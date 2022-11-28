Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunriver Brewing Company Oakway Pub

329 Oakway Road

Eugene, OR 97401

Starters

Beer Pretzel

Beer Pretzel

$13.00

beer cheese, beer mustard

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$12.00

sweet corn, smoked chili powder, chili lime crema, cotija cheese, corn chips

Fries

Fries

$6.00

side of french fries

General Tso Fried Cauliflower

General Tso Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

sweet garlic ginger sauce, sesame seeds

Naked Chicken Wings

Naked Chicken Wings

$17.00

choice of buffalo, bbq, or general tso

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$14.00

green chili beer cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeno, cilantro lime sour cream

Side Cajun Fries

$7.00

side of cajun french fries

Soup & Salad

Brewhouse Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$15.00

field greens, Fuzztail marinated cranberries, pickled onion, candied walnuts, pepper bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese vinaigrette

Chef's Daily Brew

$7.00

soup of the moment

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine, house made butter croutons, romano and asiago cheese, parmesan crisp, grilled lemon, caesar dressing

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.00

field greens, cucumber, tomato, pickled onion, house made butter croutons, choice of dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

romaine, black bean corn relish, pickled onion, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, salsa ranch

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Brew Burger

Bacon Brew Burger

$17.00

natural beef, Tillamook cheddar, pepper bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion, roasted garlic aioli, telera roll

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sando

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sando

$17.00

fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, buffalo sauce, spicy ranch, Bread Stop jalapeno cheddar bun

Cubano Sando

Cubano Sando

$15.00

pulled pork, Carver ham, swiss, house pickles, Portland yellow mustard, telera roll

Impossible Smash Burger

Impossible Smash Burger

$16.00

plant based patty, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mustard aioli, telera roll

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$18.00

natural beef, smoked gouda, beer onion, pepper bacon, baby arugula, tomato, dijon, roasted garlic aioli, Bread Stop jalapeno cheddar bun

Ruby Burger

$6.00

single burger patty

Turkey Dip

Turkey Dip

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, pepper bacon, tomato, Tillamook white cheddar, natural turkey jus, Bread Stop French roll

Wagyu Sliders

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

american kobe beef, pepper bacon jam, Tillamook white cheddar, herb aioli, burgundy reduction, brioche buns

Entree

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

five cheese alfredo, garlic herb crust

Oakway Rice Bowl

Oakway Rice Bowl

$14.00

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, house made teriyaki

Sunriver Tacos

Sunriver Tacos

$16.00

corn tortillas, napa cabbage slaw, black beans, spicy crema, chips - choice of pulled pork, chicken, or Impossible burger

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger Sliders

Kid's Burger Sliders

$10.00

two plain hamburger sliders with choice of side

Kid's Butter Pasta

$10.00

butter noodles, shredded parmesan cheese with choice of side

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

two plain cheeseburger sliders with choice of side

Kid's Chicken Strips

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

chicken strips with choice of side

Kid's Fruit

Kid's Fruit

$5.00

apples, oranges, and grapes

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

white bread, cheddar cheese with choice of side

Kid's Mac and Cheese

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$10.00

five cheese alfredo, cheddar blend with choice of side

Kid's Pulled Pork Sliders

Kid's Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

two kid's sliders with pulled pork and white cheddar

Kid's Veggie

Kid's Veggie

$3.00

carrots, celery, and cucumber

Sweets

Bonta Cocoa Cow Gelato

Bonta Cocoa Cow Gelato

$5.00

Bonta Cocoa Cow gelato with flourless brownie bits

NW Fruit Cobbler

NW Fruit Cobbler

$8.00

oat streusel topping, Tillamook vanilla ice cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Can Beer

Cocoa Cow 4 Pack

$16.00

Four 16oz. cans of Cocoa Cow Chocolate Milk Stout

Favor the Bold 4 Pack

$16.00

Four 16oz. cans of Favor the Bold West Coast IPA

Fuzztail 6 Pack

$10.50

Six 12oz. cans of Fuzztail Hefeweizen

Popular Demand 6 Pack

$10.50Out of stock

Six 12oz. cans of Popular Demand Hazy IPA

Quack Pack

$10.50

Three 12oz. cans of Fuzztail Hefeweizen and three 12oz. cans of Rippin NW Pale Ale

Resin Nation 4 Pack

$20.00

Four 16oz. cans of Resin Nation DBL IPA

Revival 4 Pack

$16.00

Four 16oz. cans of Revival Vienna Lager

Rippin 6 Pack

$10.50

Six 12oz. cans of Rippin NW Pale Ale

Rivermark 6 Pack

$10.50

Six 12oz. cans of Rivermark Pilsner

The Beyonder 4 Pack

$20.00

Four 16oz. cans of The Beyonder Double IPA

Turtle in the Clouds 4 Pack

$16.00

Four 16oz. cans of Turtle in the Clouds Hazy IPA

Vicious Mosquito 6 Pack

$10.50

Six 12oz. cans of Vicious Mosquito West Coast IPA

Bottle Beer

Gin Fizz Bottle

Gin Fizz Bottle

$15.00

16.9 oz. bottle

Double Barrel Maple Brown Ale Bottle

Double Barrel Maple Brown Ale Bottle

$15.00

16.9 oz. bottle

Vanilla Rye Bottle

Vanilla Rye Bottle

$15.00

16.9 oz. bottle

Red Wine

BTL Chemistry Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Substance Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Tamarack Red Blend

$45.00

White Wine

BTL Foris Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Stoller Rose

$42.00

BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Oakway Pub is located in the Oakway Center in the heart of beautiful Eugene, Oregon. You will find Sunriver Brewing's largest number of tap handles pouring many limited release beers alongside the core favorites. This is where to find great food and craft beer in Eugene. The menu represents Sunriver Brewing's classics and items only available at the Oakway location.

Location

329 Oakway Road, Eugene, OR 97401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

