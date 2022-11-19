Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUNS OUT BUNS OUT 1 Piikea Ave

Piikea Avenue

Kihei, HI 96753

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Piggy
Bao Chicka Bao Bao
Bao Bun Trio

SPECIALS

Breakfast Bao

Breakfast Bao

$7.00

choice of bacon or spam / scrambled eggs / aged cheddar / tater tot

HANDCRAFTED BAO BUNS

Little Piggy

Little Piggy

$7.50

ube bao / pork belly / guava glaze / pickled daikon + carrot / jalapeno / cilantro

Island Piggy

Island Piggy

$7.00

kalua pork / bbq sauce / tropical salsa / pickled red onions

Bao Chicka Bao Bao

Bao Chicka Bao Bao

$7.00

buttermilk fried chicken / buffalo sauce / ranch slaw / house made pickles

Miso Trippy

Miso Trippy

$7.50

oyster mushrooms / miso glaze / ginger slaw / green onion

Duck, Duck, Goat

Duck, Duck, Goat

$8.00

confit duck / whipped goat cheese / balsamic-caramelized onion & fig jam / shaved brussel sprouts

Shorty

Shorty

$7.50

toasted bao / short rib / mushroom / beer cheese fondue / crispy onion strings

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$7.50

coconut panko / spicy mayo / tropical salsa / fresno pepper

Shark Bait

Shark Bait

$7.50

panko crusted fresh catch / American cheese / lettuce / dill tartar sauce

MB & J Bao

$7.50

Lil Chicka Bao

$5.00
Breakfast Bao

Breakfast Bao

$7.00

choice of bacon or spam / scrambled eggs / aged cheddar / tater tot

BAO BUN TRIO

Bao Bun Trio

Bao Bun Trio

$20.00

SLOPPY TOTS

Aloha Tots

Aloha Tots

$14.00

kalua pork / bbq sauce / tropical salsa spicy mayo / jalapeño / pickled red onions

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

beer cheese fondue / cheddar cheese crispy bacon / green onion

Truffle Tots

Truffle Tots

$12.00

parmesan cheese / truffle oil / fresh herbs

Buffalo Chicken Tots

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken / buffalo sauce cheddar cheese / house made pickles / ranch dressing

Just a side of Tots

Just a side of Tots

$5.00

1/2 lb of Tots

"Choke" Tots

"Choke" Tots

$9.00

1 lb of Tots

SHAREABLE SNACKS

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

goat cheese / oranges / mac nuts / honey lemon vinaigrette / li hing mui

"KFC" Korean Fried Cauliflower

"KFC" Korean Fried Cauliflower

honey garlic chili sauce

Musubi Brussels Sprouts

Musubi Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

SPAM™ / pineapple teriyaki / puffed rice / furikake

LITTLE BAO WOW

MB&J Meal

MB&J Meal

$10.00

mac nut butter / banana / mixed berry jam. Served with a side of fresh fruit and a drink

Cheesy Bao Meal

Cheesy Bao Meal

$9.00

cheddar / gouda / havarti / swiss. Served with a side of fresh fruit and a drink

Lil Chicka Bao Meal

Lil Chicka Bao Meal

$10.00

buttermilk fried chicken / ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fruit and a drink

SWEETS

Cinnamon Sugar Bao Bites

Cinnamon Sugar Bao Bites

$8.00

Trio of sauces : chocolate sauce / coconut caramel / lilikoi curd

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Cocochito Coconut Water

Cocochito Coconut Water

$3.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.75
Vitalitea Kombucha

Vitalitea Kombucha

$5.00
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.00

SWAG

SOBO T-Shirt

SOBO T-Shirt

$25.00
SOBO Sticker 3x3

SOBO Sticker 3x3

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Handcrafted Bao Buns

