggs over easy served on choice of toast
Coconut Milk Chia Pudding Bowl
House made granola, honey, chocolate, peanut butter & fresh fruit
Warm Skillet Biscuit
Warm skillet biscuit topped with warm salted butter and smothered in Ohio honey
Yogurt Bowl
Low fat vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit, homemade granola (no nuts or raisins), drizzled with Ohio honey
Waffles
Specials
Kids Corner
Sides
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Side Salad
Maple Sausage Patties
Locally sourced
Maple Sausage Links
Locally sourced
Thick Sliced Bacon
Half order Sausage Gravy and Biscuit
Savory sage sausage gravy & home made biscuit
Sausage Gravy ONLY
Cheesy Grits Side
Home Fries
Kale Chips
Canadian Bacon
Sriracha Bacon Candy
French Fries
Toast
Egg
1 Pancake
Bottle Of Garlic Expressions
Sausage Gravy 3 Oz
Vegan Sausage
Sauteed Spinach
Sunrise Benny's
Eggs Royale Benny
English Muffin halved, topped with smoked salmon, tomato, poached cage free eggs,, béarnaise with white wine ad dill reduction and arugula in a lemon vinaigrette, served with home fries
Corned Beef Benny
English muffin halved, topped with corned beef, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Eggs Benny
English muffin halved, topped with Canadian bacon, poached cage-free egg and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries.
Avocado Benny
English muffin halved, topped with seasoned avocado, poached cage-free egg and hollandaise jalapeno creme, served with home fries
Senior Specials
Sunrise Spirits
Boston Tea Party
Sandy Beach Sunrise
Whipped White Russian
Rum Chaita
served hot or cold
Hibiscus Paloma
Morning Mule
Signature Cocktail-Tequila Sunrise
Spiced Carrot
Creamy Espresso Martini
Liquid Sunshine
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
Salted Caramel Apple Cider Mule
Orange Creamsicle Shot
Pumpkin Pie Shot
Spiked Mulled Cider
Hot Mlled Cider
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Pink Sunrise
Bloody Marys
Social Mimosas
Sunrise Roast
Coffee Creations
Specialty Drinks
N/A Drinks
Liquor A-Z
Wheatley Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Capt Morgan Spiced Rum
Jim Beam Whiskey
Bacardi Silver Rum
Corozon Blanco Tequila
Corozon Anejo Tequila
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Ketel One Vodka
Tanquery Gin
Dewers Scotch
Baileys Irish cream
Kahlua
Don Julio Silver
Casamigos Tequila
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey
Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey
Belvedere Premium Vodka
Hendricks Gin
SelvaRey Rum
Corazon Reposado Tequila
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
Sour Apple Schnapps
Grand Marnier
Chambord
Disaronno Amaretto
Rum Chata
Cointreu
Benchmark Whiskey
Ballantines Whiskey
Miles Gin
Peppar Vodka
Citrus Vodka
Cucumber Vodka
Wine and Champagne
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685