  • Bend
  Sunriver Brewing Company Sunriver Pub
Sunriver Brewing Company Sunriver Pub

No reviews yet

57100 Beaver Drive

Building #4

Sunriver, OR 97707

Starters

Beer Pretzel

Beer Pretzel

$13.00

beer cheese, beer mustard

General Tso Cauliflower

General Tso Cauliflower

$15.00

sweet garlic ginger sauce, sesame seeds

Lg Side Fries

Lg Side Fries

$6.00

large side of fries

Sm Side Fries

Sm Side Fries

$3.00

small side of fries

Naked Chicken Wings

Naked Chicken Wings

$17.00

choice of buffalo, bbq, or general tso

Powder Hound Poutine

Powder Hound Poutine

$14.00

garlic herb fries, white cheddar cheese curds, Mama Lil's peppers, house made gravy, green onion

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$14.00

green chili beer cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeno, cilantro lime sour cream

1/2 Pub Nacho

1/2 Pub Nacho

$8.00

green chili beer cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeno, cilantro lime sour cream

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

beer cheese, beer mustard

Soup & Salad

Brewhouse Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$15.00

field greens, Fuzztail marinated cranberries, pickled onion, candied walnuts, pepper bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese vinaigrette

Chef's Daily Brew

$7.00

Soup of the day

Elk Chili

Elk Chili

bowl ground elk chili, pico, cilantro crema, house baked bread

Ribolita

Ribolita

cannellini bean, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, kale, leek, fennel, bread, parmesan, basil oil

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, cucmber, tomato, pickled onion

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, cucmber, tomato, pickled onion, croutons

Solstice Salad

Solstice Salad

$15.00

kale, Rogue Creamery bleu cheese, candied walnuts, apricot mostarda, pepitas, roasted delicata squash, cherry tomato, maple vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg lettuce, chive, red onion, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Burgers and Sandwiches

Annie Burger

Annie Burger

$6.00

single burger patty

Bacon Brewburger

Bacon Brewburger

$17.00

natural beef, pepper bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, onion, roasted garlic aioli, telera roll

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$20.00

6 oz juniper seasoned elk patty, aioli, apricot mostarda, Rogue Creamery Oregon bleu cheese, arugula, tomato, brioche

Garden Sando

Garden Sando

$15.00

sweet potato, wild rice & black bean patty, vegan guajillo aioli, cucumber, tomato, sauteed mushroom, baby arugula, telera roll

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

spicy fried chicken breast, spicy remoulade, malt slaw, sweet pickles, kaiser bun

Rippin Chicken Sando

Rippin Chicken Sando

$18.00

grilled chicken*, gouda, arugula, tomato, chipotle Rippin honey mustard, brioche bun

Turkey Dip

Turkey Dip

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, pepper bacon, tomato, Tillamook white cheddar, natural turkey jus, local hoagie roll

Wagyu Sliders

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

American kobe beef, pepper bacon jam, Tillamook white cheddar, herb aioli, burgundy reduction, brioche buns

Entree

Adult Chicken Strips

Adult Chicken Strips

$15.00

adult portion of chicken strips and fries

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

five cheese alfredo, garlic herb crust

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen battered Alaskan cod, grilled lemon, lemongrass remoulade

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kid's size chicken strips with choice of side

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's plain hamburger with choice of side

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's plain cheeseburger with choice of side

Kid's Fish

Kid's Fish

$10.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen battered Alaskan cod with choice of side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

White bread, cheddar cheese with choice of side

Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$10.00

five cheese alfredo, cheddar blend with choice of side

Kid's Butter Pasta

Kid's Butter Pasta

$10.00

butter noodles, shredded parmesan cheese with choice of side

Sweets

Sparrow Lemon Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Sparrow Bakery Lemon Meringue Tart

Pumpkin Spice Sweet Potato Tots

Pumpkin Spice Sweet Potato Tots

$12.00

sweet potato tots, maple whipped cream, salted caramel drizzle

Cocoa Cow Brownie

Cocoa Cow Brownie

$9.00

Cocoa Cow Stout brownie, vanilla ice cream, salted caramel

Can Beer

Cocoa Cow 4pk

$16.00

Four 16oz cans of Cocoa Cow Chocolate Milk Stout

Favor The Bold 4pk

$16.00

Four 16oz cans of Favor The Bold WCIPA

Fuzztail 6pk

$10.50

Six 12oz cans of Fuzztail Hefeweizen

Pop Demand 6pk

$10.50

Six 12oz cans of Popular Demand Hazy IPA

Resin Nation 4pk

$20.00

Four 16oz cans of Resin Nation DBL IPA

Revival 4pk

$16.00

Four 16oz cans of Revival Vienna Lager

Rippin 6pk

$10.50

Six 12oz cans of Rippin NW Pale Ale

Rivermark 6pk

$10.50

Six 12oz cans of Rivermark Pilsner

Turtle In The Clouds 4pk

$16.00

Four 16oz cans of Turtle In The Clouds Hazy IPA

Vicious Mosquito 6pk

$10.50

Six 12oz cans of Vicious Mosquito West Coast IPA

The Beyonder 4PK

$20.00

Four 16oz cans of The Beyonder Double IPA

Bottle Beer

Wild Series Gin Fizz Saison

$16.00

16.9oz bottle

Wood Series Chocolate Ice Cream Stout

$16.00

16.9 oz bottle

Wood Series Dbl Barrel Maple Brown

$16.00

16.9 oz bottle

Wood Series Rye Barrel Vanilla Stout

$16.00

16.9 oz bottle

Red Wine

Seven Hills Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Seven Hills Winery Cabernet Bottle

Stoller Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Stoller Family Estate Pinot Noir Bottle

Tamarack Red Blend Bottle

$44.00

Tamarack Cellars Red Blend Bottle

White Wine

Maryhill Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

Maryhill Chardonnay Bottle

Prosecco

$10.00

187ml Prosecco

Stoller Rose Bottle

$41.00

Stoller Family Estate Rose Bottle

Willamette Pinot Gris Bottle

$41.00

Willamette Valley Vinyards Pinot Gris Bottle

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

57100 Beaver Drive, Building #4, Sunriver, OR 97707

