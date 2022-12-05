  • Home
Sunriver Brewing Company Galveston Pub

No reviews yet

1005 Northwest Galveston Avenue

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

To Share or Not to Share

Beer Pretzel (v)

$13.00

beer cheese, beer mustard

General Tso Fried Califlower (v)

$15.00

sweet garlic ginger sauce, sesame seeds

Naked Chicken Wings

$17.00

choice of buffalo, general tso, or bbq

Pub Nachos (v)

$14.00

green chilli beer cheese, balck beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeno, cilantro, lime sour cream,

Spinach Articoke DIp (v)

$14.00

spinach, articoke, cream cheese, chips, celery, carrots, cucumber

1/2 Nachos (v)

$9.00

Between Two Buns

Bacon Brew Burger

$17.00

natual beef, Tillamook cheddar, pepper bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion, roasted garlic aioli, telera roll

Cubano

$17.00

ham, pulled pork, swiss, dill pickle, mustard, Sparrow hoagie

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sando

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, buffalo sauce, ranch, jalapeno cheddar bun.

Pub Burger

$18.00

natural beef, smoked gouda, beer onion, pepper bacon, baby arugula, tomato, dijon, roasted garlic aioli

Turkey Dip

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, pepper bacon, tomato, Tillamook white cheddar, natural turkey jus, Sparrow hoagie

Waygu Sliders

$19.00

American kobe beef, pepper bacon jam, Tillamook White cheddar, herb aioli, burgundy reduction, brioche buns

Impossible Smash

$16.00

Ruby Burger

$5.00

Fork or Spoon

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

soup of the moment

Pork Birra Stew

$16.00

pork, guajillo pepper, ancho pepper, onion, cilantro, birra taco

Brewhouse Salad

$15.00

field greens, Fuzztail marinated cranberries, pickled onion, candied walnuts, pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese vinaigrette

Solstice Salad (V)

$15.00

kale, roasted delicata squash, cherry tomato, Rouge Creamery Oregon blue cheese, candies walnuts, apricot mustarda, toasted pepitas, maple vinaigrette

Simple Salad

$8.00

Food We love

Fish n Chips

$18.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen battered Alaskan cod, grilled lemon, lenongrass remoulade

Moroccan Bowl (V)

$15.00

basmati rice, dried apricots, cucumber, sweet & sour carrot, yogurt tahini sauce

Sweet Potato Curry (V)

$15.00

sweet potato, roasted squash, broccoli, cauliflower, basmati rice

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's plain hamburger with choice of side

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's plain cheeseburger with choice of side

Kid's Fish

$10.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen battered Alaskan cod with choice of side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

White bread, cheddar cheese with choice of side

Kid's Quesadilla

$10.00

five cheese alfredo, cheddar blend with choice of side

Kid's Butter Pasta

$10.00

butter noodles, shredded parmesan cheese with choice of side

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Sweets

Cooca Cow Gelato

$5.00

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Dessert Pretzel

$10.00

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Cold Veggies

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Beer

Cocoa Cow

Milk sugar, cocoa nibs, and caramel malt build the rich, full body of this brew, with mild roasted notes coming from three varieties of chocolate malt. Have some dessert today - served in a glass! Hops: Chinook Other Ingredients: Lactose, Cocoa Nibs 7% ABV | 28 IBU

Favor the Bold

Our favorite cream ale, Cool Water, has been infused with a healthy dose of Lone Pine Coffee Roasters Mexico Chiappas Primavera coffee. This unique single-origin coffee brings notes of orange sherbet, cinnamon, and milk chocolate to this refreshing brew. Hops: Czech Saaz 5.2% ABV | 15 IBU

Fuzztail Hefeweizen

Our award winning American-style hefeweizen is the perfect partner for after work or after play. A blend of Northwest hops gives this hazy, refreshing wheat beer a crisp finish with pleasant notes of grapefruit and lemon. Hops: Chinook, Cascade, Lemon Drop 5% ABV | 20 IBU

Pick 6 Sample Tray

$13.00

Choice of 6 4oz pours of any draft beers

Rippin NW Pale Ale

This American-style strong pale ale bursts with ripe tropical fruit, freshly squeezed citrus, and resinous pine. The finish is crisp and hoppy with a restrained bitterness. Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo® 6% ABV | 50 IBU

Beyonder Double Hazy IPA

Double IPA

Popular Demand

West coast IPA. Citra, Mosiac, Sultana, Summit

Rivermark

This elegant pilsner is our interpretation of the world's original pale lager. Perfectly balanced, this beer hits all the right spots- bready malt flavor, light sulfur notes and an abundance of spicy-floral hop character. Hops : Mt. Hood, Czech Saaz 4.8% ABV | 35 IBU

Vicious Mosquito

Our flagship West Coast-style IPA is brewed with the finest hand selected NW hops - delivering a resinous punch of grapefruit, pine, lemon, and a hint of dankness. Well balanced and moderately bitter, this brew finishes crisp and dry. HOPS: Warrior, Cascade, Centennial, Columbus, Simcoe 7% ABV | 70 IBU

Revival

Skinny Dippin

Turtle in the Clouds

Harvest Cruiser

N/A Beer

$6.00

Big Willie

Vicious Mosquito 6 pack

$10.50

Fuzztail 6 pack

$10.50

Rippin NW Ale 6 Pack

$10.50

Pop Demand 6 pack

$10.50

Rivermark 6 pack

$10.50

Favor the Bold Can 4 pack

$16.00

Beyonder Double IPA 4 Pack

$20.00

Avid Cider 12 0z can

$6.00

Bend Cider

$8.50

Valor and Swagger 4 pack

$16.00

Cocoa Cow 4 Pack

$16.00

Turtle In The Clouds 4pk

$16.00

GIn Fizz Barrel Aged

$15.00

Ice Cream Stout

$15.00

Bourbon Barrel

$15.00

Rye Vanilla

$15.00

Rum Ball Porter

$15.00

Vicious Mosquito Growler

$17.00

Fuzztail Growler

$17.00

Rippin Growler

$17.00

Rivermark Growler

$17.00

Cocoa Cow Growler

$17.00

Revival Growler

$20.00

Pop Demand Growler

$20.00

Skinny Dippin Growler

$20.00

Favor the Bold Growler

$20.00

Harvest Cruiser Growler

$20.00

Turtle in the Clouds Growler

$20.00

Resin Nation Growler

$22.00

N/A Beverages

Milk

$3.00

Milk

Bund Rootbeer

$4.00

Housemade rootbeer

Soda Pop

$4.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mt. Dew, Sierra Mist, Crush,

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Non-alcoholic housemade bloody mary

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Non-alcoholic housemade margarita

Kombucha

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Wine

Stoller Pinot Noir

$13.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$12.00

Willamette Valley Chardonnay

$12.00

Evolution Red Blend

$11.00

CS Cab

$12.00

Prosecco

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A causal fun inviting environment. Where all are welcome!

Website

Location

1005 Northwest Galveston Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

