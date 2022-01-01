Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Sunset Cheese Burger
French Dip
Cheesesteak

Starters & Sides

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

Wisconsin cheese curds garlic battered, deep fried and served with roasted garlic ranch

Green Garbanzo Bean Hummus Plate

Green Garbanzo Bean Hummus Plate

$13.00

A puree of Washington grown green garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon and toasted cumin topped with kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese. dressed with olive oil, sumac, and paprika and served with warm pita

Kale & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

artichoke, kale, cream cheese, parmesan, mozzarella, and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips

The Works Tots

$9.00

Crispy tots dusted with mesquite, topped with queso, cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions

Poutine Tots

$11.00

crispy tots with Beecher's cheese curds, country sausage and brown gravies, bacon and green onions

Onion Rings

$10.00

dusted with mesquite seasoning. served with ranch & ketchup

Pretzel

$7.00

baked pretzel served with our pub style beer cheese & stone ground mustard

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Chef's soup of the day

Gumbo

$8.00+

andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, veggies, and rice

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

served with celery and bleu cheese

BBQ Wings

$15.00

served with celery

Sweet\Spicy Wings

$15.00

served with cucumber slices

Salads

Fried Chicken Cobb

Fried Chicken Cobb

$14.00

Crispy fried buttermilk dredged chicken thigh, organic mixed greens, avocado, soft-boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, and Dutch bleu cheese tossed in smoked jalapeño vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions & croutons, with your choice of dressing

Sunset Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens topped with craisins, roasted walnuts, green apples & goat cheese tossed with raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine tossed with our Caesar dressing (contains egg), parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon wedge

Chop Chop Salad

$12.00

Shredded romaine topped with garbanzo beans, tomatoes, Provolone, Parmesan, genoa Salami, chicken breast, and basil tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Starter House

$5.00

Starter Caesar

$5.00

Burgers

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

1/3rd LB Chophouse grind, ancho coffee rub, smoked jalapeno butter, pepperjack, grilled jalapenos, onion ring, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Chophouse Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb beef patty of our custom chophouse grind on a garlic butter Brioche bun with Beecher's Flagship cheese, caramelized onion bacon jam, and rosemary aioli

Sunset Cheese Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb beef patty of our custom chophouse grind, topped with thousand Island, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

1/3 lb beef patty of our custom chophouse grind smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions, topped with swiss and House-made 1000 Island

South Hill Haymaker

$15.00

1/3rd pound patty of our custom chophouse grind, Tillamook cheddar, bacon, Adam's peanut butter, smoked fresh jalapeños & pickled jalapeños on a garlic buttered bun

Sandwiches

French Dip

$19.00

1/2 lb of applewood smoked roast beef with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$20.00

Juicy, sliced New York, Provolone & Beer cheese. Topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

House-brined and slow cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island served on toasted marble rye

Grinder

$18.00

pepperoni, salami, ham, prosciutto, provolone, tomato, pepperoncini's & balsamic dressing, on a lightly buttered and toasted hoagie roll, crowned with roasted garlic cloves

TBLAT

TBLAT

$15.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, green leaf lettuce, avocado, tomato, rosemary aioli. Served on toasted ciabatta bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Fresh brined Salmon filet, dusted with bronzing spices, served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a lightly toasted Brioche bun

Mains & Specials

Steak Frites

$19.00

7 oz shoulder tender, steak salt, garlic herb butter, chimichurri, fries, served with rosemary aioli

Salmon Entree

$21.00

fresh brined salmon filet, seasoned and grilled to order. Finished with JaK's steak butter and served with garlic mashers & seasonal veggies

Cod Fish & Chips

$18.00+

beer battered cod served with fries, Baja slaw, tartar & a lemon wedge

Vegan Curried Shephard's Pie

$12.00

garam masala, palouse lentils, carrots, onions, peas, garlic, topped with curried mashed potatoes and served with a green salad

Brat Sandwich

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Gemelli Mac & Cheese topped with blackened chicken. served with garlic bread

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Meatloaf patty, swiss cheese, yellow onion & Sunset Meatloaf sauce on brioche bun served with choice of side

Tempura Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

Crispy fried buttermilk dredged chicken thigh smothered in jalapeno gravy. served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli & carrots

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Romaine, blackened chicken, black bean-jalapeno-corn salsa, shredded cheese & chipotle ranch topped with tomato, avocado & tortilla strips

Desserts

Miracle Bowl

$7.00

House-made brownie, topped with chocolate frosting, peanut butter, marshmellows, salted caramel, maple syrup, toasted almonds and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate lava cake topped caramel & vanilla ice cream

Ice cream scoop

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Draft Root Beer with scoop of vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup, whipped cream and cherry on top

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Plain and dry hamburger served with french fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00+

Golden fried chicken tenders served with french fries

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Buttered Rigatoni topped with parmesan & served with garlic bread

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with melty cheddar cheese, served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Toasted sourdough with melty Cheddar cheese, servedd with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

A plain hot dog served on a toasted bun, served with french fries

Kids 1 Piece Fish N Chips

$9.00

1 piece panko breaded cod and fries

Online Sides

Side of 1000 island

$0.25

Side of Au Jus

$1.00

Side of BBQ sauce

$0.25

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Rosemary Aioli

$0.25

Side of Tartar

$0.25

Online Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 Front St S, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

