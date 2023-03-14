- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Sunrise Subs & Grill - 10184 Northwest 47th Street
Sunrise Subs & Grill 10184 Northwest 47th Street
No reviews yet
10184 Northwest 47th Street
Sunrise, FL 33351
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Platters
Rise 'n Shine Platter
2 Eggs your way with home fries and 2 pieces of toast. Add your favorite meat and enjoy!
222
Choose 2 Pancakes or 2 Traditional French Toasts. Served with your style of eggs and crispy bacon.
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
Made from scratch, you won't find these anywhere else!
Thick French Toast (3)
If you are a French Toast lover, you must have these. Thick toast coated with our own batter and grilled to perfection. Served with Syrup.
Omelet Platters
Build Your Own Omelet
Kitchen Sink
A long-time favorite. This omelet is leaded with bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese. We make all omelets with 3 eggs and served with homefries and toast.
Veggie Omelete
Green peppers, mushroom, spinach, onions & tomatoes. Our Omelets are made with 3 eggs and served with homefries and toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage or chorizo, eggs, Mexican cheese, salsa, seasoned potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, and tomatoes.
Hash Wrap
Corned beef hash, eggs and American cheese, melted together inside a tortilla. Sealed on the grill.
Kitchen Sink Sandwich
Calling meat lovers! Our most popular Breakfast sandwich. Egg, bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese, on your choice of bread.
Smokehouse Sandwich
Egg, turkey, bacon, American cheese on your choice of bread.