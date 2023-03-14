Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunrise Subs & Grill 10184 Northwest 47th Street

10184 Northwest 47th Street

Sunrise, FL 33351

BYO Egg Sandwich
Club
Rise 'n Shine Platter

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Platters

Rise 'n Shine Platter

Rise 'n Shine Platter

$5.65

2 Eggs your way with home fries and 2 pieces of toast. Add your favorite meat and enjoy!

222

222

$7.60

Choose 2 Pancakes or 2 Traditional French Toasts. Served with your style of eggs and crispy bacon.

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$6.50

Made from scratch, you won't find these anywhere else!

Thick French Toast (3)

Thick French Toast (3)

$6.75

If you are a French Toast lover, you must have these. Thick toast coated with our own batter and grilled to perfection. Served with Syrup.

Omelet Platters

Build your own! We offer endless combinations to satisfy any cravings. Made to order, with 3 eggs each and served with home fries and toast.

Build Your Own Omelet
$8.70

$8.70
Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$12.00

A long-time favorite. This omelet is leaded with bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese. We make all omelets with 3 eggs and served with homefries and toast.

Veggie Omelete

Veggie Omelete

$9.00

Green peppers, mushroom, spinach, onions & tomatoes. Our Omelets are made with 3 eggs and served with homefries and toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.35

Bacon, sausage or chorizo, eggs, Mexican cheese, salsa, seasoned potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, and tomatoes.

Hash Wrap

Hash Wrap

$8.50

Corned beef hash, eggs and American cheese, melted together inside a tortilla. Sealed on the grill.

Kitchen Sink Sandwich

Kitchen Sink Sandwich

$8.50

Calling meat lovers! Our most popular Breakfast sandwich. Egg, bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese, on your choice of bread.

Smokehouse Sandwich

Smokehouse Sandwich

$7.40

Egg, turkey, bacon, American cheese on your choice of bread.